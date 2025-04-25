CORAL

CORAL is the native token of Coral Protocol, the infrastructure layer for AI agent collaboration. Coral enables agents to communicate, coordinate, and transact across frameworks. CORAL powers agent-to-agent payments, session execution, and reputation scoring—fueling a decentralized ecosystem where intelligent agents work together autonomously.

NameCORAL

RankNo.3783

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002024236869817867,2025-05-10

Lowest Price0.000322065226668754,2025-04-25

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.