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The live Osmosis price today is 0.03467 USD.OSMO market cap is 26,947,070.61480908313 USD. Track real-time OSMO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Osmosis price today is 0.03467 USD.OSMO market cap is 26,947,070.61480908313 USD. Track real-time OSMO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is OSMO

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Osmosis Price(OSMO)

1 OSMO to USD Live Price:

$0.03467
$0.03467$0.03467
-2.93%1D
USD
Osmosis (OSMO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:35:23 (UTC+8)

Osmosis Market Statistics

Osmosis price today is $ 0.03467, down 2.93% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.03467 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.03415 - $ 0.03707 USD
Market Capitalization$ 26.95M USD (rank #523)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.85K
Circulating Supply777.24M OSMO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (77.72%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 34.67M USD
All-Time High$ 11.205719225524819 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:35:23

Osmosis Price Today

The live Osmosis (OSMO) price today is $ 0.03467, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSMO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03467 per OSMO.

Osmosis currently ranks #523 by market capitalization at $ 26.95M, with a circulating supply of 777.24M OSMO. During the last 24 hours, OSMO traded between $ 0.03415 (low) and $ 0.03707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.205719225524819, while the all-time low was $ 0.02897639301114699.

In short-term performance, OSMO moved -0.55% in the last hour and +17.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.85K.

Osmosis (OSMO) Market Information

No.523

$ 26.95M
$ 26.95M$ 26.95M

$ 60.85K
$ 60.85K$ 60.85K

$ 34.67M
$ 34.67M$ 34.67M

777.24M
777.24M 777.24M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

977,504,992.990048
977,504,992.990048 977,504,992.990048

77.72%

OSMO

The current Market Cap of Osmosis is $ 26.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.85K. The circulating supply of OSMO is 777.24M, with a total supply of 977504992.990048. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.67M.

Osmosis Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03415
$ 0.03415$ 0.03415
24H Low
$ 0.03707
$ 0.03707$ 0.03707
24H High

$ 0.03415
$ 0.03415$ 0.03415

$ 0.03707
$ 0.03707$ 0.03707

$ 11.205719225524819
$ 11.205719225524819$ 11.205719225524819

$ 0.02897639301114699
$ 0.02897639301114699$ 0.02897639301114699

-0.55%

-2.93%

+17.32%

+17.32%

About Osmosis

OSMO is the native utility token of the Osmosis decentralized exchange (DEX), a platform designed for the Cosmos ecosystem. Osmosis (OSMO) is a self-evolving, customizable, and interoperable Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocol that allows users to create liquidity pools with bespoke parameters. The OSMO token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, and also for staking, which provides security to the network and earns rewards for stakers. The token's issuance model is inflationary, with a portion of the newly minted tokens allocated to a community pool to fund future development and initiatives. Osmosis aims to foster a vibrant DeFi ecosystem within the Cosmos network, offering a platform for cross-chain liquidity and swaps.

Trade Osmosis (OSMO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OSMO spot and futures markets, compare Osmosis trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OSMO/USDT
$0.03467
$0.03467$0.03467
-2.96%
1.70M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Osmosis: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Osmosis (OSMO)

Osmosis is an advanced AMM protocol built using the Cosmos SDK that will allow developers to design build, and deploy their own customized AMMs.

Osmosis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Osmosis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Osmosis Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Osmosis (OSMO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:35:23 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Osmosis

OSMOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OSMO with leverage. Explore OSMOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OSMO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OSMO
OSMO
USD
USD

1 OSMO = 0.03467 USD