Osmosis Price(OSMO)
Osmosis price today is $ 0.03467, down 2.93% in the last 24 hours.
The live Osmosis (OSMO) price today is $ 0.03467, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSMO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03467 per OSMO.
Osmosis currently ranks #523 by market capitalization at $ 26.95M, with a circulating supply of 777.24M OSMO. During the last 24 hours, OSMO traded between $ 0.03415 (low) and $ 0.03707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.205719225524819, while the all-time low was $ 0.02897639301114699.
In short-term performance, OSMO moved -0.55% in the last hour and +17.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.85K.
No.523
77.72%
OSMO
The current Market Cap of Osmosis is $ 26.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.85K. The circulating supply of OSMO is 777.24M, with a total supply of 977504992.990048. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.67M.
-0.55%
-2.93%
+17.32%
+17.32%
OSMO is the native utility token of the Osmosis decentralized exchange (DEX), a platform designed for the Cosmos ecosystem. Osmosis (OSMO) is a self-evolving, customizable, and interoperable Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocol that allows users to create liquidity pools with bespoke parameters. The OSMO token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, and also for staking, which provides security to the network and earns rewards for stakers. The token's issuance model is inflationary, with a portion of the newly minted tokens allocated to a community pool to fund future development and initiatives. Osmosis aims to foster a vibrant DeFi ecosystem within the Cosmos network, offering a platform for cross-chain liquidity and swaps.
Explore live OSMO spot and futures markets, compare Osmosis trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Osmosis: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Osmosis is an advanced AMM protocol built using the Cosmos SDK that will allow developers to design build, and deploy their own customized AMMs.
For a more in-depth understanding of Osmosis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on OSMO with leverage. Explore OSMOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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