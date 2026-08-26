Osmosis Price Today

The live Osmosis (OSMO) price today is $ 0.03467, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSMO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03467 per OSMO.

Osmosis currently ranks #523 by market capitalization at $ 26.95M, with a circulating supply of 777.24M OSMO. During the last 24 hours, OSMO traded between $ 0.03415 (low) and $ 0.03707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.205719225524819, while the all-time low was $ 0.02897639301114699.

In short-term performance, OSMO moved -0.55% in the last hour and +17.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.85K.

Osmosis (OSMO) Market Information

Rank No.523 Market Cap $ 26.95M$ 26.95M $ 26.95M Volume (24H) $ 60.85K$ 60.85K $ 60.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.67M$ 34.67M $ 34.67M Circulation Supply 777.24M 777.24M 777.24M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 977,504,992.990048 977,504,992.990048 977,504,992.990048 Circulation Rate 77.72% Public Blockchain OSMO

The current Market Cap of Osmosis is $ 26.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.85K. The circulating supply of OSMO is 777.24M, with a total supply of 977504992.990048. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.67M.