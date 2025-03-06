ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

NameROAM

RankNo.530

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.56%

Circulation Supply294,451,981.865661

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,279,503.663983

Circulation Rate0.2944%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.40935268299243394,2025-03-06

Lowest Price0.11658351811502074,2025-03-12

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionRoam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

