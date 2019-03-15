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The live COSMOS price today is 1.537 USD.ATOM market cap is 789,619,500.849090067 USD. Track real-time ATOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live COSMOS price today is 1.537 USD.ATOM market cap is 789,619,500.849090067 USD. Track real-time ATOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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COSMOS Logo

COSMOS Price(ATOM)

1 ATOM to USD Live Price:

$1.538
$1.538$1.538
-0.19%1D
USD
COSMOS (ATOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:20:34 (UTC+8)

COSMOS Market Statistics

COSMOS price today is $ 1.537, down 0.19% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.537 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.51 - $ 1.566 USD
Market Capitalization$ 789.62M USD (rank #55)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 809.28K
Circulating Supply513.74M ATOM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 789.62M USD
All-Time High$ 44.6955257850945 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:20:34

COSMOS Price Today

The live COSMOS (ATOM) price today is $ 1.537, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATOM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.537 per ATOM.

COSMOS currently ranks #55 by market capitalization at $ 789.62M, with a circulating supply of 513.74M ATOM. During the last 24 hours, ATOM traded between $ 1.51 (low) and $ 1.566 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.6955257850945, while the all-time low was $ 1.13096252523.

In short-term performance, ATOM moved +0.06% in the last hour and +8.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 809.28K.

COSMOS (ATOM) Market Information

No.55

$ 789.62M
$ 789.62M$ 789.62M

$ 809.28K
$ 809.28K$ 809.28K

$ 789.62M
$ 789.62M$ 789.62M

513.74M
513.74M 513.74M

--
----

513,740,729.244691
513,740,729.244691 513,740,729.244691

0.04%

2019-03-15 00:00:00

$ 0.1
$ 0.1$ 0.1

ATOM

The current Market Cap of COSMOS is $ 789.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 809.28K. The circulating supply of ATOM is 513.74M, with a total supply of 513740729.244691. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 789.62M.

COSMOS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.51
$ 1.51$ 1.51
24H Low
$ 1.566
$ 1.566$ 1.566
24H High

$ 1.51
$ 1.51$ 1.51

$ 1.566
$ 1.566$ 1.566

$ 44.6955257850945
$ 44.6955257850945$ 44.6955257850945

$ 1.13096252523
$ 1.13096252523$ 1.13096252523

+0.06%

-0.19%

+8.77%

+8.77%

About COSMOS

Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each powered by classical BFT consensus algorithms like Tendermint. The primary role of Cosmos is to solve some of the hardest problems facing the blockchain industry, such as scalability and interoperability, by creating an Internet of Blockchains. It uses a hub-and-spoke model to connect different blockchains, allowing them to communicate and transact with each other. ATOM, the native token of the Cosmos network, is used for staking and participating in the network's governance. The Cosmos network aims to create a new decentralized economy and democratize blockchain technology by making it accessible and scalable.

Trade COSMOS (ATOM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ATOM spot and futures markets, compare COSMOS trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ATOM/USDT
$1.538
$1.538$1.538
-0.12%
533.48K (USDT)
ATOM/USDC
$1.537
$1.537$1.537
-0.38%
16.99K (USDT)
ATOM/BTC
$0.00001948
$0.00001948$0.00001948
+0.46%
7.43K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for COSMOS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is COSMOS (ATOM)

The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Cosmos Hub is the first hub among many hubs that has launched within the Cosmos Network of sovereign blockchains, and ATOM is the Cosmos Hub's staking token.

COSMOS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of COSMOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official COSMOS Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About COSMOS (ATOM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:20:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about COSMOS

ATOMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ATOM with leverage. Explore ATOMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ATOM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ATOM
ATOM
USD
USD

1 ATOM = 1.537 USD