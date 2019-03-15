COSMOS Price Today

The live COSMOS (ATOM) price today is $ 1.537, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATOM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.537 per ATOM.

COSMOS currently ranks #55 by market capitalization at $ 789.62M, with a circulating supply of 513.74M ATOM. During the last 24 hours, ATOM traded between $ 1.51 (low) and $ 1.566 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.6955257850945, while the all-time low was $ 1.13096252523.

In short-term performance, ATOM moved +0.06% in the last hour and +8.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 809.28K.

COSMOS (ATOM) Market Information

Rank No.55 Market Cap $ 789.62M$ 789.62M $ 789.62M Volume (24H) $ 809.28K$ 809.28K $ 809.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 789.62M$ 789.62M $ 789.62M Circulation Supply 513.74M 513.74M 513.74M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 513,740,729.244691 513,740,729.244691 513,740,729.244691 Market Share 0.04% Issue Date 2019-03-15 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.1$ 0.1 $ 0.1 Public Blockchain ATOM

The current Market Cap of COSMOS is $ 789.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 809.28K. The circulating supply of ATOM is 513.74M, with a total supply of 513740729.244691. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 789.62M.