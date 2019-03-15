COSMOS Price(ATOM)
COSMOS price today is $ 1.537, down 0.19% in the last 24 hours.
The live COSMOS (ATOM) price today is $ 1.537, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATOM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.537 per ATOM.
COSMOS currently ranks #55 by market capitalization at $ 789.62M, with a circulating supply of 513.74M ATOM. During the last 24 hours, ATOM traded between $ 1.51 (low) and $ 1.566 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.6955257850945, while the all-time low was $ 1.13096252523.
In short-term performance, ATOM moved +0.06% in the last hour and +8.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 809.28K.
No.55
0.04%
2019-03-15 00:00:00
ATOM
The current Market Cap of COSMOS is $ 789.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 809.28K. The circulating supply of ATOM is 513.74M, with a total supply of 513740729.244691. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 789.62M.
+0.06%
-0.19%
+8.77%
+8.77%
Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each powered by classical BFT consensus algorithms like Tendermint. The primary role of Cosmos is to solve some of the hardest problems facing the blockchain industry, such as scalability and interoperability, by creating an Internet of Blockchains. It uses a hub-and-spoke model to connect different blockchains, allowing them to communicate and transact with each other. ATOM, the native token of the Cosmos network, is used for staking and participating in the network's governance. The Cosmos network aims to create a new decentralized economy and democratize blockchain technology by making it accessible and scalable.
Explore live ATOM spot and futures markets, compare COSMOS trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for COSMOS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Cosmos Hub is the first hub among many hubs that has launched within the Cosmos Network of sovereign blockchains, and ATOM is the Cosmos Hub's staking token.
For a more in-depth understanding of COSMOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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