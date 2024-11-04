What is cat in a dogs world (MEW)

Mew is a cat in a dog's world out to save the world from other dog coins.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About cat in a dogs world What is cat in a dogs world (MEW)? Cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cat-themed meme coin built on the Solana blockchain. It has attracted attention due to its remarkable price surge, rallying by 385% within four days of its launch on March 27, 2024, reaching an all-time high price of $0.0097. When was cat in a dogs world (MEW) launched? MEW was launched on March 27, 2024, and experienced significant price appreciation shortly thereafter. However, its market cap has since adjusted, and it is currently trading around $0.004 with a market cap of approximately $357 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $59 million as of April 30, 2024. What are the tokenomics of cat in a dogs world (MEW)? MEW has a total supply of 88,888,888,888 tokens, of which 90% were burned as liquidity provider (LP) tokens, and the remaining 10% were allocated as an airdrop to the Solana community. This tokenomics strategy aims to create a stable price floor and enhance the value of the MEW token. How does cat in a dogs world (MEW) compare to other cat-themed meme coins? MEW differs from other cat-themed meme coins like Catcoin (CATS) and Omnicat (OMNI) in terms of utility and availability. While CATS offers various utilities such as staking and voting, MEW focuses on being a no-utility meme coin. On the other hand, OMNI leverages omnichain technology and is available on multiple blockchains, unlike MEW, which is exclusive to the Solana ecosystem. What factors contributed to the success of cat in a dogs world (MEW) in the meme coin space? MEW's success can be attributed to its tokenomics strategy, which involves burning most of the LP tokens to create a stable price floor and conducting an airdrop to attract attention to the project. Additionally, MEW's cat-themed branding and entry into the Solana meme coin ecosystem during a period of heightened interest contributed to its success.

