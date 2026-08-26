Quantix Finance Price Today

The live Quantix Finance (QFI) price today is $ 20.923, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current QFI to USD conversion rate is $ 20.923 per QFI.

Quantix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20.92M, with a circulating supply of 1.00M QFI. During the last 24 hours, QFI traded between $ 9.586 (low) and $ 21.783 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QFI moved 0.00% in the last hour and -58.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 109.47K.

Quantix Finance (QFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.92M$ 20.92M $ 20.92M Volume (24H) $ 109.47K$ 109.47K $ 109.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 209.23M$ 209.23M $ 209.23M Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Max Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of Quantix Finance is $ 20.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 109.47K. The circulating supply of QFI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.23M.