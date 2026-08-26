Quantix Finance Price(QFI)
Quantix Finance price today is $ 20.923, up 4.71% in the last 24 hours.
The live Quantix Finance (QFI) price today is $ 20.923, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current QFI to USD conversion rate is $ 20.923 per QFI.
Quantix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20.92M, with a circulating supply of 1.00M QFI. During the last 24 hours, QFI traded between $ 9.586 (low) and $ 21.783 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, QFI moved 0.00% in the last hour and -58.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 109.47K.
TRX
The current Market Cap of Quantix Finance is $ 20.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 109.47K. The circulating supply of QFI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.23M.
0.00%
+4.71%
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Quantix Finance is an on-chain credit protocol that provides both permissioned infrastructure for institutions and open access frameworks within decentralized finance. It enables structured capital allocation across digital credit markets through a combination of identity based participation and blockchain native financial primitives. The platform supports multiple participant roles, including lenders, borrowers, and pool managers, operating across curated credit pools with transparent underwriting, risk segmentation, and performance tracking. Institutional participants engage through permissioned environments with compliance aligned access, while DeFi users can access structured yield opportunities within open market configurations. Built to improve capital efficiency in digital asset markets, Quantix Finance integrates real time monitoring, standardized reporting, and modular capital deployment systems. By combining institutional grade infrastructure with accessible on-chain credit markets, Quantix delivers a unified framework for scalable, transparent, and risk aware lending across the QFI ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of Quantix Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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