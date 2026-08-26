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The live Quantix Finance price today is 20.923 USD.QFI market cap is 20,923,000 USD. Track real-time QFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Quantix Finance price today is 20.923 USD.QFI market cap is 20,923,000 USD. Track real-time QFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Quantix Finance Logo

Quantix Finance Price(QFI)

1 QFI to USD Live Price:

$20.923
$20.923$20.923
+4.71%1D
USD
Quantix Finance (QFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:09:21 (UTC+8)

Quantix Finance Market Statistics

Quantix Finance price today is $ 20.923, up 4.71% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 20.923 USD
24-Hour Range$ 9.586 - $ 21.783 USD
Market Capitalization$ 20.92M USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 109.47K
Circulating Supply1.00M QFI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 209.23M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:09:21

Quantix Finance Price Today

The live Quantix Finance (QFI) price today is $ 20.923, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current QFI to USD conversion rate is $ 20.923 per QFI.

Quantix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20.92M, with a circulating supply of 1.00M QFI. During the last 24 hours, QFI traded between $ 9.586 (low) and $ 21.783 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QFI moved 0.00% in the last hour and -58.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 109.47K.

Quantix Finance (QFI) Market Information

$ 20.92M
$ 20.92M$ 20.92M

$ 109.47K
$ 109.47K$ 109.47K

$ 209.23M
$ 209.23M$ 209.23M

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

TRX

The current Market Cap of Quantix Finance is $ 20.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 109.47K. The circulating supply of QFI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.23M.

Quantix Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 9.586
$ 9.586$ 9.586
24H Low
$ 21.783
$ 21.783$ 21.783
24H High

$ 9.586
$ 9.586$ 9.586

$ 21.783
$ 21.783$ 21.783

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+4.71%

-58.14%

-58.14%

Trade Quantix Finance (QFI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live QFI spot and futures markets, compare Quantix Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QFI/USDT
$20.923
$20.923$20.923
+4.71%
5.26K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Quantix Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Quantix Finance (QFI)

Quantix Finance is an on-chain credit protocol that provides both permissioned infrastructure for institutions and open access frameworks within decentralized finance. It enables structured capital allocation across digital credit markets through a combination of identity based participation and blockchain native financial primitives. The platform supports multiple participant roles, including lenders, borrowers, and pool managers, operating across curated credit pools with transparent underwriting, risk segmentation, and performance tracking. Institutional participants engage through permissioned environments with compliance aligned access, while DeFi users can access structured yield opportunities within open market configurations. Built to improve capital efficiency in digital asset markets, Quantix Finance integrates real time monitoring, standardized reporting, and modular capital deployment systems. By combining institutional grade infrastructure with accessible on-chain credit markets, Quantix delivers a unified framework for scalable, transparent, and risk aware lending across the QFI ecosystem.

Quantix Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Quantix Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Quantix Finance (QFI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:09:21 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Quantix Finance

QFIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on QFI with leverage. Explore QFIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

QFI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QFI
QFI
USD
USD

1 QFI = 20.923 USD