Yield Guild Games Price(YGG)
Yield Guild Games price today is $ 0.02228, down 2.79% in the last 24 hours.
The live Yield Guild Games (YGG) price today is $ 0.02228, with a 2.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current YGG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02228 per YGG.
Yield Guild Games currently ranks #733 by market capitalization at $ 16.99M, with a circulating supply of 762.36M YGG. During the last 24 hours, YGG traded between $ 0.02187 (low) and $ 0.02357 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.49579152038934388, while the all-time low was $ 0.02365638992816519.
In short-term performance, YGG moved -0.41% in the last hour and +16.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.46K.
No.733
76.23%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Yield Guild Games is $ 16.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.46K. The circulating supply of YGG is 762.36M, with a total supply of 999716389.32277708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.28M.
-0.41%
-2.79%
+16.34%
+16.34%
Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that invests in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the blockchain gaming ecosystem. Its primary purpose is to create a community of players who can earn a living by playing blockchain-based games. YGG acquires in-game assets and lends them to its guild members, who then use these assets to generate income. The profits are shared among the members and YGG token holders. The YGG token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, including decisions about investment and community development. The token operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following an ERC-20 standard.
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Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.
For a more in-depth understanding of Yield Guild Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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