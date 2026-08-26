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The live Yield Guild Games price today is 0.02228 USD.YGG market cap is 16,985,272.7364248328224 USD. Track real-time YGG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Yield Guild Games price today is 0.02228 USD.YGG market cap is 16,985,272.7364248328224 USD. Track real-time YGG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Yield Guild Games Logo

Yield Guild Games Price(YGG)

1 YGG to USD Live Price:

$0.02228
$0.02228$0.02228
-2.79%1D
USD
Yield Guild Games (YGG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:30:46 (UTC+8)

Yield Guild Games Market Statistics

Yield Guild Games price today is $ 0.02228, down 2.79% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02228 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02187 - $ 0.02357 USD
Market Capitalization$ 16.99M USD (rank #733)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.46K
Circulating Supply762.36M YGG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (76.23%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 22.28M USD
All-Time High$ 11.49579152038934388 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:30:46

Yield Guild Games Price Today

The live Yield Guild Games (YGG) price today is $ 0.02228, with a 2.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current YGG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02228 per YGG.

Yield Guild Games currently ranks #733 by market capitalization at $ 16.99M, with a circulating supply of 762.36M YGG. During the last 24 hours, YGG traded between $ 0.02187 (low) and $ 0.02357 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.49579152038934388, while the all-time low was $ 0.02365638992816519.

In short-term performance, YGG moved -0.41% in the last hour and +16.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.46K.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Information

No.733

$ 16.99M
$ 16.99M$ 16.99M

$ 52.46K
$ 52.46K$ 52.46K

$ 22.28M
$ 22.28M$ 22.28M

762.36M
762.36M 762.36M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,716,389.32277708
999,716,389.32277708 999,716,389.32277708

76.23%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Yield Guild Games is $ 16.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.46K. The circulating supply of YGG is 762.36M, with a total supply of 999716389.32277708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.28M.

Yield Guild Games Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02187
$ 0.02187$ 0.02187
24H Low
$ 0.02357
$ 0.02357$ 0.02357
24H High

$ 0.02187
$ 0.02187$ 0.02187

$ 0.02357
$ 0.02357$ 0.02357

$ 11.49579152038934388
$ 11.49579152038934388$ 11.49579152038934388

$ 0.02365638992816519
$ 0.02365638992816519$ 0.02365638992816519

-0.41%

-2.79%

+16.34%

+16.34%

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that invests in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the blockchain gaming ecosystem. Its primary purpose is to create a community of players who can earn a living by playing blockchain-based games. YGG acquires in-game assets and lends them to its guild members, who then use these assets to generate income. The profits are shared among the members and YGG token holders. The YGG token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, including decisions about investment and community development. The token operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following an ERC-20 standard.

Trade Yield Guild Games (YGG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live YGG spot and futures markets, compare Yield Guild Games trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
YGG/USDT
$0.02226
$0.02226$0.02226
-2.75%
2.30M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Yield Guild Games: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Yield Guild Games (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.

Yield Guild Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yield Guild Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Yield Guild Games Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Yield Guild Games (YGG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:30:46 (UTC+8)

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YGGUSDT (Futures Trading)

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YGG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

YGG
YGG
USD
USD

1 YGG = 0.02228 USD