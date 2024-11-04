What is OVR (OVR)

OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain.

OVR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OVR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about OVR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OVR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OVR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OVR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OVR? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OVR price prediction page.

OVR Price History

Tracing OVR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OVR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OVR price history page.

How to buy OVR (OVR)

Looking for how to buy OVR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OVR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OVR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OVR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OVR What is the OVER Metaverse? The OVER Metaverse is a decentralized platform that offers interactive augmented reality experiences to users in the real world. It combines virtual reality and augmented reality to create a unique and immersive digital environment. The platform utilizes geopositioning with GPS and SLAM data to determine the user's exact location and provide experiences in different places, similar to the real world. How does the OVER Metaverse offer experiences in different locations worldwide? The OVER Metaverse utilizes geopositioning and GPS data to offer experiences in different places by leveraging its decentralized platform and interconnected layers. The system utilizes geopositioning with GPS and SLAM data to determine the user's exact location in order to offer augmented reality experiences in different places, similar to the real world. This allows users to interact with virtual elements and experiences that are seamlessly integrated into their physical surroundings. The OVRLand Management Layer contains all the virtual lands in the OVER Metaverse, with each land corresponding precisely to a location in the physical world. Users can buy, sell, or rent these lands to serve as their digital homes. The OVRLand Mapping Layer is responsible for mapping real-life spaces for inclusion in the virtual land, and users who map these spaces receive corresponding NFTs. What are the three interconnected layers of the OVER Metaverse platform? The three interconnected layers of the OVER Metaverse platform are the OVRLand Management Layer, the OVRLand Mapping Layer, and the OVR SDK. The OVRLand Management Layer consists of all the OVRLands in the virtual land, which are 300-square-meter hexagons that correspond to specific locations in the physical world. Users can buy, sell, or rent these OVRLands to serve as their digital homes. The OVRLand Mapping Layer is responsible for mapping real-life spaces and including them in the virtual land. Users who map these spaces receive corresponding NFTs as part of the Map2Earn program, which can be bought, used, or sold in the OVR Marketplace. The OVR SDK is the backbone of the platform and allows users to connect virtual experiences, assets, avatars, and more to their OVRLand properties. It runs on the Unity 3D game engine and enables the creation of AR adventures called OVRExperiences, which can also be traded in the OVR Marketplace. What is an OVRLand? An OVRLand is a virtual plot of land within the OVER Metaverse. It represents a specific location in the physical world and can be owned and customized by users. OVRLands can be used to create and host various augmented reality experiences, assets, avatars, and more. Users can connect virtual experiences and assets to their OVRLand properties using the OVR SDK, which is part of the third layer of the OVER Metaverse. OVRLands can also be mapped from real-world spaces using the OVRLand Mapping Layer, and users who map these spaces receive corresponding NFTs as part of the community's Map2Earn program. How does the OVRLand Management Layer work? The OVRLand Management Layer is one of the three interconnected layers of the OVER Metaverse platform. It is responsible for managing and maintaining the virtual land within the metaverse. Each OVRLand is a 300-square-meter hexagon that corresponds to a specific location in the physical world. These OVRLands can be bought, sold, or rented by users to serve as their digital homes within the metaverse. The OVRLand Management Layer contains all 1.66 trillion OVRLands in the virtual land. How does the OVRLand Mapping Layer contribute to the ecosystem? The OVRLand Mapping Layer contributes to the ecosystem by expanding the virtual world of the OVER Metaverse to include real-world locations. This allows users to have interactive augmented reality experiences in familiar places, creating a seamless blend of the virtual and physical worlds. It also provides opportunities for users to monetize their mapping efforts by earning NFTs that can be traded in the marketplace. Overall, the OVRLand Mapping Layer enhances the immersive and interactive nature of the OVER Metaverse, making it a more engaging and dynamic platform for users. What is the OVR Crypto Token? The OVR Crypto Token is an ERC-20 token that serves as the primary network token within the OVER Metaverse ecosystem. It has a wide range of uses within the ecosystem, including the purchase and sale of OVRLand NFTs and OVRExperiences. What are the OVR use cases within the OVER ecosystem? Users can use OVR tokens to buy virtual land in the form of OVRLand NFTs or other digital assets from the OVR Marketplace. They can also use OVR tokens to purchase OVRExperiences from the Marketplace or pay OVRCreators to create custom OVRExperiences. Additionally, users can earn OVR tokens by selling NFTs or other digital assets, renting or selling OVRLands, receiving payment from advertisers, or as a system reward. OVR tokens can also be staked by node operators to participate in the decentralized storage of OVER digital assets. What is the total supply of OVR tokens and how were they distributed? The total supply of OVR tokens is 110 million. These tokens were distributed through two phases. In the initial token distribution event, just over 75% of the tokens were pre-minted and allocated as follows: 3.86% to equity subscribers, 2.88% to private sale subscribers, 24.09% to the team fund, 5.41% to advisors, 1.36% to the bounty program, 18.18% to community rewards, 18.18% to the foundation, and 0.29% to contingency liquidity bootstrapping. All tokens distributed during this event have a vesting period enforced by smart contracts. How does the OVR ecosystem generate revenue and ensure self-sufficiency? The OVR ecosystem generates revenue and ensures self-sufficiency through various means. Firstly, the platform applies a 5% transaction fee to all NFT and OVER Asset exchanges, as well as revenue earned by users who lease out their OVRLands to publishers or advertisers. This transaction fee contributes to the platform's revenue stream. Secondly, users can make in-app purchases for event tickets, private room access, virtual clothing for avatars, and credits for VR and AR games. These in-app purchases provide additional revenue for the ecosystem. Furthermore, the OVR platform charges a small monthly fee of $1 worth of OVR tokens for placing private utility assets within an OVRLand. Half of the collected fees are used to pay the IPFS storage providers, while the other half covers software development costs, network maintenance, and user base expansion. Additionally, the OVR ecosystem benefits from the staking of OVR tokens by node operators. These operators receive rewards based on their stake, ensuring the sustainability and self-sufficiency of the network.

Hot News

Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone A new milestone is set for MEXC as we completed the MX Burn for Q3 2024. Find out why MEXC is your preferred crypto exchange!

Unlock the Full Potential of MX Tokens Now Unlock the full potential of crypto trading with MX Tokens on MEXC. Enjoy 50% off trading fees, daily airdrops, up to 70% referral commissions, and seamless small token conversion. Maximize your trading experience today!

MEXC Guides

Liquidity Analysis: Which CEX is the Liquidity Leader? MEXC dominates liquidity in spot and futures markets with unmatched market depth, surpassing other exchanges. Find out why MEXC is the liquidity leader!