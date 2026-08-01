APRO Price Today

The live APRO (AT) price today is $ 0.13973, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current AT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.13973 per AT.

APRO currently ranks #521 by market capitalization at $ 34.93M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M AT. During the last 24 hours, AT traded between $ 0.13475 (low) and $ 0.14426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.88010688164916, while the all-time low was $ 0.07917937860759514.

In short-term performance, AT moved -0.50% in the last hour and -8.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.20K.

APRO (AT) Market Information

Rank No.521 Market Cap $ 34.93M$ 34.93M $ 34.93M Volume (24H) $ 70.20K$ 70.20K $ 70.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 139.73M$ 139.73M $ 139.73M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of APRO is $ 34.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.20K. The circulating supply of AT is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.73M.