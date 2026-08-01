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The live APRO price today is 0.13973 USD.AT market cap is 34,932,500 USD. Track real-time AT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live APRO price today is 0.13973 USD.AT market cap is 34,932,500 USD. Track real-time AT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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APRO Logo

APRO Price(AT)

1 AT to USD Live Price:

$0.13963
$0.13963$0.13963
-0.69%1D
USD
APRO (AT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:18:58 (UTC+8)

APRO Market Statistics

APRO price today is $ 0.13973, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.13973 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.13475 - $ 0.14426 USD
Market Capitalization$ 34.93M USD (rank #521)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 70.20K
Circulating Supply250.00M AT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (25.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 139.73M USD
All-Time High$ 0.88010688164916 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:18:58

APRO Price Today

The live APRO (AT) price today is $ 0.13973, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current AT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.13973 per AT.

APRO currently ranks #521 by market capitalization at $ 34.93M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M AT. During the last 24 hours, AT traded between $ 0.13475 (low) and $ 0.14426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.88010688164916, while the all-time low was $ 0.07917937860759514.

In short-term performance, AT moved -0.50% in the last hour and -8.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.20K.

APRO (AT) Market Information

No.521

$ 34.93M
$ 34.93M$ 34.93M

$ 70.20K
$ 70.20K$ 70.20K

$ 139.73M
$ 139.73M$ 139.73M

250.00M
250.00M 250.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of APRO is $ 34.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.20K. The circulating supply of AT is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.73M.

APRO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.13475
$ 0.13475$ 0.13475
24H Low
$ 0.14426
$ 0.14426$ 0.14426
24H High

$ 0.13475
$ 0.13475$ 0.13475

$ 0.14426
$ 0.14426$ 0.14426

$ 0.88010688164916
$ 0.88010688164916$ 0.88010688164916

$ 0.07917937860759514
$ 0.07917937860759514$ 0.07917937860759514

-0.50%

-0.69%

-8.26%

-8.26%

Trade APRO (AT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AT spot and futures markets, compare APRO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AT/USDT
$0.13981
$0.13981$0.13981
-0.63%
502.82K (USDT)
AT/USDC
$0.14054
$0.14054$0.14054
-0.33%
417.07K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for APRO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is APRO (AT)

APRO is a decentralized oracle network tailored for the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing reliable, fast, and cost-effective data solutions. It aims to construct a secure and trustworthy computing platform by combining off-chain computing with on-chain verification. This approach extends data access and computing capabilities, offering customized computing logic services for decentralized application (DApp) businesses.

APRO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official APRO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About APRO (AT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:18:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about APRO

ATUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AT with leverage. Explore ATUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AT
AT
USD
USD

1 AT = 0.13973 USD