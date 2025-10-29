The live Sapien price today is 0.19251 USD. Track real-time SAPIEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SAPIEN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Sapien price today is 0.19251 USD. Track real-time SAPIEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SAPIEN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Sapien Logo

Sapien Price(SAPIEN)

1 SAPIEN to USD Live Price:

$0.19251
$0.19251$0.19251
+17.35%1D
USD
Sapien (SAPIEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:45:59 (UTC+8)

Sapien (SAPIEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.12413
$ 0.12413$ 0.12413
24H Low
$ 0.20489
$ 0.20489$ 0.20489
24H High

$ 0.12413
$ 0.12413$ 0.12413

$ 0.20489
$ 0.20489$ 0.20489

$ 0.3647593155259055
$ 0.3647593155259055$ 0.3647593155259055

$ 0.051122873927006145
$ 0.051122873927006145$ 0.051122873927006145

-3.49%

+17.35%

+62.88%

+62.88%

Sapien (SAPIEN) real-time price is $ 0.19251. Over the past 24 hours, SAPIEN traded between a low of $ 0.12413 and a high of $ 0.20489, showing active market volatility. SAPIEN's all-time high price is $ 0.3647593155259055, while its all-time low price is $ 0.051122873927006145.

In terms of short-term performance, SAPIEN has changed by -3.49% over the past hour, +17.35% over 24 hours, and +62.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sapien (SAPIEN) Market Information

No.676

$ 48.13M
$ 48.13M$ 48.13M

$ 714.47K
$ 714.47K$ 714.47K

$ 192.51M
$ 192.51M$ 192.51M

250.00M
250.00M 250.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Sapien is $ 48.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 714.47K. The circulating supply of SAPIEN is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.51M.

Sapien (SAPIEN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Sapien for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0284623+17.35%
30 Days$ +0.01301+7.24%
60 Days$ +0.02951+18.10%
90 Days$ +0.14851+337.52%
Sapien Price Change Today

Today, SAPIEN recorded a change of $ +0.0284623 (+17.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sapien 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01301 (+7.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sapien 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SAPIEN saw a change of $ +0.02951 (+18.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sapien 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.14851 (+337.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sapien (SAPIEN)?

Check out the Sapien Price History page now.

What is Sapien (SAPIEN)

Sapien is building the first decentralized data foundry—a permissionless protocol that connects enterprises with verified global human expertise to produce high-quality AI training data. With over 1,9 M registered users across 100+ countries and more than 185 million tasks completed, Sapien transforms data labeling from low-paid gig work into a sustainable, reputation-driven profession. The protocol is powered by the $SAPIEN token, an ERC-20 asset deployed on Base.

Sapien is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sapien investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SAPIEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sapien on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sapien buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sapien Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sapien (SAPIEN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sapien (SAPIEN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Sapien.

Check the Sapien price prediction now!

Sapien (SAPIEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sapien (SAPIEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAPIEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sapien (SAPIEN)

Looking for how to buy Sapien? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sapien on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SAPIEN to Local Currencies

1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to VND
5,065.90065
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to AUD
A$0.2926152
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to GBP
0.1443825
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to EUR
0.1655586
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to USD
$0.19251
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MYR
RM0.8046918
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TRY
8.0738694
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to JPY
¥29.26152
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ARS
ARS$276.5945178
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to RUB
15.4008
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to INR
17.0198091
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to IDR
Rp3,208.4987166
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to PHP
11.3253633
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to EGP
￡E.9.1037979
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BRL
R$1.0318536
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to CAD
C$0.2675889
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BDT
23.5670742
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to NGN
279.8094348
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to COP
$751.9921875
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ZAR
R.3.3073218
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to UAH
8.0950455
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TZS
T.Sh.472.99707
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to VES
Bs42.15969
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to CLP
$180.9594
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to PKR
Rs54.0895347
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to KZT
102.7252611
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to THB
฿6.2353989
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TWD
NT$5.8946562
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to AED
د.إ0.7065117
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to CHF
Fr0.154008
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to HKD
HK$1.4958027
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to AMD
֏73.6447005
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MAD
.د.م1.7730171
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MXN
$3.5556597
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SAR
ريال0.7219125
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ETB
Br29.492532
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to KES
KSh24.8896179
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to JOD
د.أ0.13648959
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to PLN
0.7026615
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to RON
лв0.8431938
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SEK
kr1.8115191
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BGN
лв0.3214917
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to HUF
Ft64.4696739
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to CZK
4.04271
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to KWD
د.ك0.05890806
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ILS
0.6256575
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BOB
Bs1.328319
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to AZN
0.327267
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TJS
SM1.771092
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to GEL
0.5236272
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to AOA
Kz176.4527409
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BHD
.د.ب0.07238376
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BMD
$0.19251
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to DKK
kr1.2378393
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to HNL
L5.0572377
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MUR
8.7611301
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to NAD
$3.2938461
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to NOK
kr1.9289502
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to NZD
$0.3330423
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to PAB
B/.0.19251
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to PGK
K0.8143173
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to QAR
ر.ق0.7007364
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to RSD
дин.19.4550606
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to UZS
soʻm2,319.3970569
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ALL
L15.9571539
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ANG
ƒ0.3445929
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to AWG
ƒ0.3445929
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BBD
$0.38502
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BAM
KM0.3234168
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BIF
Fr571.17717
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BND
$0.2483379
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BSD
$0.19251
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to JMD
$30.8940048
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to KHR
773.1317106
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to KMF
Fr81.43173
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to LAK
4,184.9999163
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to LKR
රු58.6019691
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MDL
L3.253419
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MGA
Ar871.0846488
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MOP
P1.54008
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MVR
2.945403
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MWK
MK334.2185361
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to MZN
MT12.3033141
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to NPR
रु27.1516104
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to PYG
1,365.28092
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to RWF
Fr279.33201
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SBD
$1.5843573
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SCR
2.656638
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SRD
$7.6118454
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SVC
$1.6825374
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to SZL
L3.2938461
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TMT
m0.6757101
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TND
د.ت0.56520936
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to TTD
$1.3032927
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to UGX
Sh670.70484
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to XAF
Fr108.76815
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to XCD
$0.519777
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to XOF
Fr108.76815
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to XPF
Fr19.63602
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BWP
P2.5623081
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to BZD
$0.3869451
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to CVE
$18.2730492
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to DJF
Fr34.07427
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to DOP
$12.359142
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to DZD
د.ج24.9223446
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to FJD
$0.4350726
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to GNF
Fr1,673.87445
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to GTQ
Q1.4727015
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to GYD
$40.273092
1 Sapien(SAPIEN) to ISK
kr23.87124

For a more in-depth understanding of Sapien, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sapien Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sapien

How much is Sapien (SAPIEN) worth today?
The live SAPIEN price in USD is 0.19251 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SAPIEN to USD price?
The current price of SAPIEN to USD is $ 0.19251. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Sapien?
The market cap for SAPIEN is $ 48.13M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SAPIEN?
The circulating supply of SAPIEN is 250.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SAPIEN?
SAPIEN achieved an ATH price of 0.3647593155259055 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SAPIEN?
SAPIEN saw an ATL price of 0.051122873927006145 USD.
What is the trading volume of SAPIEN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SAPIEN is $ 714.47K USD.
Will SAPIEN go higher this year?
SAPIEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SAPIEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:45:59 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025
