Warden Price Today

The live Warden (WARD) price today is $ 0.002711, with a 8.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002711 per WARD.

Warden currently ranks #1567 by market capitalization at $ 678.62K, with a circulating supply of 250.32M WARD. During the last 24 hours, WARD traded between $ 0.002689 (low) and $ 0.003061 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16076415147669715, while the all-time low was $ 0.00221392530609014.

In short-term performance, WARD moved -0.30% in the last hour and -10.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.04K.

Warden (WARD) Market Information

Rank No.1567 Market Cap $ 678.62K$ 678.62K $ 678.62K Volume (24H) $ 94.04K$ 94.04K $ 94.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.71M$ 2.71M $ 2.71M Circulation Supply 250.32M 250.32M 250.32M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain WARDEN

The current Market Cap of Warden is $ 678.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.04K. The circulating supply of WARD is 250.32M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.71M.