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The live Warden price today is 0.002711 USD.WARD market cap is 678,617.52 USD. Track real-time WARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Warden price today is 0.002711 USD.WARD market cap is 678,617.52 USD. Track real-time WARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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WARD Price Info

What is WARD

WARD Whitepaper

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Warden Price(WARD)

1 WARD to USD Live Price:

$0.002711
$0.002711$0.002711
-8.41%1D
USD
Warden (WARD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:05:10 (UTC+8)

Warden Market Statistics

Warden price today is $ 0.002711, down 8.41% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002711 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002689 - $ 0.003061 USD
Market Capitalization$ 678.62K USD (rank #1567)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 94.04K
Circulating Supply250.32M WARD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.71M USD
All-Time High$ 0.16076415147669715 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:05:10

Warden Price Today

The live Warden (WARD) price today is $ 0.002711, with a 8.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002711 per WARD.

Warden currently ranks #1567 by market capitalization at $ 678.62K, with a circulating supply of 250.32M WARD. During the last 24 hours, WARD traded between $ 0.002689 (low) and $ 0.003061 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16076415147669715, while the all-time low was $ 0.00221392530609014.

In short-term performance, WARD moved -0.30% in the last hour and -10.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.04K.

Warden (WARD) Market Information

No.1567

$ 678.62K
$ 678.62K$ 678.62K

$ 94.04K
$ 94.04K$ 94.04K

$ 2.71M
$ 2.71M$ 2.71M

250.32M
250.32M 250.32M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

WARDEN

The current Market Cap of Warden is $ 678.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.04K. The circulating supply of WARD is 250.32M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.71M.

Warden Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002689
$ 0.002689$ 0.002689
24H Low
$ 0.003061
$ 0.003061$ 0.003061
24H High

$ 0.002689
$ 0.002689$ 0.002689

$ 0.003061
$ 0.003061$ 0.003061

$ 0.16076415147669715
$ 0.16076415147669715$ 0.16076415147669715

$ 0.00221392530609014
$ 0.00221392530609014$ 0.00221392530609014

-0.30%

-8.41%

-10.59%

-10.59%

Trade Warden (WARD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WARD spot and futures markets, compare Warden trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WARD/USDT
$0.002712
$0.002712$0.002712
-8.37%
32.53M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Warden: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Warden (WARD)

Warden is building the stack for the agentic internet: a Global Agent Network where AI agents live, earn and collaborate and a Next Generation Agentic Wallet.

Warden Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Warden, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Warden Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Warden (WARD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:05:10 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Warden

WARDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WARD with leverage. Explore WARDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WARD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WARD
WARD
USD
USD

1 WARD = 0.002711 USD