Nosana Price(NOS)
Nosana price today is $ 0.29347, up 1.54% in the last 24 hours.
The live Nosana (NOS) price today is $ 0.29347, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.29347 per NOS.
Nosana currently ranks #663 by market capitalization at $ 21.07M, with a circulating supply of 71.78M NOS. During the last 24 hours, NOS traded between $ 0.276 (low) and $ 0.29759 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.970056846401724, while the all-time low was $ 0.0106077354103203.
In short-term performance, NOS moved -1.16% in the last hour and +7.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.79K.
No.663
SOL
The current Market Cap of Nosana is $ 21.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.79K. The circulating supply of NOS is 71.78M, with a total supply of 99999724.348782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.35M.
-1.16%
+1.54%
+7.89%
+7.89%
NOS (XNOS) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Nano network, aiming to provide a scalable and efficient digital money system. It utilizes a block-lattice architecture, which allows each account to have its own blockchain, resulting in fast and feeless transactions. NOS is designed to be used for everyday transactions, with a focus on micro-payments and online content creators. The asset's supply is capped, and issuance occurred through a faucet distribution model, where users could claim a small amount of NOS for free. The project emphasizes simplicity and user-friendliness, aiming to make cryptocurrency accessible and usable for everyone.
Explore live NOS spot and futures markets, compare Nosana trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nosana: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects.
For a more in-depth understanding of Nosana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on NOS with leverage. Explore NOSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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