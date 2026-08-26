Nosana Price Today

The live Nosana (NOS) price today is $ 0.29347, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.29347 per NOS.

Nosana currently ranks #663 by market capitalization at $ 21.07M, with a circulating supply of 71.78M NOS. During the last 24 hours, NOS traded between $ 0.276 (low) and $ 0.29759 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.970056846401724, while the all-time low was $ 0.0106077354103203.

In short-term performance, NOS moved -1.16% in the last hour and +7.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.79K.

Nosana (NOS) Market Information

Rank No.663 Market Cap $ 21.07M$ 21.07M $ 21.07M Volume (24H) $ 88.79K$ 88.79K $ 88.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.35M$ 29.35M $ 29.35M Circulation Supply 71.78M 71.78M 71.78M Total Supply 99,999,724.348782 99,999,724.348782 99,999,724.348782 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Nosana is $ 21.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.79K. The circulating supply of NOS is 71.78M, with a total supply of 99999724.348782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.35M.