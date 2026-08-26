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The live Nosana price today is 0.29347 USD.NOS market cap is 21,066,440.17595399363 USD. Track real-time NOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nosana price today is 0.29347 USD.NOS market cap is 21,066,440.17595399363 USD. Track real-time NOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is NOS

NOS Whitepaper

NOS Official Website

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NOS Price Forecast

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Nosana Price(NOS)

1 NOS to USD Live Price:

$0.29347
$0.29347$0.29347
+1.54%1D
USD
Nosana (NOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:17:17 (UTC+8)

Nosana Market Statistics

Nosana price today is $ 0.29347, up 1.54% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.29347 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.276 - $ 0.29759 USD
Market Capitalization$ 21.07M USD (rank #663)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 88.79K
Circulating Supply71.78M NOS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 29.35M USD
All-Time High$ 7.970056846401724 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:17:17

Nosana Price Today

The live Nosana (NOS) price today is $ 0.29347, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.29347 per NOS.

Nosana currently ranks #663 by market capitalization at $ 21.07M, with a circulating supply of 71.78M NOS. During the last 24 hours, NOS traded between $ 0.276 (low) and $ 0.29759 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.970056846401724, while the all-time low was $ 0.0106077354103203.

In short-term performance, NOS moved -1.16% in the last hour and +7.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.79K.

Nosana (NOS) Market Information

No.663

$ 21.07M
$ 21.07M$ 21.07M

$ 88.79K
$ 88.79K$ 88.79K

$ 29.35M
$ 29.35M$ 29.35M

71.78M
71.78M 71.78M

99,999,724.348782
99,999,724.348782 99,999,724.348782

SOL

The current Market Cap of Nosana is $ 21.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.79K. The circulating supply of NOS is 71.78M, with a total supply of 99999724.348782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.35M.

Nosana Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.276
$ 0.276$ 0.276
24H Low
$ 0.29759
$ 0.29759$ 0.29759
24H High

$ 0.276
$ 0.276$ 0.276

$ 0.29759
$ 0.29759$ 0.29759

$ 7.970056846401724
$ 7.970056846401724$ 7.970056846401724

$ 0.0106077354103203
$ 0.0106077354103203$ 0.0106077354103203

-1.16%

+1.54%

+7.89%

+7.89%

About Nosana

NOS (XNOS) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Nano network, aiming to provide a scalable and efficient digital money system. It utilizes a block-lattice architecture, which allows each account to have its own blockchain, resulting in fast and feeless transactions. NOS is designed to be used for everyday transactions, with a focus on micro-payments and online content creators. The asset's supply is capped, and issuance occurred through a faucet distribution model, where users could claim a small amount of NOS for free. The project emphasizes simplicity and user-friendliness, aiming to make cryptocurrency accessible and usable for everyone.

Trade Nosana (NOS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NOS spot and futures markets, compare Nosana trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NOS/USDT
$0.29343
$0.29343$0.29343
+1.52%
308.82K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nosana: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nosana (NOS)

The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects.

Nosana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nosana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nosana Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Nosana (NOS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:17:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Nosana

NOSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NOS with leverage. Explore NOSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NOS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NOS
NOS
USD
USD

1 NOS = 0.29347 USD