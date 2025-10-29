The live SPDR S P 500 ETF price today is 687.62 USD. Track real-time SPYON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPYON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SPDR S P 500 ETF price today is 687.62 USD. Track real-time SPYON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPYON price trend easily at MEXC now.

SPDR S P 500 ETF Price(SPYON)

1 SPYON to USD Live Price:

-0.22%1D
USD
SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:27:21 (UTC+8)

SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.09%

-0.22%

+2.74%

+2.74%

SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) real-time price is $ 687.62. Over the past 24 hours, SPYON traded between a low of $ 681.86 and a high of $ 692.63, showing active market volatility. SPYON's all-time high price is $ 689.1089562201071, while its all-time low price is $ 640.4052156827559.

In terms of short-term performance, SPYON has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -0.22% over 24 hours, and +2.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) Market Information

No.773

ETH

The current Market Cap of SPDR S P 500 ETF is $ 25.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.42K. The circulating supply of SPYON is 36.72K, with a total supply of 36717.18607972. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.25M.

SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SPDR S P 500 ETF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.5161-0.22%
30 Days$ +23.98+3.61%
60 Days$ +87.62+14.60%
90 Days$ +87.62+14.60%
SPDR S P 500 ETF Price Change Today

Today, SPYON recorded a change of $ -1.5161 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SPDR S P 500 ETF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +23.98 (+3.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SPDR S P 500 ETF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SPYON saw a change of $ +87.62 (+14.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SPDR S P 500 ETF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +87.62 (+14.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON)?

Check out the SPDR S P 500 ETF Price History page now.

What is SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

SPDR S P 500 ETF is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SPDR S P 500 ETF investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SPYON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SPDR S P 500 ETF on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SPDR S P 500 ETF buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SPDR S P 500 ETF Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SPDR S P 500 ETF.

Check the SPDR S P 500 ETF price prediction now!

SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPYON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON)

Looking for how to buy SPDR S P 500 ETF? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SPDR S P 500 ETF on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPYON to Local Currencies

1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to VND
18,094,720.3
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to AUD
A$1,045.1824
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to GBP
515.715
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to EUR
591.3532
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to USD
$687.62
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MYR
RM2,874.2516
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TRY
28,852.5352
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to JPY
¥104,518.24
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ARS
ARS$987,958.6636
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to RUB
55,009.6
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to INR
60,744.3508
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to IDR
Rp11,460,328.7492
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to PHP
40,377.0464
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to EGP
￡E.32,517.5498
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BRL
R$3,678.767
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to CAD
C$955.7918
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BDT
84,047.7926
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to NGN
997,991.0394
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to COP
$2,686,015.625
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ZAR
R.11,820.1878
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to UAH
28,914.421
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TZS
T.Sh.1,689,482.34
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to VES
Bs150,588.78
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to CLP
$647,050.42
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to PKR
Rs194,128.8784
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to KZT
363,434.6748
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to THB
฿22,265.1356
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TWD
NT$21,075.553
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to AED
د.إ2,523.5654
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to CHF
Fr543.2198
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to HKD
HK$5,342.8074
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to AMD
֏263,152.174
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MAD
.د.م6,339.8564
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MXN
$12,700.3414
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SAR
ريال2,578.575
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ETB
Br105,137.098
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to KES
KSh88,847.3802
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to JOD
د.أ487.52258
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to PLN
2,509.813
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to RON
лв3,011.7756
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SEK
kr6,463.628
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BGN
лв1,155.2016
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to HUF
Ft230,125.7854
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to CZK
14,440.02
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to KWD
د.ك210.41172
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ILS
2,234.765
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BOB
Bs4,744.578
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to AZN
1,168.954
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TJS
SM6,326.104
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to GEL
1,870.3264
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to AOA
Kz630,265.6158
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BHD
.د.ب258.54512
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BMD
$687.62
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to DKK
kr4,421.3966
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to HNL
L18,063.7774
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MUR
31,293.5862
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to NAD
$11,765.1782
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to NOK
kr6,883.0762
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to NZD
$1,189.5826
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to PAB
B/.687.62
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to PGK
K2,929.2612
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to QAR
ر.ق2,502.9368
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to RSD
дин.69,477.1248
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to UZS
soʻm8,284,576.4078
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ALL
L57,182.4792
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ANG
ƒ1,230.8398
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to AWG
ƒ1,230.8398
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BBD
$1,375.24
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BAM
KM1,155.2016
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BIF
Fr2,033,979.96
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BND
$887.0298
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BSD
$687.62
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to JMD
$109,874.7998
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to KHR
2,761,523.1772
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to KMF
Fr290,863.26
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to LAK
14,948,260.5706
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to LKR
රු209,318.4042
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MDL
L11,662.0352
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MGA
Ar3,083,494.366
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MOP
P5,500.96
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MVR
10,520.586
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MWK
MK1,193,783.9582
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to MZN
MT43,945.7942
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to NPR
रु96,981.9248
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to PYG
4,876,601.04
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to RWF
Fr997,736.62
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SBD
$5,659.1126
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SCR
9,489.156
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SRD
$26,569.6368
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SVC
$6,009.7988
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to SZL
L11,765.1782
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TMT
m2,413.5462
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TND
د.ت2,018.85232
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to TTD
$4,655.1874
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to UGX
Sh2,395,668.08
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to XAF
Fr388,505.3
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to XCD
$1,856.574
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to XOF
Fr388,505.3
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to XPF
Fr70,137.24
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BWP
P9,152.2222
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to BZD
$1,382.1162
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to CVE
$65,186.376
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to DJF
Fr121,708.74
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to DOP
$44,131.4516
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to DZD
د.ج89,019.2852
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to FJD
$1,554.0212
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to GNF
Fr5,978,855.9
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to GTQ
Q5,260.293
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to GYD
$143,850.104
1 SPDR S P 500 ETF(SPYON) to ISK
kr85,264.88

SPDR S P 500 ETF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SPDR S P 500 ETF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official SPDR S P 500 ETF Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPDR S P 500 ETF

How much is SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) worth today?
The live SPYON price in USD is 687.62 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPYON to USD price?
The current price of SPYON to USD is $ 687.62. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SPDR S P 500 ETF?
The market cap for SPYON is $ 25.25M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPYON?
The circulating supply of SPYON is 36.72K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPYON?
SPYON achieved an ATH price of 689.1089562201071 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPYON?
SPYON saw an ATL price of 640.4052156827559 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPYON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPYON is $ 59.42K USD.
Will SPYON go higher this year?
SPYON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPYON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
SPDR S P 500 ETF (SPYON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

