Loopring Price Today

The live Loopring (LRC) price today is $ 0.008508, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current LRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008508 per LRC.

Loopring currently ranks #751 by market capitalization at $ 11.64M, with a circulating supply of 1.37B LRC. During the last 24 hours, LRC traded between $ 0.008488 (low) and $ 0.009593 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.827154981643715, while the all-time low was $ 0.01226669018623548.

In short-term performance, LRC moved -0.72% in the last hour and +9.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.60K.

Loopring (LRC) Market Information

Rank No.751 Market Cap $ 11.64M$ 11.64M $ 11.64M Volume (24H) $ 66.60K$ 66.60K $ 66.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.69M$ 11.69M $ 11.69M Circulation Supply 1.37B 1.37B 1.37B Total Supply 1,373,873,397.44245744 1,373,873,397.44245744 1,373,873,397.44245744 Issue Date 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.053$ 0.053 $ 0.053 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Loopring is $ 11.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.60K. The circulating supply of LRC is 1.37B, with a total supply of 1373873397.44245744. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.69M.