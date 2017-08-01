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The live Loopring price today is 0.008508 USD.LRC market cap is 11,642,406.74324306370636 USD. Track real-time LRC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Loopring price today is 0.008508 USD.LRC market cap is 11,642,406.74324306370636 USD. Track real-time LRC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Loopring Price(LRC)

1 LRC to USD Live Price:

$0.00851
$0.00851$0.00851
-0.51%1D
USD
Loopring (LRC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:34:46 (UTC+8)

Loopring Market Statistics

Loopring price today is $ 0.008508, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.008508 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008488 - $ 0.009593 USD
Market Capitalization$ 11.64M USD (rank #751)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 66.60K
Circulating Supply1.37B LRC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 11.69M USD
All-Time High$ 3.827154981643715 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:34:46

Loopring Price Today

The live Loopring (LRC) price today is $ 0.008508, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current LRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008508 per LRC.

Loopring currently ranks #751 by market capitalization at $ 11.64M, with a circulating supply of 1.37B LRC. During the last 24 hours, LRC traded between $ 0.008488 (low) and $ 0.009593 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.827154981643715, while the all-time low was $ 0.01226669018623548.

In short-term performance, LRC moved -0.72% in the last hour and +9.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.60K.

Loopring (LRC) Market Information

No.751

$ 11.64M
$ 11.64M$ 11.64M

$ 66.60K
$ 66.60K$ 66.60K

$ 11.69M
$ 11.69M$ 11.69M

1.37B
1.37B 1.37B

1,373,873,397.44245744
1,373,873,397.44245744 1,373,873,397.44245744

2017-08-01 00:00:00

$ 0.053
$ 0.053$ 0.053

ETH

The current Market Cap of Loopring is $ 11.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.60K. The circulating supply of LRC is 1.37B, with a total supply of 1373873397.44245744. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.69M.

Loopring Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008488
$ 0.008488$ 0.008488
24H Low
$ 0.009593
$ 0.009593$ 0.009593
24H High

$ 0.008488
$ 0.008488$ 0.008488

$ 0.009593
$ 0.009593$ 0.009593

$ 3.827154981643715
$ 3.827154981643715$ 3.827154981643715

$ 0.01226669018623548
$ 0.01226669018623548$ 0.01226669018623548

-0.72%

-0.51%

+9.17%

+9.17%

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to facilitate secure, anonymous and efficient trading of crypto assets. Its primary purpose is to solve the problems of security, transparency, and liquidity that are often associated with traditional centralized exchanges. Loopring uses a unique ring-matching mechanism to pool orders into 'rings' and match them for trade execution, thereby increasing liquidity and reducing trading costs. It also leverages zero-knowledge proofs to ensure the privacy and security of trades. LRC, the native utility token of the Loopring ecosystem, is used for protocol governance and to incentivize various forms of participation within the network.

Trade Loopring (LRC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LRC spot and futures markets, compare Loopring trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LRC/USDT
$0.008508
$0.008508$0.008508
-0.49%
7.56M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Loopring: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Loopring (LRC)

Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.

Loopring Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Loopring, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Loopring Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Loopring (LRC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:34:46 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Loopring

LRCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LRC with leverage. Explore LRCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LRC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LRC
LRC
USD
USD

1 LRC = 0.008508 USD