Loopring Price(LRC)
Loopring price today is $ 0.008508, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours.
The live Loopring (LRC) price today is $ 0.008508, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current LRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008508 per LRC.
Loopring currently ranks #751 by market capitalization at $ 11.64M, with a circulating supply of 1.37B LRC. During the last 24 hours, LRC traded between $ 0.008488 (low) and $ 0.009593 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.827154981643715, while the all-time low was $ 0.01226669018623548.
In short-term performance, LRC moved -0.72% in the last hour and +9.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.60K.
No.751
2017-08-01 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Loopring is $ 11.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.60K. The circulating supply of LRC is 1.37B, with a total supply of 1373873397.44245744. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.69M.
-0.72%
-0.51%
+9.17%
+9.17%
Loopring (LRC) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to facilitate secure, anonymous and efficient trading of crypto assets. Its primary purpose is to solve the problems of security, transparency, and liquidity that are often associated with traditional centralized exchanges. Loopring uses a unique ring-matching mechanism to pool orders into 'rings' and match them for trade execution, thereby increasing liquidity and reducing trading costs. It also leverages zero-knowledge proofs to ensure the privacy and security of trades. LRC, the native utility token of the Loopring ecosystem, is used for protocol governance and to incentivize various forms of participation within the network.
Explore live LRC spot and futures markets, compare Loopring trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Loopring: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.
For a more in-depth understanding of Loopring, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on LRC with leverage. Explore LRCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.