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The live PigToken price today is 0.0000000132 USD.PIG market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time PIG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live PigToken price today is 0.0000000132 USD.PIG market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time PIG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About PIG

PIG Price Info

What is PIG

PIG Official Website

PIG Tokenomics

PIG Price Forecast

PIG History

PIG Buying Guide

PIG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PIG Spot

PIG USDT-M Futures

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PigToken Logo

PigToken Price(PIG)

1 PIG to USD Live Price:

$0.00000001336
$0.00000001336$0.00000001336
-1.98%1D
USD
PigToken (PIG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:49:26 (UTC+8)

PigToken Market Statistics

PigToken price today is $ 0.0000000132, down 1.98% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0000000132 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0000000132 - $ 0.00000001408 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4106)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.14K
Circulating Supply0.00 PIG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.20M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00000551 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:49:26

PigToken Price Today

The live PigToken (PIG) price today is $ 0.0000000132, with a 1.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000132 per PIG.

PigToken currently ranks #4106 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 PIG. During the last 24 hours, PIG traded between $ 0.0000000132 (low) and $ 0.00000001408 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000551, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PIG moved -3.65% in the last hour and +11.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.14K.

PigToken (PIG) Market Information

No.4106

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 53.14K
$ 53.14K$ 53.14K

$ 13.20M
$ 13.20M$ 13.20M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000,000,000
1,000,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000

1,000,000,000,000,000
1,000,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of PigToken is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.14K. The circulating supply of PIG is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.20M.

PigToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000000132
$ 0.0000000132$ 0.0000000132
24H Low
$ 0.00000001408
$ 0.00000001408$ 0.00000001408
24H High

$ 0.0000000132
$ 0.0000000132$ 0.0000000132

$ 0.00000001408
$ 0.00000001408$ 0.00000001408

$ 0.00000551
$ 0.00000551$ 0.00000551

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-3.65%

-1.98%

+11.20%

+11.20%

About PigToken

PIG is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform. It is a community-driven, fair launched DeFi token that employs three simple functions during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. PIG's primary purpose is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token's architecture allows for a system where holders get rewarded through static rewards, encouraging them to hold onto their tokens. The supply model of PIG involves a burn strategy where tokens are burned with every transaction, reducing the total supply over time and creating scarcity. This model aims to create a balance between supply and demand, thereby maintaining the token's value.

Trade PigToken (PIG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PIG spot and futures markets, compare PigToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PIG/USDT
$0.00000001336
$0.00000001336$0.00000001336
-2.12%
3870.51B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PigToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is PigToken (PIG)

PIG is a high-yield frictionless farming token. There is a 5% tax on every transaction: 3% is locked in liquidity 2% is distributed to PIG holders proportional to the amount of PIG held.

PigToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PigToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official PigToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About PigToken (PIG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:49:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about PigToken

PIGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PIG with leverage. Explore PIGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PIG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PIG
PIG
USD
USD

1 PIG = 0.00000 USD