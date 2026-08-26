PigToken Price Today

The live PigToken (PIG) price today is $ 0.0000000132, with a 1.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000132 per PIG.

PigToken currently ranks #4106 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 PIG. During the last 24 hours, PIG traded between $ 0.0000000132 (low) and $ 0.00000001408 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000551, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PIG moved -3.65% in the last hour and +11.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.14K.

PigToken (PIG) Market Information

Rank No.4106 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 53.14K$ 53.14K $ 53.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.20M$ 13.20M $ 13.20M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of PigToken is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.14K. The circulating supply of PIG is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.20M.