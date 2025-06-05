INIT Logo

$0.6946
$0.6946$0.6946
-3.79%(1D)

INIT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of INIT (INIT) today is 0.6946 USD with a current market cap of $ 103.32M USD. INIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INIT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.49M USD
- INIT price change within the day is -3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.75M USD

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INIT price information.

INIT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of INIT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.027362-3.79%
30 Days$ +0.0472+7.29%
60 Days$ +0.3446+98.45%
90 Days$ +0.3446+98.45%
INIT Price Change Today

Today, INIT recorded a change of $ -0.027362 (-3.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

INIT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0472 (+7.29%), showing the token's short-term performance.

INIT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INIT saw a change of $ +0.3446 (+98.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

INIT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3446 (+98.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INIT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of INIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6735
$ 0.6735$ 0.6735

$ 0.7321
$ 0.7321$ 0.7321

$ 1.4475
$ 1.4475$ 1.4475

-0.26%

-3.79%

-23.68%

INIT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 103.32M
$ 103.32M$ 103.32M

$ 5.49M
$ 5.49M$ 5.49M

148.75M
148.75M 148.75M

What is INIT (INIT)

Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

INIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your INIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INIT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about INIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your INIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

INIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as INIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our INIT price prediction page.

INIT Price History

Tracing INIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our INIT price history page.

How to buy INIT (INIT)

Looking for how to buy INIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase INIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INIT to Local Currencies

1 INIT to VND
18,278.399
1 INIT to AUD
A$1.062738
1 INIT to GBP
0.507058
1 INIT to EUR
0.604302
1 INIT to USD
$0.6946
1 INIT to MYR
RM2.931212
1 INIT to TRY
27.325564
1 INIT to JPY
¥99.480612
1 INIT to RUB
54.97759
1 INIT to INR
59.575842
1 INIT to IDR
Rp11,386.883424
1 INIT to KRW
943.746074
1 INIT to PHP
38.640598
1 INIT to EGP
￡E.34.493836
1 INIT to BRL
R$3.910598
1 INIT to CAD
C$0.944656
1 INIT to BDT
84.838444
1 INIT to NGN
1,092.133472
1 INIT to UAH
28.777278
1 INIT to VES
Bs67.3762
1 INIT to PKR
Rs195.8772
1 INIT to KZT
354.38492
1 INIT to THB
฿22.581446
1 INIT to TWD
NT$20.782432
1 INIT to AED
د.إ2.549182
1 INIT to CHF
Fr0.562626
1 INIT to HKD
HK$5.445664
1 INIT to MAD
.د.م6.383374
1 INIT to MXN
$13.343266

INIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of INIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official INIT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INIT

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

