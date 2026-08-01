Backpack Price Today

The live Backpack (BP) price today is $ 0.4332, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current BP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4332 per BP.

Backpack currently ranks #250 by market capitalization at $ 108.30M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M BP. During the last 24 hours, BP traded between $ 0.4038 (low) and $ 0.4498 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.4921079582546304, while the all-time low was $ 0.1181783921983951.

In short-term performance, BP moved +0.02% in the last hour and +19.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.43K.

Backpack (BP) Market Information

Rank No.250 Market Cap $ 108.30M$ 108.30M $ 108.30M Volume (24H) $ 88.43K$ 88.43K $ 88.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 433.20M$ 433.20M $ 433.20M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,999,846.98151595 999,999,846.98151595 999,999,846.98151595 Circulation Rate 24.99% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Backpack is $ 108.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.43K. The circulating supply of BP is 250.00M, with a total supply of 999999846.98151595. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 433.20M.