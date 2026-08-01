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The live Backpack price today is 0.4332 USD.BP market cap is 108,299,933.71239270954 USD. Track real-time BP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Backpack price today is 0.4332 USD.BP market cap is 108,299,933.71239270954 USD. Track real-time BP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Backpack Price(BP)

1 BP to USD Live Price:

$0.4332
$0.4332$0.4332
+0.23%1D
USD
Backpack (BP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:47:47 (UTC+8)

Backpack Market Statistics

Backpack price today is $ 0.4332, up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.4332 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4038 - $ 0.4498 USD
Market Capitalization$ 108.30M USD (rank #250)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 88.43K
Circulating Supply250.00M BP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (24.99%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 433.20M USD
All-Time High$ 0.4921079582546304 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:47:47

Backpack Price Today

The live Backpack (BP) price today is $ 0.4332, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current BP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4332 per BP.

Backpack currently ranks #250 by market capitalization at $ 108.30M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M BP. During the last 24 hours, BP traded between $ 0.4038 (low) and $ 0.4498 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.4921079582546304, while the all-time low was $ 0.1181783921983951.

In short-term performance, BP moved +0.02% in the last hour and +19.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.43K.

Backpack (BP) Market Information

No.250

$ 108.30M
$ 108.30M$ 108.30M

$ 88.43K
$ 88.43K$ 88.43K

$ 433.20M
$ 433.20M$ 433.20M

250.00M
250.00M 250.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,999,846.98151595
999,999,846.98151595 999,999,846.98151595

24.99%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Backpack is $ 108.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.43K. The circulating supply of BP is 250.00M, with a total supply of 999999846.98151595. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 433.20M.

Backpack Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4038
$ 0.4038$ 0.4038
24H Low
$ 0.4498
$ 0.4498$ 0.4498
24H High

$ 0.4038
$ 0.4038$ 0.4038

$ 0.4498
$ 0.4498$ 0.4498

$ 0.4921079582546304
$ 0.4921079582546304$ 0.4921079582546304

$ 0.1181783921983951
$ 0.1181783921983951$ 0.1181783921983951

+0.02%

+0.23%

+19.30%

+19.30%

Trade Backpack (BP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BP spot and futures markets, compare Backpack trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BP/USDC
$0.4343
$0.4343$0.4343
+0.83%
126.33K (USDT)
BP/USDT
$0.4333
$0.4333$0.4333
+0.32%
211.36K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Backpack: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Backpack (BP)

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange building an innovative, easy-to-use and compliant trading platform.

Backpack Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Backpack, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Backpack Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Backpack (BP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:47:47 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Backpack

BPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BP with leverage. Explore BPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BP
BP
USD
USD

1 BP = 0.4332 USD