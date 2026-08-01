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The live Gram price today is 0.0007698 USD.GRM market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time GRM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Gram price today is 0.0007698 USD.GRM market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time GRM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Gram Price(GRM)

1 GRM to USD Live Price:

$0.00077
$0.00077$0.00077
-1.79%1D
USD
Gram (GRM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:36:08 (UTC+8)

Gram Market Statistics

Gram price today is $ 0.0007698, down 1.79% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0007698 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000737 - $ 0.0008021 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3991)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.70K
Circulating Supply0.00 GRM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.85M USD
All-Time High$ 0.26354897270074124 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:36:08

Gram Price Today

The live Gram (GRM) price today is $ 0.0007698, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007698 per GRM.

Gram currently ranks #3991 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GRM. During the last 24 hours, GRM traded between $ 0.000737 (low) and $ 0.0008021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.26354897270074124, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000039432576.

In short-term performance, GRM moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.70K.

Gram (GRM) Market Information

No.3991

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 55.70K
$ 55.70K$ 55.70K

$ 3.85M
$ 3.85M$ 3.85M

0.00
0.00 0.00

5,000,000,000
5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000

2,456,041,797
2,456,041,797 2,456,041,797

0.00%

TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of Gram is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.70K. The circulating supply of GRM is 0.00, with a total supply of 2456041797. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.85M.

Gram Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000737
$ 0.000737$ 0.000737
24H Low
$ 0.0008021
$ 0.0008021$ 0.0008021
24H High

$ 0.000737
$ 0.000737$ 0.000737

$ 0.0008021
$ 0.0008021$ 0.0008021

$ 0.26354897270074124
$ 0.26354897270074124$ 0.26354897270074124

$ 0.0000039432576
$ 0.0000039432576$ 0.0000039432576

+0.01%

-1.79%

-0.88%

-0.88%

About Gram

GRAM, also known as Telegram Open Network (TON) Gram, is a cryptocurrency developed by the popular messaging app, Telegram. The primary purpose of GRAM is to serve as a utility token within the Telegram ecosystem, facilitating payments and functioning as the principal currency for applications developed on the TON platform. It is designed to integrate with the Telegram app and provide a secure and efficient medium for transactions. The TON platform uses a multi-blockchain architecture with a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, aiming to provide high scalability and speed for transactions. However, it's important to note that the project faced regulatory issues and was officially discontinued by Telegram, making the future of GRAM uncertain.

Trade Gram (GRM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GRM spot and futures markets, compare Gram trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRM/USDT
$0.0007694
$0.0007694$0.0007694
-1.81%
72.88M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Gram: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Gram (GRM)

Gram is a decentralized cryptocurrency, the distribution of which is taking place through PoW-mechanism based on The Open Network Blockchain (TON).

Gram Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gram, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Gram Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Gram (GRM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:36:08 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Gram

GRMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GRM with leverage. Explore GRMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GRM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GRM
GRM
USD
USD

1 GRM = 0.0007698 USD