Gram Price(GRM)
Gram price today is $ 0.0007698, down 1.79% in the last 24 hours.
The live Gram (GRM) price today is $ 0.0007698, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007698 per GRM.
Gram currently ranks #3991 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GRM. During the last 24 hours, GRM traded between $ 0.000737 (low) and $ 0.0008021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.26354897270074124, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000039432576.
In short-term performance, GRM moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.70K.
No.3991
0.00%
TONCOIN
The current Market Cap of Gram is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.70K. The circulating supply of GRM is 0.00, with a total supply of 2456041797. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.85M.
+0.01%
-1.79%
-0.88%
-0.88%
GRAM, also known as Telegram Open Network (TON) Gram, is a cryptocurrency developed by the popular messaging app, Telegram. The primary purpose of GRAM is to serve as a utility token within the Telegram ecosystem, facilitating payments and functioning as the principal currency for applications developed on the TON platform. It is designed to integrate with the Telegram app and provide a secure and efficient medium for transactions. The TON platform uses a multi-blockchain architecture with a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, aiming to provide high scalability and speed for transactions. However, it's important to note that the project faced regulatory issues and was officially discontinued by Telegram, making the future of GRAM uncertain.
Explore live GRM spot and futures markets, compare Gram trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Gram: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Gram is a decentralized cryptocurrency, the distribution of which is taking place through PoW-mechanism based on The Open Network Blockchain (TON).
For a more in-depth understanding of Gram, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on GRM with leverage. Explore GRMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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