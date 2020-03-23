Solana Price(SOL)
Solana price today is $ 97.32, down 1.08% in the last 24 hours.
The live Solana (SOL) price today is $ 97.32, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOL to USD conversion rate is $ 97.32 per SOL.
Solana currently ranks #7 by market capitalization at $ 56.44B, with a circulating supply of 579.94M SOL. During the last 24 hours, SOL traded between $ 95.39 (low) and $ 103.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 294.33494870928604, while the all-time low was $ 0.505193636791.
In short-term performance, SOL moved +0.12% in the last hour and +26.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.91M.
No.7
1.84%
2020-03-23 00:00:00
SOL
The current Market Cap of Solana is $ 56.44B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.91M. The circulating supply of SOL is 579.94M, with a total supply of 628433495.50211251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.16B.
+0.12%
-1.08%
+26.48%
+26.48%
Solana (SOL) is a high-performance, open-source blockchain designed for decentralized applications and crypto-currencies. It uses a unique timestamp system called Proof of History (PoH) and a delegated Proof of Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm to achieve high-speed transaction processing, claiming to support up to 65,000 transactions per second. SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network, is used for transaction fees and staking to secure the network. The Solana ecosystem supports a range of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), web3 applications, and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), among others. Its high-speed, low-cost transactions make it a popular choice for developers building complex applications.
Explore live SOL spot and futures markets, compare Solana trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Solana: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
As of January 2026, Solana has solidified its position as the world’s leading "high-performance" blockchain. Originally launched in March 2020 by the Geneva-based Solana Foundation, it was built to solve the scalability and cost issues that plagued earlier networks like Ethereum. Today, Solana is the backbone of the "Consumer Crypto" movement, powering everything from viral memecoin ecosystems to institutional-grade Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization.
The core mission of Solana has evolved. While it started as a platform for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), its 2026 roadmap, specifically the Alpenglow upgrade, is transforming the network into a "decentralized Nasdaq." This means:
Solana currently fluctuates between the #3 and #5 spots in global cryptocurrency rankings (excluding stablecoins). For investors, the Solana price today ($130 - $145 range) reflects a network that has moved past its early "beta" phase and is now a mature ecosystem trusted by giants like Visa, Shopify, and major global payment processors.
While many blockchains claim high speeds, Solana is unique because it achieves "web-scale" performance without relying on complex "Layer 2" scaling solutions. In 2026, Solana’s uniqueness is defined by its architectural maturity and its move toward becoming the "Decentralized Nasdaq."
The cornerstone of Solana’s speed is Proof-of-History (PoH). Developed by Anatoly Yakovenko, PoH acts as a digital clock for the blockchain.
The most significant unique factor for Solana in 2026 is the Firedancer validator client. Developed by Jump Crypto, Firedancer is a complete rewrite of Solana’s core code in C++.
Solana has carved out a unique niche by focusing on user experience (UX). This has led to:
Solana’s journey has been a "phoenix" story. After hitting an ATH of $260 in 2021 and surviving the 2022 market contagion, it spent 2024–2025 reclaiming its status as a top-5 cryptocurrency.
As of early 2026, the circulating supply of Solana has grown significantly from its early days. Unlike Bitcoin, Solana does not have a hard cap on its maximum supply; instead, it uses a disinflationary issuance model.
The early distribution of SOL was concentrated among seed investors and the founding team, a point that drew criticism in 2021. However, by 2026, the "unlock" cycles for early VCs and team members are largely complete, leading to a more decentralized and market-driven distribution:
Investment Context: If you had participated in the 2018 seed sale at $0.04, your ROI would be one of the highest in financial history. Even with the supply increase, the Solana price today remains a top performer for those looking at Solana price predictions for 2027 and 2030.
In 2026, Solana is secured by one of the most technologically advanced consensus models in the industry, utilizing a hybrid of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH).
The network's decentralization has matured. After a "pruning" phase in 2025 that removed underperforming nodes, the current set of ~800 high-performance validators provides a more robust and stable network than the thousands of subsidized nodes seen in previous years.
Solana is available on the leading global exchange, MEXC. In 2026, MEXC has solidified its position as the fan favorite for both retail investors and high-frequency traders, offering the most competitive environment for trading SOL.
Why MEXC is the Top Choice for Solana:
How to Buy on MEXC:
Common Trading Pairs: Whether you are checking the Solana price in USD, GBP, or EUR, you will find deep liquidity in pairs like SOL/USDT and SOL/USDC.
For a more in-depth understanding of Solana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on SOL with leverage. Explore SOLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.