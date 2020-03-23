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The live Solana price today is 97.32 USD.SOL market cap is 56,439,905,616.3759199176 USD. Track real-time SOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Solana price today is 97.32 USD.SOL market cap is 56,439,905,616.3759199176 USD. Track real-time SOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Solana Price(SOL)

1 SOL to USD Live Price:

$97.32
$97.32$97.32
-1.08%1D
USD
Solana (SOL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:58:41 (UTC+8)

Solana Market Statistics

Solana price today is $ 97.32, down 1.08% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 97.32 USD
24-Hour Range$ 95.39 - $ 103.05 USD
Market Capitalization$ 56.44B USD (rank #7)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 150.91M
Circulating Supply579.94M SOL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 61.16B USD
All-Time High$ 294.33494870928604 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:58:41

Solana Price Today

The live Solana (SOL) price today is $ 97.32, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOL to USD conversion rate is $ 97.32 per SOL.

Solana currently ranks #7 by market capitalization at $ 56.44B, with a circulating supply of 579.94M SOL. During the last 24 hours, SOL traded between $ 95.39 (low) and $ 103.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 294.33494870928604, while the all-time low was $ 0.505193636791.

In short-term performance, SOL moved +0.12% in the last hour and +26.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.91M.

Solana (SOL) Market Information

No.7

$ 56.44B
$ 56.44B$ 56.44B

$ 150.91M
$ 150.91M$ 150.91M

$ 61.16B
$ 61.16B$ 61.16B

579.94M
579.94M 579.94M

--
----

628,433,495.50211251
628,433,495.50211251 628,433,495.50211251

1.84%

2020-03-23 00:00:00

SOL

The current Market Cap of Solana is $ 56.44B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.91M. The circulating supply of SOL is 579.94M, with a total supply of 628433495.50211251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.16B.

Solana Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 95.39
$ 95.39$ 95.39
24H Low
$ 103.05
$ 103.05$ 103.05
24H High

$ 95.39
$ 95.39$ 95.39

$ 103.05
$ 103.05$ 103.05

$ 294.33494870928604
$ 294.33494870928604$ 294.33494870928604

$ 0.505193636791
$ 0.505193636791$ 0.505193636791

+0.12%

-1.08%

+26.48%

+26.48%

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a high-performance, open-source blockchain designed for decentralized applications and crypto-currencies. It uses a unique timestamp system called Proof of History (PoH) and a delegated Proof of Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm to achieve high-speed transaction processing, claiming to support up to 65,000 transactions per second. SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network, is used for transaction fees and staking to secure the network. The Solana ecosystem supports a range of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), web3 applications, and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), among others. Its high-speed, low-cost transactions make it a popular choice for developers building complex applications.

Trade Solana (SOL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SOL spot and futures markets, compare Solana trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SOL/USDT
$97.31
$97.31$97.31
-1.09%
1.51M (USDT)
SOL/USDC
$97.27
$97.27$97.27
-1.11%
8.96K (USDT)
SOL/USD1
$97.65
$97.65$97.65
-0.95%
4.76K (USDT)
SOL/BTC
$0.00124127
$0.00124127$0.00124127
+0.45%
445.20 (USDT)
SOL/EUR
$83.21
$83.21$83.21
-1.06%
920.11 (USDT)
SOL/USDE
$97.75
$97.75$97.75
-0.67%
563.71 (USDT)
SOL/BRL
$502.94
$502.94$502.94
-0.83%
530.89 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Solana: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Solana (SOL)

As of January 2026, Solana has solidified its position as the world’s leading "high-performance" blockchain. Originally launched in March 2020 by the Geneva-based Solana Foundation, it was built to solve the scalability and cost issues that plagued earlier networks like Ethereum. Today, Solana is the backbone of the "Consumer Crypto" movement, powering everything from viral memecoin ecosystems to institutional-grade Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization.

The "Decentralized Nasdaq" Vision

The core mission of Solana has evolved. While it started as a platform for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), its 2026 roadmap, specifically the Alpenglow upgrade, is transforming the network into a "decentralized Nasdaq." This means:

  • Extreme Speed: Capable of handling over 1,000+ actual transactions per second (TPS) on mainnet, with theoretical peaks much higher.
  • Near-Zero Fees: Transactions typically cost less than $0.001, making micro-payments and high-frequency trading viable on-chain.
  • Hybrid Consensus: Solana employs a distinctive blend of Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS), enabling the network to maintain a global clock for transactions, thereby eliminating the lag typicallyfound in traditional blockchains.

Market Standing in 2026

Solana currently fluctuates between the #3 and #5 spots in global cryptocurrency rankings (excluding stablecoins). For investors, the Solana price today ($130 - $145 range) reflects a network that has moved past its early "beta" phase and is now a mature ecosystem trusted by giants like Visa, Shopify, and major global payment processors.

What Makes Solana Unique?

While many blockchains claim high speeds, Solana is unique because it achieves "web-scale" performance without relying on complex "Layer 2" scaling solutions. In 2026, Solana’s uniqueness is defined by its architectural maturity and its move toward becoming the "Decentralized Nasdaq."

The Innovation of Proof-of-History (PoH)

The cornerstone of Solana’s speed is Proof-of-History (PoH). Developed by Anatoly Yakovenko, PoH acts as a digital clock for the blockchain.

  • The Problem: Traditional blockchains (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) require nodes to talk to each other to agree that time has passed before a block is finalized. This creates a "bottleneck."
  • The Solana Solution: PoH allows nodes to create a historical record that proves an event happened at a specific moment in time. Because every node can trust this "clock," they can process transactions in parallel rather than waiting for one to finish before starting the next.

Firedancer: The 2026 Game Changer

The most significant unique factor for Solana in 2026 is the Firedancer validator client. Developed by Jump Crypto, Firedancer is a complete rewrite of Solana’s core code in C++.

  • Resilience: Historically, Solana was plagued by network outages. Firedancer provides "client diversity," meaning if one version of the software has a bug, the other keeps the network running.
  • Throughput: In test environments, Firedancer has demonstrated the ability to process over 1,000,000 transactions per second, positioning Solana as the only blockchain capable of supporting global high-frequency trading.

Institutional & "Consumer Crypto" Appeal

Solana has carved out a unique niche by focusing on user experience (UX). This has led to:

  • The "Visa of Crypto" Narrative: Major payment processors like Visa and PayPal (PYUSD) have integrated Solana for stablecoin settlements due to its sub-second finality.
  • Memecoin Dominance: Thanks to platforms like Pump. Fun and Jupiter, Solana became the undisputed home of retail trading in 2025-2026, often surpassing Ethereum in daily DEX (Decentralized Exchange) volume.
  • Fixed Costs: Unlike Ethereum, where "gas wars" can send fees to $50+, Solana’s fees remain predictably low (typically $0.0001 to $0.001), making it the go-to for gaming and micro-payments.

Solana Price Evolution & Market Standing

Solana’s journey has been a "phoenix" story. After hitting an ATH of $260 in 2021 and surviving the 2022 market contagion, it spent 2024–2025 reclaiming its status as a top-5 cryptocurrency.

  • Institutional Inflows: In late 2025, the approval of Solana Spot ETFs (such as Bitwise's BSOL) drove a new wave of capital, propelling the Solana price today into a new era of structural growth rather than just retail hype.
  • Network Health: While early critics pointed out outages, the 2026 network has maintained 100% uptime for over a year, significantly boosting the Solana price prediction 2030 outlook among conservative asset managers.

How Many Solana (SOL) Coins Are in Circulation?

As of early 2026, the circulating supply of Solana has grown significantly from its early days. Unlike Bitcoin, Solana does not have a hard cap on its maximum supply; instead, it uses a disinflationary issuance model.

The 2026 Supply Metrics

  • Circulating Supply: Approximately 464.4 million SOL are currently active in the market.
  • Total Supply: The total supply (including locked and staked tokens) sits at roughly 580 million SOL.
  • Inflation Schedule: Solana launched with an 8% annual inflation rate, which decreases by 15% every year. By 2026, the inflation rate will have tapered down toward its long-term floor of 1.5%, significantly reducing the "dilution" of existing holders' value.

Initial Distribution Recap

The early distribution of SOL was concentrated among seed investors and the founding team, a point that drew criticism in 2021. However, by 2026, the "unlock" cycles for early VCs and team members are largely complete, leading to a more decentralized and market-driven distribution:

  • Seed & Founding Sales: ~29%
  • Team & Foundation: ~23%
  • Public/Community Sales: ~48%

Investment Context: If you had participated in the 2018 seed sale at $0.04, your ROI would be one of the highest in financial history. Even with the supply increase, the Solana price today remains a top performer for those looking at Solana price predictions for 2027 and 2030.

How Is the Solana Network Secured?

In 2026, Solana is secured by one of the most technologically advanced consensus models in the industry, utilizing a hybrid of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH).

The Hybrid Security Model

  • Proof-of-History (The Clock): PoH is not a consensus mechanism itself, but a "cryptographic clock." It uses Verifiable Delay Functions (VDFs) to create a tamper-proof record of when transactions occurred. This allows validators to pre-order transactions, which is the secret behind Solana's 65,000+ TPS capability.
  • Proof-of-Stake (The Guard): While PoH orders the transactions, PoS validates them. Validators stake SOL to earn the right to confirm blocks. If a validator acts maliciously, their stake can be "slashed."
  • Tower BFT: This is Solana’s custom version of the Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol. It uses the PoH clock to reach consensus almost instantly, preventing the "forks" that can slow down other networks.

Validator Health in 2026

The network's decentralization has matured. After a "pruning" phase in 2025 that removed underperforming nodes, the current set of ~800 high-performance validators provides a more robust and stable network than the thousands of subsidized nodes seen in previous years.

Where Can You Buy Solana (SOL)?

Solana is available on the leading global exchange, MEXC. In 2026, MEXC has solidified its position as the fan favorite for both retail investors and high-frequency traders, offering the most competitive environment for trading SOL.

Why MEXC is the Top Choice for Solana:

  • Unbeatable Cost Advantage ("Zero-Fee"): MEXC distinguishes itself with its "Zero-Fee" initiative, often offering 0% Maker and 0% Taker fees on major spot pairs like SOL/USDT. This makes it the most cost-effective platform for daily trading, maximizing your profits compared to other exchanges.
  • The "King of Gems" (Listing Speed): MEXC is widely recognized for being the fastest to list new Solana ecosystem "gems" (SPL tokens). Whether it's the latest meme coin or a promising DeFi project, you will often find it on MEXC days or weeks before it hits other platforms.
  • Deep Liquidity & High Volume: MEXC provides deep order books that rival any global competitor, ensuring minimal slippage even for large volume trades.
  • High Leverage Futures: For advanced users, MEXC provides robust futures markets with up to 200x leverage on SOL Perpetual Contracts, allowing for flexible hedging and speculation strategies.

How to Buy on MEXC:

  • Direct Purchase: You can easily buy SOL using a credit or debit card (Visa/Mastercard) via the "Buy Crypto" gateway.
  • P2P Marketplace: A secure, zero-fee peer-to-peer platform to buy SOL directly from other merchants using your preferred local currency.

Common Trading Pairs: Whether you are checking the Solana price in USD, GBP, or EUR, you will find deep liquidity in pairs like SOL/USDT and SOL/USDC.

Whitepaper

Solana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Solana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Solana Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Solana (SOL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:58:41 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SOL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SOL
SOL
USD
USD

1 SOL = 97.32 USD