People Also Ask: Other Questions About Render What is Render Network (RENDER)? Render Network (RENDER) is a decentralized application (DApp) that facilitates the trade of GPU computing power over a blockchain network to enable computer rendering and AI computational processing. It started on Ethereum and later migrated to Solana. What does the RENDER token do? The RENDER token is used for payments on the Render Network, including service fees and payouts to GPU power providers. It also serves as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on platform decisions. Why did Render Network migrate from Ethereum to Solana? Render Network moved from Ethereum to Solana in late 2023 to benefit from Solana's superior scalability, faster transaction speeds, and lower transaction costs. What are the main use cases for Render Network? Render Network supports use cases in industries such as film, gaming, product design, architecture, and AI. It enables high-performance computer rendering and AI computations for these sectors. How does the reputation scoring system work on Render Network? Both Creators and Node Operators on Render Network are assigned reputation scores based on their on-platform activity. Higher scores provide access to more resources and job opportunities, with Node Operators gaining better job allocations based on successful completion and job complexity. What is the Burn and Mint Equilibrium (BME) system? The Burn and Mint Equilibrium (BME) system maintains stable and predictable costs for rendering and AI jobs on the network. It adjusts the supply of RENDER tokens based on network usage, burning excess tokens and distributing rewards to participants. Can I still use the old RNDR tokens on Render Network? Yes, RNDR tokens can still be used, but the network is transitioning to the new RENDER tokens based on Solana's SPL format. Many centralized exchanges are converting RNDR to RENDER at a 1:1 ratio. Who are the key participants on Render Network? The key participants are Creators (who need GPU power for rendering and AI tasks), Node Operators (who provide GPU capacity), and Liquidity Providers (who stake RENDER tokens to support network liquidity). What are the advantages of using Render Network for GPU rendering? Render Network offers a flexible, affordable, and decentralized solution for GPU rendering, making it accessible to small studios and individual creators who might not afford expensive hardware or centralized services. What industries benefit most from Render Network? Industries such as film, gaming, product design, architecture, and AI benefit the most from Render Network, particularly those that require high-quality 3D graphics, animation rendering, and AI-generated visual content.

