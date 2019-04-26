ARPA Price Today

The live ARPA (ARPA) price today is $ 0.009333, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARPA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009333 per ARPA.

ARPA currently ranks #872 by market capitalization at $ 14.18M, with a circulating supply of 1.52B ARPA. During the last 24 hours, ARPA traded between $ 0.009214 (low) and $ 0.009627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27516076774121579, while the all-time low was $ 0.00348694370424.

In short-term performance, ARPA moved -0.57% in the last hour and +7.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.88K.

ARPA (ARPA) Market Information

Rank No.872 Market Cap $ 14.18M$ 14.18M $ 14.18M Volume (24H) $ 63.88K$ 63.88K $ 63.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.67M$ 18.67M $ 18.67M Circulation Supply 1.52B 1.52B 1.52B Total Supply 1,999,999,999.98773854 1,999,999,999.98773854 1,999,999,999.98773854 Issue Date 2019-04-26 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.02$ 0.02 $ 0.02 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ARPA is $ 14.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.88K. The circulating supply of ARPA is 1.52B, with a total supply of 1999999999.98773854. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.67M.