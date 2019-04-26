Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live ARPA price today is 0.009333 USD.ARPA market cap is 14,182,301.72275276379382 USD. Track real-time ARPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ARPA price today is 0.009333 USD.ARPA market cap is 14,182,301.72275276379382 USD. Track real-time ARPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ARPA

ARPA Price Info

What is ARPA

ARPA Whitepaper

ARPA Official Website

ARPA Tokenomics

ARPA Price Forecast

ARPA History

ARPA Buying Guide

ARPA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARPA Spot

ARPA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ARPA Logo

ARPA Price(ARPA)

1 ARPA to USD Live Price:

$0.009352
$0.009352$0.009352
-0.57%1D
USD
ARPA (ARPA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:11:53 (UTC+8)

ARPA Market Statistics

ARPA price today is $ 0.009333, down 0.57% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.009333 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.009214 - $ 0.009627 USD
Market Capitalization$ 14.18M USD (rank #872)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 63.88K
Circulating Supply1.52B ARPA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.67M USD
All-Time High$ 0.27516076774121579 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:11:53

ARPA Price Today

The live ARPA (ARPA) price today is $ 0.009333, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARPA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009333 per ARPA.

ARPA currently ranks #872 by market capitalization at $ 14.18M, with a circulating supply of 1.52B ARPA. During the last 24 hours, ARPA traded between $ 0.009214 (low) and $ 0.009627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27516076774121579, while the all-time low was $ 0.00348694370424.

In short-term performance, ARPA moved -0.57% in the last hour and +7.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.88K.

ARPA (ARPA) Market Information

No.872

$ 14.18M
$ 14.18M$ 14.18M

$ 63.88K
$ 63.88K$ 63.88K

$ 18.67M
$ 18.67M$ 18.67M

1.52B
1.52B 1.52B

1,999,999,999.98773854
1,999,999,999.98773854 1,999,999,999.98773854

2019-04-26 00:00:00

$ 0.02
$ 0.02$ 0.02

ETH

The current Market Cap of ARPA is $ 14.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.88K. The circulating supply of ARPA is 1.52B, with a total supply of 1999999999.98773854. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.67M.

ARPA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.009214
$ 0.009214$ 0.009214
24H Low
$ 0.009627
$ 0.009627$ 0.009627
24H High

$ 0.009214
$ 0.009214$ 0.009214

$ 0.009627
$ 0.009627$ 0.009627

$ 0.27516076774121579
$ 0.27516076774121579$ 0.27516076774121579

$ 0.00348694370424
$ 0.00348694370424$ 0.00348694370424

-0.57%

-0.57%

+7.80%

+7.80%

About ARPA

ARPA (ARPA) is a blockchain-based solution that enables privacy-preserving computation, aiming to provide secure data exchange and encrypted computation services. It uses secure multi-party computation (MPC) to separate data utility from ownership, ensuring that data can be used without being disclosed. This allows entities to analyze and utilize data while maintaining the privacy of the individual's information. ARPA's token, ARPA, is used within the ecosystem for various purposes, including as a medium of exchange and to incentivize network participation. The project's primary use cases are in industries that require high levels of data security and privacy, such as finance, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.

Trade ARPA (ARPA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ARPA spot and futures markets, compare ARPA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARPA/USDT
$0.009352
$0.009352$0.009352
-0.54%
6.77M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ARPA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ARPA (ARPA)

We propose a blockchain-based secure computation network of Multi-party Computation (MPC). ARPA cryptographically enables private smart contract, unprecedented data-at-use privacy protection, as well as scalable computational sharding

ARPA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARPA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ARPA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ARPA (ARPA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:11:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ARPA

ARPAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARPA with leverage. Explore ARPAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1508
$0.1508$0.1508

+402.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.4250
$1.4250$1.4250

+1,325.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008048
$0.008048$0.008048

+4.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7226
$0.7226$0.7226

-2.24%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4051
$2.4051$2.4051

-7.49%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.4250
$1.4250$1.4250

+1,325.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1508
$0.1508$0.1508

+402.66%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007002
$0.0007002$0.0007002

+12.84%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000250
$0.0000250$0.0000250

+25.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.029348
$0.029348$0.029348

+4.10%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARPA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARPA
ARPA
USD
USD

1 ARPA = 0.009333 USD