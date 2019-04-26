ARPA Price(ARPA)
ARPA price today is $ 0.009333, down 0.57% in the last 24 hours.
The live ARPA (ARPA) price today is $ 0.009333, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARPA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009333 per ARPA.
ARPA currently ranks #872 by market capitalization at $ 14.18M, with a circulating supply of 1.52B ARPA. During the last 24 hours, ARPA traded between $ 0.009214 (low) and $ 0.009627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27516076774121579, while the all-time low was $ 0.00348694370424.
In short-term performance, ARPA moved -0.57% in the last hour and +7.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.88K.
No.872
2019-04-26 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of ARPA is $ 14.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.88K. The circulating supply of ARPA is 1.52B, with a total supply of 1999999999.98773854. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.67M.
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ARPA (ARPA) is a blockchain-based solution that enables privacy-preserving computation, aiming to provide secure data exchange and encrypted computation services. It uses secure multi-party computation (MPC) to separate data utility from ownership, ensuring that data can be used without being disclosed. This allows entities to analyze and utilize data while maintaining the privacy of the individual's information. ARPA's token, ARPA, is used within the ecosystem for various purposes, including as a medium of exchange and to incentivize network participation. The project's primary use cases are in industries that require high levels of data security and privacy, such as finance, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ARPA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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We propose a blockchain-based secure computation network of Multi-party Computation (MPC). ARPA cryptographically enables private smart contract, unprecedented data-at-use privacy protection, as well as scalable computational sharding
For a more in-depth understanding of ARPA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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