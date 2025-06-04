LA

Lagrange builds two core products: a decentralized ZK Prover Network and a ZK Coprocessor. Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network is the foundational layer that offers universal proof generation for a variety of use cases, such as rollups, ZK coprocessing and cross-chain messaging. The ZK Coprocessor enables developers to prove custom SQL queries over onchain data, directly from smart contracts.

NameLA

RankNo.304

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)20.42%

Circulation Supply193,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.193%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.502285725294072,2025-06-04

Lowest Price0.20794173832654628,2025-06-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLagrange builds two core products: a decentralized ZK Prover Network and a ZK Coprocessor. Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network is the foundational layer that offers universal proof generation for a variety of use cases, such as rollups, ZK coprocessing and cross-chain messaging. The ZK Coprocessor enables developers to prove custom SQL queries over onchain data, directly from smart contracts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.