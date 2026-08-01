Bull Price Today

The live Bull (BULL) price today is $ 0.0001699, with a 7.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current BULL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001699 per BULL.

Bull currently ranks #1302 by market capitalization at $ 169.89K, with a circulating supply of 999.96M BULL. During the last 24 hours, BULL traded between $ 0.0001506 (low) and $ 0.0001816 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.010844478971012069, while the all-time low was $ 0.001090190795559309.

In short-term performance, BULL moved -1.51% in the last hour and +26.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.46K.

Bull (BULL) Market Information

Rank No.1302 Market Cap $ 169.89K$ 169.89K $ 169.89K Volume (24H) $ 53.46K$ 53.46K $ 53.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.89K$ 169.89K $ 169.89K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Max Supply 999,956,072 999,956,072 999,956,072 Total Supply 999,956,072 999,956,072 999,956,072 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Bull is $ 169.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.46K. The circulating supply of BULL is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999956072. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.89K.