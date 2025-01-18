METANIA

Metania Games is a blockchain-based GameFi platform designed to revolutionize gaming by integrating cryptocurrency rewards and true ownership of in-game assets. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Metania Games delivers a decentralized and rewarding gaming experience.

NameMETANIA

RankNo.4633

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04483719508954314,2025-01-20

Lowest Price0.025120283377895097,2025-01-18

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

