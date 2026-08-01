Harvest Finance Price Today

The live Harvest Finance (FARM) price today is $ 6.818, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FARM to USD conversion rate is $ 6.818 per FARM.

Harvest Finance currently ranks #1339 by market capitalization at $ 4.58M, with a circulating supply of 672.18K FARM. During the last 24 hours, FARM traded between $ 6.336 (low) and $ 6.852 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 660.109464612, while the all-time low was $ 4.875650289925602.

In short-term performance, FARM moved +0.94% in the last hour and +32.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.89K.

Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Information

Rank No.1339 Market Cap $ 4.58M$ 4.58M $ 4.58M Volume (24H) $ 66.89K$ 66.89K $ 66.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.71M$ 4.71M $ 4.71M Circulation Supply 672.18K 672.18K 672.18K Total Supply 690,420 690,420 690,420 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Harvest Finance is $ 4.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.89K. The circulating supply of FARM is 672.18K, with a total supply of 690420. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.71M.