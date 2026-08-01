Harvest Finance Price(FARM)
Harvest Finance price today is $ 6.818, up 0.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live Harvest Finance (FARM) price today is $ 6.818, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FARM to USD conversion rate is $ 6.818 per FARM.
Harvest Finance currently ranks #1339 by market capitalization at $ 4.58M, with a circulating supply of 672.18K FARM. During the last 24 hours, FARM traded between $ 6.336 (low) and $ 6.852 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 660.109464612, while the all-time low was $ 4.875650289925602.
In short-term performance, FARM moved +0.94% in the last hour and +32.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.89K.
No.1339
ETH
The current Market Cap of Harvest Finance is $ 4.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.89K. The circulating supply of FARM is 672.18K, with a total supply of 690420. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.71M.
+0.94%
+0.27%
+32.90%
+32.90%
Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that aims to automate the process of yield farming. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it allows users to deposit cryptocurrencies into its liquidity pools and receive FARM tokens in return, which can be staked to earn further rewards. The protocol utilizes smart contracts to automatically move users' funds between different DeFi platforms to maximize returns. As a governance token, FARM also gives holders the right to vote on various proposals related to the protocol's development and future direction. The supply of FARM tokens is capped at 690,420, with new tokens issued as rewards for liquidity providers.
Explore live FARM spot and futures markets, compare Harvest Finance trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Harvest Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Harvest is described to automatically farm the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is the governance token for Harvest. It is claimed that FARM holders can vote on proposals for the FARM operational treasury and receive the 5% fee from Harvest operations.
For a more in-depth understanding of Harvest Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on FARM with leverage. Explore FARMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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