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The live Harvest Finance price today is 6.818 USD.FARM market cap is 4,582,946.766961234 USD. Track real-time FARM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Harvest Finance price today is 6.818 USD.FARM market cap is 4,582,946.766961234 USD. Track real-time FARM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Harvest Finance Logo

Harvest Finance Price(FARM)

1 FARM to USD Live Price:

$6.818
$6.818$6.818
+0.27%1D
USD
Harvest Finance (FARM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:06:39 (UTC+8)

Harvest Finance Market Statistics

Harvest Finance price today is $ 6.818, up 0.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 6.818 USD
24-Hour Range$ 6.336 - $ 6.852 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.58M USD (rank #1339)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 66.89K
Circulating Supply672.18K FARM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.71M USD
All-Time High$ 660.109464612 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:06:39

Harvest Finance Price Today

The live Harvest Finance (FARM) price today is $ 6.818, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FARM to USD conversion rate is $ 6.818 per FARM.

Harvest Finance currently ranks #1339 by market capitalization at $ 4.58M, with a circulating supply of 672.18K FARM. During the last 24 hours, FARM traded between $ 6.336 (low) and $ 6.852 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 660.109464612, while the all-time low was $ 4.875650289925602.

In short-term performance, FARM moved +0.94% in the last hour and +32.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.89K.

Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Information

No.1339

$ 4.58M
$ 4.58M$ 4.58M

$ 66.89K
$ 66.89K$ 66.89K

$ 4.71M
$ 4.71M$ 4.71M

672.18K
672.18K 672.18K

690,420
690,420 690,420

ETH

The current Market Cap of Harvest Finance is $ 4.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.89K. The circulating supply of FARM is 672.18K, with a total supply of 690420. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.71M.

Harvest Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 6.336
$ 6.336$ 6.336
24H Low
$ 6.852
$ 6.852$ 6.852
24H High

$ 6.336
$ 6.336$ 6.336

$ 6.852
$ 6.852$ 6.852

$ 660.109464612
$ 660.109464612$ 660.109464612

$ 4.875650289925602
$ 4.875650289925602$ 4.875650289925602

+0.94%

+0.27%

+32.90%

+32.90%

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that aims to automate the process of yield farming. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it allows users to deposit cryptocurrencies into its liquidity pools and receive FARM tokens in return, which can be staked to earn further rewards. The protocol utilizes smart contracts to automatically move users' funds between different DeFi platforms to maximize returns. As a governance token, FARM also gives holders the right to vote on various proposals related to the protocol's development and future direction. The supply of FARM tokens is capped at 690,420, with new tokens issued as rewards for liquidity providers.

Trade Harvest Finance (FARM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FARM spot and futures markets, compare Harvest Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FARM/USDT
$6.818
$6.818$6.818
+0.33%
10.13K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Harvest Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Harvest Finance (FARM)

Harvest is described to automatically farm the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is the governance token for Harvest. It is claimed that FARM holders can vote on proposals for the FARM operational treasury and receive the 5% fee from Harvest operations.

Harvest Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Harvest Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Harvest Finance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Harvest Finance (FARM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:06:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Harvest Finance

FARMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FARM with leverage. Explore FARMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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FARM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FARM
FARM
USD
USD

1 FARM = 6.818 USD