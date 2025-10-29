The live Uranium.io price today is 5.057 USD. Track real-time XU3O8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XU3O8 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Uranium.io price today is 5.057 USD. Track real-time XU3O8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XU3O8 price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 XU3O8 to USD Live Price:

-0.01%1D
USD
Uranium.io (XU3O8) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:50:18 (UTC+8)

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.10%

-0.01%

+4.96%

+4.96%

Uranium.io (XU3O8) real-time price is $ 5.057. Over the past 24 hours, XU3O8 traded between a low of $ 4.997 and a high of $ 5.065, showing active market volatility. XU3O8's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, XU3O8 has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +4.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Market Information

ETHERLINK

The current Market Cap of Uranium.io is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 132.01K. The circulating supply of XU3O8 is --, with a total supply of 160000038. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 809.12M.

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Uranium.io for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00051-0.01%
30 Days$ -0.046-0.91%
60 Days$ +0.31+6.53%
90 Days$ +0.6+13.46%
Uranium.io Price Change Today

Today, XU3O8 recorded a change of $ -0.00051 (-0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Uranium.io 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.046 (-0.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Uranium.io 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XU3O8 saw a change of $ +0.31 (+6.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Uranium.io 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.6 (+13.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Uranium.io (XU3O8)?

Check out the Uranium.io Price History page now.

What is Uranium.io (XU3O8)

Uranium.io (XU3O8) is the world’s first tokenised uranium,with each token representing equitable ownership in physical uranium, which is stored and verified by Cameco. Built as an ERC-20 token on Etherlink, the high-speed L2 powered by Tezos technology, XU3O8 combines deep on-chain composability with institutional-grade infrastructure.

Uranium.io is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Uranium.io investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XU3O8 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Uranium.io on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Uranium.io buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Uranium.io Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Uranium.io (XU3O8) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Uranium.io (XU3O8) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Uranium.io.

Check the Uranium.io price prediction now!

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uranium.io (XU3O8) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XU3O8 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Uranium.io (XU3O8)

Looking for how to buy Uranium.io? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Uranium.io on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XU3O8 to Local Currencies

Uranium.io Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Uranium.io, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Uranium.io Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uranium.io

How much is Uranium.io (XU3O8) worth today?
The live XU3O8 price in USD is 5.057 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XU3O8 to USD price?
The current price of XU3O8 to USD is $ 5.057. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Uranium.io?
The market cap for XU3O8 is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XU3O8?
The circulating supply of XU3O8 is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XU3O8?
XU3O8 achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XU3O8?
XU3O8 saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of XU3O8?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XU3O8 is $ 132.01K USD.
Will XU3O8 go higher this year?
XU3O8 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XU3O8 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:50:18 (UTC+8)

