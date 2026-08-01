Coldstack Price Today

The live Coldstack (CLS) price today is $ 0.005116, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005116 per CLS.

Coldstack currently ranks #2591 by market capitalization at $ 120.30K, with a circulating supply of 23.51M CLS. During the last 24 hours, CLS traded between $ 0.005074 (low) and $ 0.005599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.78426524, while the all-time low was $ 0.00749869202435503.

In short-term performance, CLS moved +0.11% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.92K.

Coldstack (CLS) Market Information

Rank No.2591 Market Cap $ 120.30K$ 120.30K $ 120.30K Volume (24H) $ 2.92K$ 2.92K $ 2.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 255.80K$ 255.80K $ 255.80K Circulation Supply 23.51M 23.51M 23.51M Max Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Total Supply 49,763,520 49,763,520 49,763,520 Circulation Rate 47.02% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Coldstack is $ 120.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.92K. The circulating supply of CLS is 23.51M, with a total supply of 49763520. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.80K.