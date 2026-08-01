Coldstack Price(CLS)
Coldstack price today is $ 0.005116, up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.
The live Coldstack (CLS) price today is $ 0.005116, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005116 per CLS.
Coldstack currently ranks #2591 by market capitalization at $ 120.30K, with a circulating supply of 23.51M CLS. During the last 24 hours, CLS traded between $ 0.005074 (low) and $ 0.005599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.78426524, while the all-time low was $ 0.00749869202435503.
In short-term performance, CLS moved +0.11% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.92K.
No.2591
47.02%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Coldstack is $ 120.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.92K. The circulating supply of CLS is 23.51M, with a total supply of 49763520. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.80K.
+0.11%
+0.23%
+3.20%
+3.20%
CLS (CLS) is a digital asset designed to facilitate and streamline the process of foreign exchange settlement. It operates on a private blockchain network and employs a unique consensus mechanism to ensure the security and integrity of transactions. CLS aims to reduce the risks associated with foreign exchange transactions, including counterparty and settlement risks, by providing a standardized, automated method of payment and settlement. Its primary use is within the financial industry, where it is utilized by banks, financial institutions, and multinational corporations to simplify and secure their foreign exchange operations. CLS's issuance model is not publicly disclosed, reflecting its private blockchain structure.
Explore live CLS spot and futures markets, compare Coldstack trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Coldstack: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever.
For a more in-depth understanding of Coldstack, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CLS with leverage. Explore CLSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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