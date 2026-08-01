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The live Coldstack price today is 0.005116 USD.CLS market cap is 120,298.483488 USD. Track real-time CLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Coldstack price today is 0.005116 USD.CLS market cap is 120,298.483488 USD. Track real-time CLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Coldstack Price(CLS)

1 CLS to USD Live Price:

$0.005116
$0.005116$0.005116
+0.23%1D
USD
Coldstack (CLS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:13:29 (UTC+8)

Coldstack Market Statistics

Coldstack price today is $ 0.005116, up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005116 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005074 - $ 0.005599 USD
Market Capitalization$ 120.30K USD (rank #2591)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 2.92K
Circulating Supply23.51M CLS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (47.02%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 255.80K USD
All-Time High$ 6.78426524 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:13:29

Coldstack Price Today

The live Coldstack (CLS) price today is $ 0.005116, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005116 per CLS.

Coldstack currently ranks #2591 by market capitalization at $ 120.30K, with a circulating supply of 23.51M CLS. During the last 24 hours, CLS traded between $ 0.005074 (low) and $ 0.005599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.78426524, while the all-time low was $ 0.00749869202435503.

In short-term performance, CLS moved +0.11% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.92K.

Coldstack (CLS) Market Information

No.2591

$ 120.30K
$ 120.30K$ 120.30K

$ 2.92K
$ 2.92K$ 2.92K

$ 255.80K
$ 255.80K$ 255.80K

23.51M
23.51M 23.51M

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

49,763,520
49,763,520 49,763,520

47.02%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Coldstack is $ 120.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.92K. The circulating supply of CLS is 23.51M, with a total supply of 49763520. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.80K.

Coldstack Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005074
$ 0.005074$ 0.005074
24H Low
$ 0.005599
$ 0.005599$ 0.005599
24H High

$ 0.005074
$ 0.005074$ 0.005074

$ 0.005599
$ 0.005599$ 0.005599

$ 6.78426524
$ 6.78426524$ 6.78426524

$ 0.00749869202435503
$ 0.00749869202435503$ 0.00749869202435503

+0.11%

+0.23%

+3.20%

+3.20%

About Coldstack

CLS (CLS) is a digital asset designed to facilitate and streamline the process of foreign exchange settlement. It operates on a private blockchain network and employs a unique consensus mechanism to ensure the security and integrity of transactions. CLS aims to reduce the risks associated with foreign exchange transactions, including counterparty and settlement risks, by providing a standardized, automated method of payment and settlement. Its primary use is within the financial industry, where it is utilized by banks, financial institutions, and multinational corporations to simplify and secure their foreign exchange operations. CLS's issuance model is not publicly disclosed, reflecting its private blockchain structure.

Trade Coldstack (CLS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CLS spot and futures markets, compare Coldstack trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CLS/USDT
$0.005116
$0.005116$0.005116
+0.23%
567.43K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Coldstack: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Coldstack (CLS)

ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever.

Coldstack Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coldstack, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Coldstack Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Coldstack (CLS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:13:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Coldstack

CLSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CLS with leverage. Explore CLSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CLS
CLS
USD
USD

1 CLS = 0.005116 USD