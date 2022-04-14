mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

NYM

NYM/USDT
----
--
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (NYM)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (NYM)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
NYM
NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.
Overview
Name
NYM
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(NYM)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy NYM
Sell NYM
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountNYM
TotalUSDT
Available -- NYM
PriceUSDT
AmountNYM
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...