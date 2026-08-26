Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Wrapped BTC (WBTC) price today is $ 78,391.1, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,391.1 per WBTC.

Wrapped BTC currently ranks #7964 by market capitalization at $ 9.13B, with a circulating supply of 116.50K WBTC. During the last 24 hours, WBTC traded between $ 77,895.82 (low) and $ 81,164.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,777.44813789013, while the all-time low was $ 3,330.11634888.

In short-term performance, WBTC moved -0.59% in the last hour and +21.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 239.78K.

Wrapped BTC (WBTC) Market Information

Rank No.7964 Market Cap $ 9.13B$ 9.13B $ 9.13B Volume (24H) $ 239.78K$ 239.78K $ 239.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.13B$ 9.13B $ 9.13B Circulation Supply 116.50K 116.50K 116.50K Total Supply 116,499.2025127 116,499.2025127 116,499.2025127 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BTC is $ 9.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 239.78K. The circulating supply of WBTC is 116.50K, with a total supply of 116499.2025127. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.13B.