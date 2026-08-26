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The live Wrapped BTC price today is 78,391.1 USD.WBTC market cap is 9,132,500,634.09331697 USD. Track real-time WBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Wrapped BTC price today is 78,391.1 USD.WBTC market cap is 9,132,500,634.09331697 USD. Track real-time WBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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WBTC Price Info

What is WBTC

WBTC Whitepaper

WBTC Official Website

WBTC Tokenomics

WBTC Price Forecast

WBTC History

WBTC Buying Guide

WBTC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

WBTC Spot

WBTC USDT-M Futures

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Wrapped BTC Price(WBTC)

1 WBTC to USD Live Price:

$78,391.1
$78,391.1$78,391.1
-1.37%1D
USD
Wrapped BTC (WBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:07:43 (UTC+8)

Wrapped BTC Market Statistics

Wrapped BTC price today is $ 78,391.1, down 1.37% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 78,391.1 USD
24-Hour Range$ 77,895.82 - $ 81,164.1 USD
Market Capitalization$ 9.13B USD (rank #7964)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 239.78K
Circulating Supply116.50K WBTC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.13B USD
All-Time High$ 125,777.44813789013 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:07:43

Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Wrapped BTC (WBTC) price today is $ 78,391.1, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,391.1 per WBTC.

Wrapped BTC currently ranks #7964 by market capitalization at $ 9.13B, with a circulating supply of 116.50K WBTC. During the last 24 hours, WBTC traded between $ 77,895.82 (low) and $ 81,164.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,777.44813789013, while the all-time low was $ 3,330.11634888.

In short-term performance, WBTC moved -0.59% in the last hour and +21.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 239.78K.

Wrapped BTC (WBTC) Market Information

No.7964

$ 9.13B
$ 9.13B$ 9.13B

$ 239.78K
$ 239.78K$ 239.78K

$ 9.13B
$ 9.13B$ 9.13B

116.50K
116.50K 116.50K

116,499.2025127
116,499.2025127 116,499.2025127

ETH

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BTC is $ 9.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 239.78K. The circulating supply of WBTC is 116.50K, with a total supply of 116499.2025127. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.13B.

Wrapped BTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 77,895.82
$ 77,895.82$ 77,895.82
24H Low
$ 81,164.1
$ 81,164.1$ 81,164.1
24H High

$ 77,895.82
$ 77,895.82$ 77,895.82

$ 81,164.1
$ 81,164.1$ 81,164.1

$ 125,777.44813789013
$ 125,777.44813789013$ 125,777.44813789013

$ 3,330.11634888
$ 3,330.11634888$ 3,330.11634888

-0.59%

-1.37%

+21.32%

+21.32%

About Wrapped BTC

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin (BTC) at a 1:1 ratio. It is a decentralized token that allows Bitcoin holders to utilize tokenized Bitcoin in Ethereum ecosystems while maintaining exposure to the price and value of Bitcoin. WBTC brings the liquidity of Bitcoin to Ethereum, enabling users to transact and participate in smart contracts using Bitcoin. The token's creation and custody are transparent and verifiable through a "proof of reserve" system. WBTC is typically used in decentralized exchanges, financial applications, and games on the Ethereum blockchain.

Trade Wrapped BTC (WBTC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WBTC spot and futures markets, compare Wrapped BTC trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WBTC/USDT
$78,516.5
$78,516.5$78,516.5
-1.16%
3.02 (USDT)
WBTC/USDC
$78,487.6
$78,487.6$78,487.6
-1.04%
0.43 (USDT)
WBTC/BTC
$0.9992
$0.9992$0.9992
+0.06%
0.17 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Wrapped BTC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Wrapped BTC (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin. Wrapped Bitcoin allows for Bitcoin transfers to be conducted quicker on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility for BTC to be used in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Wrapped BTC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wrapped BTC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Wrapped BTC Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Wrapped BTC (WBTC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:07:43 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Wrapped BTC

WBTCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WBTC with leverage. Explore WBTCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WBTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WBTC
WBTC
USD
USD

1 WBTC = 78,391.1 USD