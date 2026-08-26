Wrapped BTC Price(WBTC)
Wrapped BTC price today is $ 78,391.1, down 1.37% in the last 24 hours.
The live Wrapped BTC (WBTC) price today is $ 78,391.1, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,391.1 per WBTC.
Wrapped BTC currently ranks #7964 by market capitalization at $ 9.13B, with a circulating supply of 116.50K WBTC. During the last 24 hours, WBTC traded between $ 77,895.82 (low) and $ 81,164.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,777.44813789013, while the all-time low was $ 3,330.11634888.
In short-term performance, WBTC moved -0.59% in the last hour and +21.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 239.78K.
No.7964
ETH
The current Market Cap of Wrapped BTC is $ 9.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 239.78K. The circulating supply of WBTC is 116.50K, with a total supply of 116499.2025127. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.13B.
-0.59%
-1.37%
+21.32%
+21.32%
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin (BTC) at a 1:1 ratio. It is a decentralized token that allows Bitcoin holders to utilize tokenized Bitcoin in Ethereum ecosystems while maintaining exposure to the price and value of Bitcoin. WBTC brings the liquidity of Bitcoin to Ethereum, enabling users to transact and participate in smart contracts using Bitcoin. The token's creation and custody are transparent and verifiable through a "proof of reserve" system. WBTC is typically used in decentralized exchanges, financial applications, and games on the Ethereum blockchain.
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Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin. Wrapped Bitcoin allows for Bitcoin transfers to be conducted quicker on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility for BTC to be used in the Ethereum ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of Wrapped BTC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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