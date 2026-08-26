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The live ShareToken price today is 0.0003381 USD.SHR market cap is 1,222,041.517914567 USD. Track real-time SHR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ShareToken price today is 0.0003381 USD.SHR market cap is 1,222,041.517914567 USD. Track real-time SHR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SHR Price Info

What is SHR

SHR Whitepaper

SHR Official Website

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ShareToken Price(SHR)

1 SHR to USD Live Price:

$0.0003381
$0.0003381$0.0003381
-1.08%1D
USD
ShareToken (SHR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:45:38 (UTC+8)

ShareToken Market Statistics

ShareToken price today is $ 0.0003381, down 1.08% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0003381 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000322 - $ 0.000359 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.22M USD (rank #1770)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 22.09K
Circulating Supply3.61B SHR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.24M USD
All-Time High$ 0.09855634 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:45:38

ShareToken Price Today

The live ShareToken (SHR) price today is $ 0.0003381, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003381 per SHR.

ShareToken currently ranks #1770 by market capitalization at $ 1.22M, with a circulating supply of 3.61B SHR. During the last 24 hours, SHR traded between $ 0.000322 (low) and $ 0.000359 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09855634, while the all-time low was $ 0.00015280780742721.

In short-term performance, SHR moved 0.00% in the last hour and +7.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.09K.

ShareToken (SHR) Market Information

No.1770

$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M

$ 22.09K
$ 22.09K$ 22.09K

$ 2.24M
$ 2.24M$ 2.24M

3.61B
3.61B 3.61B

6,631,168,865.24
6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24

ETH

The current Market Cap of ShareToken is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.09K. The circulating supply of SHR is 3.61B, with a total supply of 6631168865.24. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.24M.

ShareToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000322
$ 0.000322$ 0.000322
24H Low
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359
24H High

$ 0.000322
$ 0.000322$ 0.000322

$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359

$ 0.09855634
$ 0.09855634$ 0.09855634

$ 0.00015280780742721
$ 0.00015280780742721$ 0.00015280780742721

0.00%

-1.08%

+7.50%

+7.50%

Trade ShareToken (SHR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SHR spot and futures markets, compare ShareToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHR/USDT
$0.0003381
$0.0003381$0.0003381
-1.08%
65.94M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ShareToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ShareToken (SHR)

ShareRing ($SHR) is the privacy-first digital identity layer of digital economies, powering secure verifications between people, businesses, and systems. Built for scale, $SHR underpins a global ecosystem of consumer and enterprise applications that enable digital trust without compromise.

ShareToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ShareToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ShareToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ShareToken (SHR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:45:38 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ShareToken

SHRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SHR with leverage. Explore SHRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SHR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SHR
SHR
USD
USD

1 SHR = 0.0003381 USD