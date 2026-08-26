ShareToken Price Today

The live ShareToken (SHR) price today is $ 0.0003381, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003381 per SHR.

ShareToken currently ranks #1770 by market capitalization at $ 1.22M, with a circulating supply of 3.61B SHR. During the last 24 hours, SHR traded between $ 0.000322 (low) and $ 0.000359 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09855634, while the all-time low was $ 0.00015280780742721.

In short-term performance, SHR moved 0.00% in the last hour and +7.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.09K.

ShareToken (SHR) Market Information

Rank No.1770 Market Cap $ 1.22M$ 1.22M $ 1.22M Volume (24H) $ 22.09K$ 22.09K $ 22.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.24M$ 2.24M $ 2.24M Circulation Supply 3.61B 3.61B 3.61B Total Supply 6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ShareToken is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.09K. The circulating supply of SHR is 3.61B, with a total supply of 6631168865.24. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.24M.