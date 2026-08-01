Coinbase Man Price Today

The live Coinbase Man (BRIAN) price today is $ 0.0005017, with a 6.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005017 per BRIAN.

Coinbase Man currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRIAN. During the last 24 hours, BRIAN traded between $ 0.0004333 (low) and $ 0.0008295 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRIAN moved -6.96% in the last hour and +67.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.40K.

Coinbase Man (BRIAN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 65.40K$ 65.40K $ 65.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 501.70K$ 501.70K $ 501.70K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Man is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.40K. The circulating supply of BRIAN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 501.70K.