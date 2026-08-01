2u2 Price Today

The live 2u2 (2U2) price today is $ 0.0028, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current 2U2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0028 per 2U2.

2u2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 2U2. During the last 24 hours, 2U2 traded between $ 0.00258 (low) and $ 0.00455 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 2U2 moved -0.36% in the last hour and -0.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.65K.

2u2 (2U2) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 23.65K$ 23.65K $ 23.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.60M$ 5.60M $ 5.60M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of 2u2 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.65K. The circulating supply of 2U2 is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.60M.