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The live 2u2 price today is 0.0028 USD.2U2 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 2U2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live 2u2 price today is 0.0028 USD.2U2 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 2U2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About 2U2

2U2 Price Info

What is 2U2

2U2 Whitepaper

2U2 Official Website

2U2 Tokenomics

2U2 Price Forecast

2U2 History

2U2 Buying Guide

2U2-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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2u2 Price(2U2)

1 2U2 to USD Live Price:

$0.0028
$0.0028$0.0028
-0.35%1D
USD
2u2 (2U2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:36:26 (UTC+8)

2u2 Market Statistics

2u2 price today is $ 0.0028, down 0.35% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0028 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00258 - $ 0.00455 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 23.65K
Circulating Supply-- 2U2 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.60M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:36:26

2u2 Price Today

The live 2u2 (2U2) price today is $ 0.0028, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current 2U2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0028 per 2U2.

2u2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 2U2. During the last 24 hours, 2U2 traded between $ 0.00258 (low) and $ 0.00455 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 2U2 moved -0.36% in the last hour and -0.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.65K.

2u2 (2U2) Market Information

--
----

$ 23.65K
$ 23.65K$ 23.65K

$ 5.60M
$ 5.60M$ 5.60M

--
----

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of 2u2 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.65K. The circulating supply of 2U2 is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.60M.

2u2 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00258
$ 0.00258$ 0.00258
24H Low
$ 0.00455
$ 0.00455$ 0.00455
24H High

$ 0.00258
$ 0.00258$ 0.00258

$ 0.00455
$ 0.00455$ 0.00455

--
----

--
----

-0.36%

-0.35%

-0.36%

-0.36%

Trade 2u2 (2U2) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live 2U2 spot and futures markets, compare 2u2 trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
2U2/USDT
$0.0028
$0.0028$0.0028
-0.35%
8.43M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for 2u2: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is 2u2 (2U2)

2U2.ai is an AI-powered meme infrastructure platform for Web3 communities, combining AI meme creation, remixing, distribution, campaign tools, points, leaderboards, and Meme-as-a-Service for Web3 projects and communities.

2u2 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 2u2, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official 2u2 Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About 2u2 (2U2)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:36:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about 2u2

2U2USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 2U2 with leverage. Explore 2U2USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

2U2-to-USD Calculator

Amount

2U2
2U2
USD
USD

1 2U2 = 0.0028 USD