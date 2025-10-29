The live Overtake price today is 0.27613 USD. Track real-time TAKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TAKE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Overtake price today is 0.27613 USD. Track real-time TAKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TAKE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TAKE

TAKE Price Info

TAKE Whitepaper

TAKE Official Website

TAKE Tokenomics

TAKE Price Forecast

TAKE History

TAKE Buying Guide

TAKE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TAKE Spot

TAKE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Overtake Logo

Overtake Price(TAKE)

1 TAKE to USD Live Price:

$0.27604
$0.27604$0.27604
+2.30%1D
USD
Overtake (TAKE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:28:58 (UTC+8)

Overtake (TAKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.26065
$ 0.26065$ 0.26065
24H Low
$ 0.28
$ 0.28$ 0.28
24H High

$ 0.26065
$ 0.26065$ 0.26065

$ 0.28
$ 0.28$ 0.28

--
----

--
----

+0.39%

+2.30%

-1.98%

-1.98%

Overtake (TAKE) real-time price is $ 0.27613. Over the past 24 hours, TAKE traded between a low of $ 0.26065 and a high of $ 0.28, showing active market volatility. TAKE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TAKE has changed by +0.39% over the past hour, +2.30% over 24 hours, and -1.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Overtake (TAKE) Market Information

--
----

$ 340.79K
$ 340.79K$ 340.79K

$ 276.13M
$ 276.13M$ 276.13M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SUI

The current Market Cap of Overtake is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 340.79K. The circulating supply of TAKE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 276.13M.

Overtake (TAKE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Overtake for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0062062+2.30%
30 Days$ +0.08879+47.39%
60 Days$ +0.18228+194.22%
90 Days$ +0.25313+1,100.56%
Overtake Price Change Today

Today, TAKE recorded a change of $ +0.0062062 (+2.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Overtake 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.08879 (+47.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Overtake 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TAKE saw a change of $ +0.18228 (+194.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Overtake 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.25313 (+1,100.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Overtake (TAKE)?

Check out the Overtake Price History page now.

What is Overtake (TAKE)

OVERTAKE is a peer-to-peer marketplace on Sui that lets players trade game items, accounts, and currencies with ease. Designed for the multi-billion dollar Web2 game asset market, it uses a multi-signature smart contract escrow to ensure secure, low-fee transactions with instant settlement.

Overtake is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Overtake investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TAKE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Overtake on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Overtake buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Overtake Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Overtake (TAKE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Overtake (TAKE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Overtake.

Check the Overtake price prediction now!

Overtake (TAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Overtake (TAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Overtake (TAKE)

Looking for how to buy Overtake? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Overtake on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TAKE to Local Currencies

1 Overtake(TAKE) to VND
7,266.36095
1 Overtake(TAKE) to AUD
A$0.4197176
1 Overtake(TAKE) to GBP
0.2070975
1 Overtake(TAKE) to EUR
0.2374718
1 Overtake(TAKE) to USD
$0.27613
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MYR
RM1.1542234
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TRY
11.5864148
1 Overtake(TAKE) to JPY
¥41.97176
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ARS
ARS$396.7380614
1 Overtake(TAKE) to RUB
22.0904
1 Overtake(TAKE) to INR
24.3933242
1 Overtake(TAKE) to IDR
Rp4,602.1648258
1 Overtake(TAKE) to PHP
16.2143536
1 Overtake(TAKE) to EGP
￡E.13.0581877
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BRL
R$1.4772955
1 Overtake(TAKE) to CAD
C$0.3838207
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BDT
33.7513699
1 Overtake(TAKE) to NGN
400.7667981
1 Overtake(TAKE) to COP
$1,078.6328125
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ZAR
R.4.7466747
1 Overtake(TAKE) to UAH
11.6112665
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TZS
T.Sh.678.45141
1 Overtake(TAKE) to VES
Bs60.47247
1 Overtake(TAKE) to CLP
$259.83833
1 Overtake(TAKE) to PKR
Rs77.9570216
1 Overtake(TAKE) to KZT
145.9457502
1 Overtake(TAKE) to THB
฿8.9410894
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TWD
NT$8.4633845
1 Overtake(TAKE) to AED
د.إ1.0133971
1 Overtake(TAKE) to CHF
Fr0.2181427
1 Overtake(TAKE) to HKD
HK$2.1455301
1 Overtake(TAKE) to AMD
֏105.674951
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MAD
.د.م2.5459186
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MXN
$5.1001211
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SAR
ريال1.0354875
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ETB
Br42.220277
1 Overtake(TAKE) to KES
KSh35.6787573
1 Overtake(TAKE) to JOD
د.أ0.19577617
1 Overtake(TAKE) to PLN
1.0078745
1 Overtake(TAKE) to RON
лв1.2094494
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SEK
kr2.595622
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BGN
лв0.4638984
1 Overtake(TAKE) to HUF
Ft92.4124271
1 Overtake(TAKE) to CZK
5.79873
1 Overtake(TAKE) to KWD
د.ك0.08449578
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ILS
0.8974225
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BOB
Bs1.905297
1 Overtake(TAKE) to AZN
0.469421
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TJS
SM2.540396
1 Overtake(TAKE) to GEL
0.7510736
1 Overtake(TAKE) to AOA
Kz253.0979967
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BHD
.د.ب0.10382488
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BMD
$0.27613
1 Overtake(TAKE) to DKK
kr1.7755159
1 Overtake(TAKE) to HNL
L7.2539351
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MUR
12.5666763
1 Overtake(TAKE) to NAD
$4.7245843
1 Overtake(TAKE) to NOK
kr2.7640613
1 Overtake(TAKE) to NZD
$0.4777049
1 Overtake(TAKE) to PAB
B/.0.27613
1 Overtake(TAKE) to PGK
K1.1763138
1 Overtake(TAKE) to QAR
ر.ق1.0051132
1 Overtake(TAKE) to RSD
дин.27.9001752
1 Overtake(TAKE) to UZS
soʻm3,326.8667047
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ALL
L22.9629708
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ANG
ƒ0.4942727
1 Overtake(TAKE) to AWG
ƒ0.4942727
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BBD
$0.55226
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BAM
KM0.4638984
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BIF
Fr816.79254
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BND
$0.3562077
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BSD
$0.27613
1 Overtake(TAKE) to JMD
$44.1228127
1 Overtake(TAKE) to KHR
1,108.9546478
1 Overtake(TAKE) to KMF
Fr116.80299
1 Overtake(TAKE) to LAK
6,002.8259669
1 Overtake(TAKE) to LKR
රු84.0567333
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MDL
L4.6831648
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MGA
Ar1,238.249759
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MOP
P2.20904
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MVR
4.224789
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MWK
MK479.3920543
1 Overtake(TAKE) to MZN
MT17.6474683
1 Overtake(TAKE) to NPR
रु38.9453752
1 Overtake(TAKE) to PYG
1,958.31396
1 Overtake(TAKE) to RWF
Fr400.66463
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SBD
$2.2725499
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SCR
3.810594
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SRD
$10.6696632
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SVC
$2.4133762
1 Overtake(TAKE) to SZL
L4.7245843
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TMT
m0.9692163
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TND
د.ت0.81071768
1 Overtake(TAKE) to TTD
$1.8694001
1 Overtake(TAKE) to UGX
Sh962.03692
1 Overtake(TAKE) to XAF
Fr156.01345
1 Overtake(TAKE) to XCD
$0.745551
1 Overtake(TAKE) to XOF
Fr156.01345
1 Overtake(TAKE) to XPF
Fr28.16526
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BWP
P3.6752903
1 Overtake(TAKE) to BZD
$0.5550213
1 Overtake(TAKE) to CVE
$26.177124
1 Overtake(TAKE) to DJF
Fr48.87501
1 Overtake(TAKE) to DOP
$17.7220234
1 Overtake(TAKE) to DZD
د.ج35.7477898
1 Overtake(TAKE) to FJD
$0.6240538
1 Overtake(TAKE) to GNF
Fr2,400.95035
1 Overtake(TAKE) to GTQ
Q2.1123945
1 Overtake(TAKE) to GYD
$57.766396
1 Overtake(TAKE) to ISK
kr34.24012

Overtake Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Overtake, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Overtake Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Overtake

How much is Overtake (TAKE) worth today?
The live TAKE price in USD is 0.27613 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TAKE to USD price?
The current price of TAKE to USD is $ 0.27613. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Overtake?
The market cap for TAKE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TAKE?
The circulating supply of TAKE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAKE?
TAKE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAKE?
TAKE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TAKE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAKE is $ 340.79K USD.
Will TAKE go higher this year?
TAKE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAKE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:28:58 (UTC+8)

Overtake (TAKE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TAKE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAKE
TAKE
USD
USD

1 TAKE = 0.27613 USD

Trade TAKE

TAKE/USDT
$0.27604
$0.27604$0.27604
+2.32%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,566.34
$111,566.34$111,566.34

+0.05%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,946.30
$3,946.30$3,946.30

-0.14%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02809
$0.02809$0.02809

-23.64%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.65
$195.65$195.65

-0.55%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0143
$3.0143$3.0143

+15.13%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,946.30
$3,946.30$3,946.30

-0.14%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,566.34
$111,566.34$111,566.34

+0.05%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.65
$195.65$195.65

-0.55%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.6075
$2.6075$2.6075

-0.71%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19561
$0.19561$0.19561

+2.35%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7989
$0.7989$0.7989

+3,095.60%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000030006
$0.00000000000030006$0.00000000000030006

+426.05%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001520
$0.00001520$0.00001520

+202.18%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00600
$0.00600$0.00600

+200.00%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000150
$0.000000000000000000000150$0.000000000000000000000150

+66.66%