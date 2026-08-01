Hoodrat Price Today

The live Hoodrat (HOODRAT) price today is $ 0.0040457, with a 4.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODRAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0040457 per HOODRAT.

Hoodrat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- HOODRAT. During the last 24 hours, HOODRAT traded between $ 0.0037612 (low) and $ 0.005611 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HOODRAT moved -2.41% in the last hour and +73.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 136.38K.

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 136.38K$ 136.38K $ 136.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Hoodrat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.38K. The circulating supply of HOODRAT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.