Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Rain Protocol price today is 0.0182871 USD.RAIN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rain Protocol price today is 0.0182871 USD.RAIN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About RAIN

RAIN Price Info

What is RAIN

RAIN Whitepaper

RAIN Official Website

RAIN Tokenomics

RAIN Price Forecast

RAIN History

RAIN Buying Guide

RAIN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RAIN Spot

RAIN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Rain Protocol Logo

Rain Protocol Price(RAIN)

1 RAIN to USD Live Price:

$0.0182871
$0.0182871$0.0182871
+11.79%1D
USD
Rain Protocol (RAIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:14:46 (UTC+8)

Rain Protocol Market Statistics

Rain Protocol price today is $ 0.0182871, up 11.79% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0182871 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0142272 - $ 0.019486 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 4.23M
Circulating Supply-- RAIN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 21.03B USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:14:46

Rain Protocol Price Today

The live Rain Protocol (RAIN) price today is $ 0.0182871, with a 11.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0182871 per RAIN.

Rain Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIN. During the last 24 hours, RAIN traded between $ 0.0142272 (low) and $ 0.019486 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RAIN moved +0.61% in the last hour and +39.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.23M.

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Market Information

--
----

$ 4.23M
$ 4.23M$ 4.23M

$ 21.03B
$ 21.03B$ 21.03B

--
----

1,150,000,000,000
1,150,000,000,000 1,150,000,000,000

ARB

The current Market Cap of Rain Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.23M. The circulating supply of RAIN is --, with a total supply of 1150000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.03B.

Rain Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0142272
$ 0.0142272$ 0.0142272
24H Low
$ 0.019486
$ 0.019486$ 0.019486
24H High

$ 0.0142272
$ 0.0142272$ 0.0142272

$ 0.019486
$ 0.019486$ 0.019486

--
----

--
----

+0.61%

+11.79%

+39.46%

+39.46%

About Rain Protocol

RAIN (Condensate) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It was created with the goal of providing a platform for the development and execution of smart contracts, with a particular focus on environmental sustainability and weather data. The RAIN ecosystem is typically used for the creation and execution of smart contracts, and the token itself is used as a medium of exchange within this ecosystem. The supply of RAIN tokens is determined by a fixed issuance model, with new tokens being created as rewards for staking and validating transactions on the network.

Trade Rain Protocol (RAIN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RAIN spot and futures markets, compare Rain Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RAIN/USDT
$0.0182871
$0.0182871$0.0182871
+11.79%
269.51M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rain Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rain Protocol (RAIN)

Rain is a decentralized options protocol built on Arbitrum that allows anyone to create and trade custom options on nearly any subject without needing permission. Users have the ability to define their own markets and select the outcomes, engaging in a global, on-chain system. The protocol's vision is to establish an open, global foundation for accessing options on a wide range of categories, including financial prices, global events, and on-chain activities.

Rain Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rain Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rain Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Rain Protocol (RAIN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:14:46 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Rain Protocol

RAINUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RAIN with leverage. Explore RAINUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1285
$0.1285$0.1285

+328.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1559
$1.1559$1.1559

+1,055.90%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008033
$0.008033$0.008033

+4.60%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7213
$0.7213$0.7213

-2.42%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3546
$2.3546$2.3546

-9.43%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1559
$1.1559$1.1559

+1,055.90%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1285
$0.1285$0.1285

+328.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.043512
$0.043512$0.043512

+54.35%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0182871
$0.0182871$0.0182871

+11.79%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.037749
$0.037749$0.037749

+4.89%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RAIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RAIN
RAIN
USD
USD

1 RAIN = 0.0182871 USD