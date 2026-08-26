Rain Protocol Price(RAIN)
Rain Protocol price today is $ 0.0182871, up 11.79% in the last 24 hours.
The live Rain Protocol (RAIN) price today is $ 0.0182871, with a 11.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0182871 per RAIN.
Rain Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIN. During the last 24 hours, RAIN traded between $ 0.0142272 (low) and $ 0.019486 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, RAIN moved +0.61% in the last hour and +39.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.23M.
ARB
The current Market Cap of Rain Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.23M. The circulating supply of RAIN is --, with a total supply of 1150000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.03B.
+0.61%
+11.79%
+39.46%
+39.46%
RAIN (Condensate) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It was created with the goal of providing a platform for the development and execution of smart contracts, with a particular focus on environmental sustainability and weather data. The RAIN ecosystem is typically used for the creation and execution of smart contracts, and the token itself is used as a medium of exchange within this ecosystem. The supply of RAIN tokens is determined by a fixed issuance model, with new tokens being created as rewards for staking and validating transactions on the network.
Explore live RAIN spot and futures markets, compare Rain Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rain Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Rain is a decentralized options protocol built on Arbitrum that allows anyone to create and trade custom options on nearly any subject without needing permission. Users have the ability to define their own markets and select the outcomes, engaging in a global, on-chain system. The protocol's vision is to establish an open, global foundation for accessing options on a wide range of categories, including financial prices, global events, and on-chain activities.
For a more in-depth understanding of Rain Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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