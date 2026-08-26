Rain Protocol Price Today

The live Rain Protocol (RAIN) price today is $ 0.0182871, with a 11.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0182871 per RAIN.

Rain Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIN. During the last 24 hours, RAIN traded between $ 0.0142272 (low) and $ 0.019486 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RAIN moved +0.61% in the last hour and +39.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.23M.

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 4.23M$ 4.23M $ 4.23M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.03B$ 21.03B $ 21.03B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,150,000,000,000 1,150,000,000,000 1,150,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ARB

The current Market Cap of Rain Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.23M. The circulating supply of RAIN is --, with a total supply of 1150000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.03B.