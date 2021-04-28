Chia Network Price(XCH)
Chia Network price today is $ 1.391, down 1.62% in the last 24 hours.
The live Chia Network (XCH) price today is $ 1.391, with a 1.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCH to USD conversion rate is $ 1.391 per XCH.
Chia Network currently ranks #578 by market capitalization at $ 20.05M, with a circulating supply of 14.41M XCH. During the last 24 hours, XCH traded between $ 1.372 (low) and $ 1.448 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,934.50687188, while the all-time low was $ 1.9853904845900494.
In short-term performance, XCH moved +0.28% in the last hour and +1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.07K.
No.578
2021-04-28 00:00:00
CHIA
The current Market Cap of Chia Network is $ 20.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.07K. The circulating supply of XCH is 14.41M, with a total supply of 33191992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.17M.
+0.28%
-1.61%
+1.01%
+1.01%
Chia Network (XCH) is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to provide a more eco-friendly alternative to proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It uses a unique consensus algorithm known as "Proof of Space and Time" (PoST), which relies on users allocating unused disk space to the network, rather than consuming large amounts of electricity for mining. This makes it more energy-efficient and accessible to a wider range of participants. The XCH token serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Chia Network and is used to facilitate transactions and smart contracts within the ecosystem. Its issuance model is based on farming rather than mining, aligning with the platform's sustainability ethos.
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Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of Chia Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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