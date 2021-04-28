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The live Chia Network price today is 1.391 USD.XCH market cap is 20,046,710.866 USD. Track real-time XCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Chia Network price today is 1.391 USD.XCH market cap is 20,046,710.866 USD. Track real-time XCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Chia Network Logo

Chia Network Price(XCH)

1 XCH to USD Live Price:

$1.391
$1.391$1.391
-1.62%1D
USD
Chia Network (XCH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:16:31 (UTC+8)

Chia Network Market Statistics

Chia Network price today is $ 1.391, down 1.62% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.391 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.372 - $ 1.448 USD
Market Capitalization$ 20.05M USD (rank #578)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 82.07K
Circulating Supply14.41M XCH of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 46.17M USD
All-Time High$ 1,934.50687188 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:16:31

Chia Network Price Today

The live Chia Network (XCH) price today is $ 1.391, with a 1.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCH to USD conversion rate is $ 1.391 per XCH.

Chia Network currently ranks #578 by market capitalization at $ 20.05M, with a circulating supply of 14.41M XCH. During the last 24 hours, XCH traded between $ 1.372 (low) and $ 1.448 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,934.50687188, while the all-time low was $ 1.9853904845900494.

In short-term performance, XCH moved +0.28% in the last hour and +1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.07K.

Chia Network (XCH) Market Information

No.578

$ 20.05M
$ 20.05M$ 20.05M

$ 82.07K
$ 82.07K$ 82.07K

$ 46.17M
$ 46.17M$ 46.17M

14.41M
14.41M 14.41M

33,191,992
33,191,992 33,191,992

2021-04-28 00:00:00

CHIA

The current Market Cap of Chia Network is $ 20.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.07K. The circulating supply of XCH is 14.41M, with a total supply of 33191992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.17M.

Chia Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.372
$ 1.372$ 1.372
24H Low
$ 1.448
$ 1.448$ 1.448
24H High

$ 1.372
$ 1.372$ 1.372

$ 1.448
$ 1.448$ 1.448

$ 1,934.50687188
$ 1,934.50687188$ 1,934.50687188

$ 1.9853904845900494
$ 1.9853904845900494$ 1.9853904845900494

+0.28%

-1.61%

+1.01%

+1.01%

About Chia Network

Chia Network (XCH) is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to provide a more eco-friendly alternative to proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It uses a unique consensus algorithm known as "Proof of Space and Time" (PoST), which relies on users allocating unused disk space to the network, rather than consuming large amounts of electricity for mining. This makes it more energy-efficient and accessible to a wider range of participants. The XCH token serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Chia Network and is used to facilitate transactions and smart contracts within the ecosystem. Its issuance model is based on farming rather than mining, aligning with the platform's sustainability ethos.

Trade Chia Network (XCH) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XCH spot and futures markets, compare Chia Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XCH/USDT
$1.391
$1.391$1.391
-1.48%
58.50K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Chia Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Chia Network (XCH)

Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.

Chia Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chia Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chia Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Chia Network (XCH)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:16:31 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Chia Network

XCHUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XCH with leverage. Explore XCHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XCH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XCH
XCH
USD
USD

1 XCH = 1.391 USD