Chia Network Price Today

The live Chia Network (XCH) price today is $ 1.391, with a 1.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCH to USD conversion rate is $ 1.391 per XCH.

Chia Network currently ranks #578 by market capitalization at $ 20.05M, with a circulating supply of 14.41M XCH. During the last 24 hours, XCH traded between $ 1.372 (low) and $ 1.448 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,934.50687188, while the all-time low was $ 1.9853904845900494.

In short-term performance, XCH moved +0.28% in the last hour and +1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.07K.

Chia Network (XCH) Market Information

Rank No.578 Market Cap $ 20.05M$ 20.05M $ 20.05M Volume (24H) $ 82.07K$ 82.07K $ 82.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.17M$ 46.17M $ 46.17M Circulation Supply 14.41M 14.41M 14.41M Total Supply 33,191,992 33,191,992 33,191,992 Issue Date 2021-04-28 00:00:00 Public Blockchain CHIA

The current Market Cap of Chia Network is $ 20.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.07K. The circulating supply of XCH is 14.41M, with a total supply of 33191992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.17M.