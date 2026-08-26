Vita Inu Price Today

The live Vita Inu (VINU) price today is $ 0.0000000010358, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current VINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000010358 per VINU.

Vita Inu currently ranks #1926 by market capitalization at $ 926.69K, with a circulating supply of 894.66T VINU. During the last 24 hours, VINU traded between $ 0.00000000101 (low) and $ 0.000000001053 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000007601225402, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VINU moved -0.74% in the last hour and +9.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.25K.

Vita Inu (VINU) Market Information

Rank No.1926 Market Cap $ 926.69K$ 926.69K $ 926.69K Volume (24H) $ 70.25K$ 70.25K $ 70.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 931.80K$ 931.80K $ 931.80K Circulation Supply 894.66T 894.66T 894.66T Max Supply 899,597,342,616,479.2 899,597,342,616,479.2 899,597,342,616,479.2 Total Supply 894,659,924,577,210 894,659,924,577,210 894,659,924,577,210 Circulation Rate 99.45% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Vita Inu is $ 926.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.25K. The circulating supply of VINU is 894.66T, with a total supply of 894659924577210. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 931.80K.