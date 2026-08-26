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The live Vita Inu price today is 0.0000000010358 USD.VINU market cap is 926,688.749877074118 USD. Track real-time VINU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Vita Inu price today is 0.0000000010358 USD.VINU market cap is 926,688.749877074118 USD. Track real-time VINU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Vita Inu Price(VINU)

1 VINU to USD Live Price:

$0.0000000010351
$0.0000000010351$0.0000000010351
+1.80%1D
USD
Vita Inu (VINU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:59:32 (UTC+8)

Vita Inu Market Statistics

Vita Inu price today is $ 0.0000000010358, up 1.80% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0000000010358 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00000000101 - $ 0.000000001053 USD
Market Capitalization$ 926.69K USD (rank #1926)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 70.25K
Circulating Supply894.66T VINU of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.45%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 931.80K USD
All-Time High$ 0.00000007601225402 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:59:32

Vita Inu Price Today

The live Vita Inu (VINU) price today is $ 0.0000000010358, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current VINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000010358 per VINU.

Vita Inu currently ranks #1926 by market capitalization at $ 926.69K, with a circulating supply of 894.66T VINU. During the last 24 hours, VINU traded between $ 0.00000000101 (low) and $ 0.000000001053 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000007601225402, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VINU moved -0.74% in the last hour and +9.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.25K.

Vita Inu (VINU) Market Information

No.1926

$ 926.69K
$ 926.69K$ 926.69K

$ 70.25K
$ 70.25K$ 70.25K

$ 931.80K
$ 931.80K$ 931.80K

894.66T
894.66T 894.66T

899,597,342,616,479.2
899,597,342,616,479.2 899,597,342,616,479.2

894,659,924,577,210
894,659,924,577,210 894,659,924,577,210

99.45%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Vita Inu is $ 926.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.25K. The circulating supply of VINU is 894.66T, with a total supply of 894659924577210. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 931.80K.

Vita Inu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000000101
$ 0.00000000101$ 0.00000000101
24H Low
$ 0.000000001053
$ 0.000000001053$ 0.000000001053
24H High

$ 0.00000000101
$ 0.00000000101$ 0.00000000101

$ 0.000000001053
$ 0.000000001053$ 0.000000001053

$ 0.00000007601225402
$ 0.00000007601225402$ 0.00000007601225402

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

+1.80%

+9.51%

+9.51%

About Vita Inu

VINU is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is an ERC-20 token with a primary function of being a medium of exchange within its native ecosystem. VINU's design allows it to be used for a variety of purposes, including payments, rewards, and incentives for users who participate in the platform's activities. The token's issuance and supply model is based on Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. As an integral part of its ecosystem, VINU plays a crucial role in facilitating transactions and incentivizing user engagement, contributing to the overall functionality and growth of the platform.

Trade Vita Inu (VINU) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VINU spot and futures markets, compare Vita Inu trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VINU/USDT
$0.0000000010366
$0.0000000010366$0.0000000010366
+1.92%
68330.41B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Vita Inu: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Vita Inu (VINU)

Vita Inu ($VINU) is an OG meme of the BNB Chain since 2021. VINU is one of the first dog meme tokens on BSC. Backed by a strong community and primed to grow alongside the BSC ecosystem.

Vita Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Vita Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Vita Inu Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Vita Inu (VINU)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:59:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Vita Inu

VINUUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VINU with leverage. Explore VINUUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VINU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VINU
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1 VINU = 0 USD