Vita Inu Price(VINU)
Vita Inu price today is $ 0.0000000010358, up 1.80% in the last 24 hours.
The live Vita Inu (VINU) price today is $ 0.0000000010358, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current VINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000010358 per VINU.
Vita Inu currently ranks #1926 by market capitalization at $ 926.69K, with a circulating supply of 894.66T VINU. During the last 24 hours, VINU traded between $ 0.00000000101 (low) and $ 0.000000001053 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000007601225402, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, VINU moved -0.74% in the last hour and +9.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.25K.
No.1926
99.45%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Vita Inu is $ 926.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.25K. The circulating supply of VINU is 894.66T, with a total supply of 894659924577210. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 931.80K.
-0.74%
+1.80%
+9.51%
+9.51%
VINU is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is an ERC-20 token with a primary function of being a medium of exchange within its native ecosystem. VINU's design allows it to be used for a variety of purposes, including payments, rewards, and incentives for users who participate in the platform's activities. The token's issuance and supply model is based on Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. As an integral part of its ecosystem, VINU plays a crucial role in facilitating transactions and incentivizing user engagement, contributing to the overall functionality and growth of the platform.
Explore live VINU spot and futures markets, compare Vita Inu trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Vita Inu: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Vita Inu ($VINU) is an OG meme of the BNB Chain since 2021. VINU is one of the first dog meme tokens on BSC. Backed by a strong community and primed to grow alongside the BSC ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of Vita Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on VINU with leverage. Explore VINUUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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