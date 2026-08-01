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The live ARC price today is 0.000873 USD.ARC market cap is 899,190 USD. Track real-time ARC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ARC price today is 0.000873 USD.ARC market cap is 899,190 USD. Track real-time ARC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ARC Price Info

What is ARC

ARC Whitepaper

ARC Official Website

ARC Tokenomics

ARC Price Forecast

ARC History

ARC Buying Guide

ARC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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ARC Price(ARC)

1 ARC to USD Live Price:

$0.000873
$0.000873$0.000873
-1.79%1D
USD
ARC (ARC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:09:18 (UTC+8)

ARC Market Statistics

ARC price today is $ 0.000873, down 1.79% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000873 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000742 - $ 0.0009 USD
Market Capitalization$ 899.19K USD (rank #1568)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.28K
Circulating Supply1.03B ARC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 899.19K USD
All-Time High$ 0.308013194785778 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:09:18

ARC Price Today

The live ARC (ARC) price today is $ 0.000873, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000873 per ARC.

ARC currently ranks #1568 by market capitalization at $ 899.19K, with a circulating supply of 1.03B ARC. During the last 24 hours, ARC traded between $ 0.000742 (low) and $ 0.0009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.308013194785778, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARC moved -1.80% in the last hour and +61.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

ARC (ARC) Market Information

No.1568

$ 899.19K
$ 899.19K$ 899.19K

$ 1.28K
$ 1.28K$ 1.28K

$ 899.19K
$ 899.19K$ 899.19K

1.03B
1.03B 1.03B

1,030,000,000
1,030,000,000 1,030,000,000

1,030,000,000
1,030,000,000 1,030,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ARC is $ 899.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of ARC is 1.03B, with a total supply of 1030000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 899.19K.

ARC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000742
$ 0.000742$ 0.000742
24H Low
$ 0.0009
$ 0.0009$ 0.0009
24H High

$ 0.000742
$ 0.000742$ 0.000742

$ 0.0009
$ 0.0009$ 0.0009

$ 0.308013194785778
$ 0.308013194785778$ 0.308013194785778

--
----

-1.80%

-1.79%

+61.96%

+61.96%

About ARC

ARC (ArcticCoin) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which allows holders to earn rewards through staking. The primary purpose of ARC is to provide a decentralized and secure form of digital currency for everyday transactions. It aims to offer faster transaction times and lower fees compared to traditional banking systems, making it a viable option for peer-to-peer transactions and micro-payments. ArcticCoin's supply and issuance model is based on a fixed supply, with new coins generated through staking. As part of its ecosystem, ARC also supports a system of masternodes, which are servers that maintain the network and are rewarded with ARC coins.

Trade ARC (ARC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ARC spot and futures markets, compare ARC trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARC/USDT
$0.000873
$0.000873$0.000873
-1.79%
1.50M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ARC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ARC (ARC)

The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.

ARC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ARC Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ARC (ARC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:09:18 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ARC

ARCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARC with leverage. Explore ARCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARC
ARC
USD
USD

1 ARC = 0.000873 USD