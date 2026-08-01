ARC Price Today

The live ARC (ARC) price today is $ 0.000873, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000873 per ARC.

ARC currently ranks #1568 by market capitalization at $ 899.19K, with a circulating supply of 1.03B ARC. During the last 24 hours, ARC traded between $ 0.000742 (low) and $ 0.0009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.308013194785778, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARC moved -1.80% in the last hour and +61.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

ARC (ARC) Market Information

Rank No.1568 Market Cap $ 899.19K$ 899.19K $ 899.19K Volume (24H) $ 1.28K$ 1.28K $ 1.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 899.19K$ 899.19K $ 899.19K Circulation Supply 1.03B 1.03B 1.03B Max Supply 1,030,000,000 1,030,000,000 1,030,000,000 Total Supply 1,030,000,000 1,030,000,000 1,030,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ARC is $ 899.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of ARC is 1.03B, with a total supply of 1030000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 899.19K.