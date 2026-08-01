ARC Price(ARC)
ARC price today is $ 0.000873, down 1.79% in the last 24 hours.
The live ARC (ARC) price today is $ 0.000873, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000873 per ARC.
ARC currently ranks #1568 by market capitalization at $ 899.19K, with a circulating supply of 1.03B ARC. During the last 24 hours, ARC traded between $ 0.000742 (low) and $ 0.0009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.308013194785778, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, ARC moved -1.80% in the last hour and +61.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.
No.1568
100.00%
ETH
The current Market Cap of ARC is $ 899.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of ARC is 1.03B, with a total supply of 1030000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 899.19K.
-1.80%
-1.79%
+61.96%
+61.96%
ARC (ArcticCoin) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which allows holders to earn rewards through staking. The primary purpose of ARC is to provide a decentralized and secure form of digital currency for everyday transactions. It aims to offer faster transaction times and lower fees compared to traditional banking systems, making it a viable option for peer-to-peer transactions and micro-payments. ArcticCoin's supply and issuance model is based on a fixed supply, with new coins generated through staking. As part of its ecosystem, ARC also supports a system of masternodes, which are servers that maintain the network and are rewarded with ARC coins.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ARC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.
For a more in-depth understanding of ARC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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