TrueUSD Price Today

The live TrueUSD (TUSD) price today is $ 0.9982, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9982 per TUSD.

TrueUSD currently ranks #81 by market capitalization at $ 493.62M, with a circulating supply of 494.52M TUSD. During the last 24 hours, TUSD traded between $ 0.9975 (low) and $ 0.9987 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.364490032196045, while the all-time low was $ 0.917876956195.

In short-term performance, TUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.55K.

TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Information

Rank No.81 Market Cap $ 493.62M$ 493.62M $ 493.62M Volume (24H) $ 5.55K$ 5.55K $ 5.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 493.62M$ 493.62M $ 493.62M Circulation Supply 494.52M 494.52M 494.52M Total Supply 494,515,083 494,515,083 494,515,083 Market Share 0.02% Issue Date 2018-03-07 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 1$ 1 $ 1 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of TrueUSD is $ 493.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.55K. The circulating supply of TUSD is 494.52M, with a total supply of 494515083. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.62M.