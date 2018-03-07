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The live TrueUSD price today is 0.9982 USD.TUSD market cap is 493,624,955.8506 USD. Track real-time TUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live TrueUSD price today is 0.9982 USD.TUSD market cap is 493,624,955.8506 USD. Track real-time TUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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TUSD Price Info

What is TUSD

TUSD Whitepaper

TUSD Official Website

TUSD Tokenomics

TUSD Price Forecast

TUSD History

TUSD Buying Guide

TUSD-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TUSD Spot

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TrueUSD Price(TUSD)

1 TUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.9983
$0.9983$0.9983
+0.01%1D
USD
TrueUSD (TUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:38:37 (UTC+8)

TrueUSD Market Statistics

TrueUSD price today is $ 0.9982, up 0.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.9982 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.9975 - $ 0.9987 USD
Market Capitalization$ 493.62M USD (rank #81)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 5.55K
Circulating Supply494.52M TUSD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 493.62M USD
All-Time High$ 1.364490032196045 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:38:37

TrueUSD Price Today

The live TrueUSD (TUSD) price today is $ 0.9982, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9982 per TUSD.

TrueUSD currently ranks #81 by market capitalization at $ 493.62M, with a circulating supply of 494.52M TUSD. During the last 24 hours, TUSD traded between $ 0.9975 (low) and $ 0.9987 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.364490032196045, while the all-time low was $ 0.917876956195.

In short-term performance, TUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.55K.

TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Information

No.81

$ 493.62M
$ 493.62M$ 493.62M

$ 5.55K
$ 5.55K$ 5.55K

$ 493.62M
$ 493.62M$ 493.62M

494.52M
494.52M 494.52M

494,515,083
494,515,083 494,515,083

0.02%

2018-03-07 00:00:00

$ 1
$ 1$ 1

ETH

The current Market Cap of TrueUSD is $ 493.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.55K. The circulating supply of TUSD is 494.52M, with a total supply of 494515083. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.62M.

TrueUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9975
$ 0.9975$ 0.9975
24H Low
$ 0.9987
$ 0.9987$ 0.9987
24H High

$ 0.9975
$ 0.9975$ 0.9975

$ 0.9987
$ 0.9987$ 0.9987

$ 1.364490032196045
$ 1.364490032196045$ 1.364490032196045

$ 0.917876956195
$ 0.917876956195$ 0.917876956195

-0.02%

+0.01%

-0.05%

-0.05%

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to the value of a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. TUSD operates on the Ethereum blockchain and follows the ERC-20 token standard. The primary role of TUSD is to provide stability in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market, acting as a reliable store of value and medium of exchange. It is often used in transactions, trading pairs, and hedging against market volatility. TUSD's value is maintained through a model of collateralization, where each token is backed by a real US dollar held in escrow accounts. The token's supply is not capped, but rather, it expands and contracts in response to demand.

Trade TrueUSD (TUSD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TUSD spot and futures markets, compare TrueUSD trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TUSD/USDT
$0.9983
$0.9983$0.9983
0.00%
5.56K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for TrueUSD: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is TrueUSD (TUSD)

TrueUSD is a stablecoin backed by USD. Collateralized by USD, it can be exchanged with and trusted by multiple banking partners in legally protected escrow accounts.

TrueUSD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TrueUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TrueUSD Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About TrueUSD (TUSD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:38:37 (UTC+8)

Explore More about TrueUSD

TUSDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TUSD with leverage. Explore TUSDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TUSD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TUSD
TUSD
USD
USD

1 TUSD = 0.9982 USD