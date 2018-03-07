TrueUSD Price(TUSD)
TrueUSD price today is $ 0.9982, up 0.01% in the last 24 hours.
The live TrueUSD (TUSD) price today is $ 0.9982, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9982 per TUSD.
TrueUSD currently ranks #81 by market capitalization at $ 493.62M, with a circulating supply of 494.52M TUSD. During the last 24 hours, TUSD traded between $ 0.9975 (low) and $ 0.9987 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.364490032196045, while the all-time low was $ 0.917876956195.
In short-term performance, TUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.55K.
No.81
0.02%
2018-03-07 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of TrueUSD is $ 493.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.55K. The circulating supply of TUSD is 494.52M, with a total supply of 494515083. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.62M.
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TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to the value of a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. TUSD operates on the Ethereum blockchain and follows the ERC-20 token standard. The primary role of TUSD is to provide stability in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market, acting as a reliable store of value and medium of exchange. It is often used in transactions, trading pairs, and hedging against market volatility. TUSD's value is maintained through a model of collateralization, where each token is backed by a real US dollar held in escrow accounts. The token's supply is not capped, but rather, it expands and contracts in response to demand.
Explore live TUSD spot and futures markets, compare TrueUSD trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for TrueUSD: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
TrueUSD is a stablecoin backed by USD. Collateralized by USD, it can be exchanged with and trusted by multiple banking partners in legally protected escrow accounts.
For a more in-depth understanding of TrueUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on TUSD with leverage. Explore TUSDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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