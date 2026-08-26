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The live Talus price today is 0.01514 USD.US market cap is 33,308,000 USD. Track real-time US to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Talus price today is 0.01514 USD.US market cap is 33,308,000 USD. Track real-time US to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Talus Logo

Talus Price(US)

1 US to USD Live Price:

$0.01514
$0.01514$0.01514
+2.57%1D
USD
Talus (US) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:48:29 (UTC+8)

Talus Market Statistics

Talus price today is $ 0.01514, up 2.57% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01514 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01431 - $ 0.01659 USD
Market Capitalization$ 33.31M USD (rank #627)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 117.10K
Circulating Supply2.20B US of 100,000,000,000 max supply (22.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 151.40M USD
All-Time High$ 0.02640094984446082 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:48:29

Talus Price Today

The live Talus (US) price today is $ 0.01514, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current US to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01514 per US.

Talus currently ranks #627 by market capitalization at $ 33.31M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B US. During the last 24 hours, US traded between $ 0.01431 (low) and $ 0.01659 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02640094984446082, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267812221316004.

In short-term performance, US moved +1.33% in the last hour and -5.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.10K.

Talus (US) Market Information

No.627

$ 33.31M
$ 33.31M$ 33.31M

$ 117.10K
$ 117.10K$ 117.10K

$ 151.40M
$ 151.40M$ 151.40M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

22.00%

SUI

The current Market Cap of Talus is $ 33.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.10K. The circulating supply of US is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 151.40M.

Talus Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01431
$ 0.01431$ 0.01431
24H Low
$ 0.01659
$ 0.01659$ 0.01659
24H High

$ 0.01431
$ 0.01431$ 0.01431

$ 0.01659
$ 0.01659$ 0.01659

$ 0.02640094984446082
$ 0.02640094984446082$ 0.02640094984446082

$ 0.00267812221316004
$ 0.00267812221316004$ 0.00267812221316004

+1.33%

+2.57%

-5.32%

-5.32%

Trade Talus (US) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live US spot and futures markets, compare Talus trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
US/USDT
$0.01514
$0.01514$0.01514
+2.57%
7.61M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Talus: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Talus (US)

Talus is an AI infrastructure network that provides the onchain execution layer for autonomous and intelligent agents. It enables AI systems to operate transparently and verifiably onchain through Nexus, its decentralized automation framework.

Talus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Talus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Talus Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Talus (US)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:48:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Talus

USUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on US with leverage. Explore USUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

US-to-USD Calculator

Amount

US
US
USD
USD

1 US = 0.01514 USD