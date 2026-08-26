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The live Sleepless AI price today is 0.01875 USD.SLEEPLESSAI market cap is 10,430,859.3436875 USD. Track real-time SLEEPLESSAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Sleepless AI price today is 0.01875 USD.SLEEPLESSAI market cap is 10,430,859.3436875 USD. Track real-time SLEEPLESSAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Sleepless AI Price(SLEEPLESSAI)

1 SLEEPLESSAI to USD Live Price:

$0.01876
$0.01876$0.01876
+1.07%1D
USD
Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:49:37 (UTC+8)

Sleepless AI Market Statistics

Sleepless AI price today is $ 0.01875, up 1.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01875 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01825 - $ 0.01939 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.43M USD (rank #895)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.05K
Circulating Supply556.31M SLEEPLESSAI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (55.63%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.75M USD
All-Time High$ 2.3774513979494185 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:49:37

Sleepless AI Price Today

The live Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) price today is $ 0.01875, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLEEPLESSAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01875 per SLEEPLESSAI.

Sleepless AI currently ranks #895 by market capitalization at $ 10.43M, with a circulating supply of 556.31M SLEEPLESSAI. During the last 24 hours, SLEEPLESSAI traded between $ 0.01825 (low) and $ 0.01939 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.3774513979494185, while the all-time low was $ 0.01698061257757956.

In short-term performance, SLEEPLESSAI moved +2.51% in the last hour and +9.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.05K.

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Market Information

No.895

$ 10.43M
$ 10.43M$ 10.43M

$ 57.05K
$ 57.05K$ 57.05K

$ 18.75M
$ 18.75M$ 18.75M

556.31M
556.31M 556.31M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

55.63%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Sleepless AI is $ 10.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.05K. The circulating supply of SLEEPLESSAI is 556.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.75M.

Sleepless AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01825
$ 0.01825$ 0.01825
24H Low
$ 0.01939
$ 0.01939$ 0.01939
24H High

$ 0.01825
$ 0.01825$ 0.01825

$ 0.01939
$ 0.01939$ 0.01939

$ 2.3774513979494185
$ 2.3774513979494185$ 2.3774513979494185

$ 0.01698061257757956
$ 0.01698061257757956$ 0.01698061257757956

+2.51%

+1.07%

+9.64%

+9.64%

About Sleepless AI

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized network. Its primary purpose is to facilitate and incentivize the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies in a distributed and decentralized manner. AI uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, ensuring security and efficiency in transactions. The asset's issuance model is designed to reward contributors to the network, such as developers and data providers. This crypto asset is typically used within its ecosystem to access AI services, contribute to the development of AI technologies, and participate in network governance. AI's role in the cryptocurrency space is unique, as it merges the innovative fields of blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Trade Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SLEEPLESSAI spot and futures markets, compare Sleepless AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SLEEPLESSAI/USDT
$0.01876
$0.01876$0.01876
+1.13%
3.05M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Sleepless AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI)

Sleepless AI emerges as a groundbreaking Web3+AI gaming platform, ingeniously blending artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. At its core, Sleepless AI aims to revolutionize the gaming industry with its unique approach and the extensive expertise of its team.

Sleepless AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sleepless AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sleepless AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:49:37 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Sleepless AI

SLEEPLESSAIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SLEEPLESSAI with leverage. Explore SLEEPLESSAIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SLEEPLESSAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SLEEPLESSAI
SLEEPLESSAI
USD
USD

1 SLEEPLESSAI = 0.01875 USD