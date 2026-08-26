Sleepless AI Price Today

The live Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) price today is $ 0.01875, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLEEPLESSAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01875 per SLEEPLESSAI.

Sleepless AI currently ranks #895 by market capitalization at $ 10.43M, with a circulating supply of 556.31M SLEEPLESSAI. During the last 24 hours, SLEEPLESSAI traded between $ 0.01825 (low) and $ 0.01939 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.3774513979494185, while the all-time low was $ 0.01698061257757956.

In short-term performance, SLEEPLESSAI moved +2.51% in the last hour and +9.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.05K.

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Market Information

Rank No.895 Market Cap $ 10.43M$ 10.43M $ 10.43M Volume (24H) $ 57.05K$ 57.05K $ 57.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.75M$ 18.75M $ 18.75M Circulation Supply 556.31M 556.31M 556.31M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 55.63% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Sleepless AI is $ 10.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.05K. The circulating supply of SLEEPLESSAI is 556.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.75M.