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The live ShareX price today is 0.3132 USD.SHARE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SHARE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ShareX price today is 0.3132 USD.SHARE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SHARE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About SHARE

SHARE Price Info

What is SHARE

SHARE Whitepaper

SHARE Official Website

SHARE Tokenomics

SHARE Price Forecast

SHARE History

SHARE Buying Guide

SHARE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHARE Spot

SHARE USDT-M Futures

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ShareX Price(SHARE)

1 SHARE to USD Live Price:

$0.3132
$0.3132$0.3132
+0.25%1D
USD
ShareX (SHARE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:43:33 (UTC+8)

ShareX Market Statistics

ShareX price today is $ 0.3132, up 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3132 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3118 - $ 0.3168 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 73.68K
Circulating Supply-- SHARE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 31.32M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:43:33

ShareX Price Today

The live ShareX (SHARE) price today is $ 0.3132, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3132 per SHARE.

ShareX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHARE. During the last 24 hours, SHARE traded between $ 0.3118 (low) and $ 0.3168 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SHARE moved +0.15% in the last hour and -7.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.68K.

ShareX (SHARE) Market Information

--
----

$ 73.68K
$ 73.68K$ 73.68K

$ 31.32M
$ 31.32M$ 31.32M

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of ShareX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.68K. The circulating supply of SHARE is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.32M.

ShareX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3118
$ 0.3118$ 0.3118
24H Low
$ 0.3168
$ 0.3168$ 0.3168
24H High

$ 0.3118
$ 0.3118$ 0.3118

$ 0.3168
$ 0.3168$ 0.3168

--
----

--
----

+0.15%

+0.25%

-7.72%

-7.72%

Trade ShareX (SHARE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SHARE spot and futures markets, compare ShareX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHARE/USDT
$0.3135
$0.3135$0.3135
+0.35%
235.42K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ShareX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ShareX (SHARE)

ShareX is building Web3 infrastructure for the sharing economy, providing a standardized IRL onboarding toolkit and a verifiable settlement layer that brings shared and unattended devices, usage data, and cash flows on-chain, enabling scalable revenue-based RWAs.

ShareX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ShareX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ShareX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ShareX (SHARE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:43:33 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ShareX

SHAREUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SHARE with leverage. Explore SHAREUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SHARE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SHARE
SHARE
USD
USD

1 SHARE = 0.3132 USD