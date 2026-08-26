ShareX Price Today

The live ShareX (SHARE) price today is $ 0.3132, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3132 per SHARE.

ShareX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHARE. During the last 24 hours, SHARE traded between $ 0.3118 (low) and $ 0.3168 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SHARE moved +0.15% in the last hour and -7.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.68K.

ShareX (SHARE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 73.68K$ 73.68K $ 73.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.32M$ 31.32M $ 31.32M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ShareX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.68K. The circulating supply of SHARE is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.32M.