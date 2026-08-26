ShareX Price(SHARE)
ShareX price today is $ 0.3132, up 0.25% in the last 24 hours.
The live ShareX (SHARE) price today is $ 0.3132, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3132 per SHARE.
ShareX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHARE. During the last 24 hours, SHARE traded between $ 0.3118 (low) and $ 0.3168 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, SHARE moved +0.15% in the last hour and -7.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.68K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of ShareX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.68K. The circulating supply of SHARE is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.32M.
+0.15%
+0.25%
-7.72%
-7.72%
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ShareX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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ShareX is building Web3 infrastructure for the sharing economy, providing a standardized IRL onboarding toolkit and a verifiable settlement layer that brings shared and unattended devices, usage data, and cash flows on-chain, enabling scalable revenue-based RWAs.
For a more in-depth understanding of ShareX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on SHARE with leverage. Explore SHAREUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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