The live Futu Holdings price today is 197.58 USD. Track real-time FUTUON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FUTUON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Futu Holdings Price(FUTUON)

1 FUTUON to USD Live Price:

$197.58
-0.10%1D
USD
Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:06:42 (UTC+8)

Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 185.79
24H Low
$ 199.84
24H High

$ 185.79
$ 199.84
$ 194.05605335665007
$ 150.44906962587248
-0.08%

-0.10%

+20.05%

+20.05%

Futu Holdings (FUTUON) real-time price is $ 197.58. Over the past 24 hours, FUTUON traded between a low of $ 185.79 and a high of $ 199.84, showing active market volatility. FUTUON's all-time high price is $ 194.05605335665007, while its all-time low price is $ 150.44906962587248.

In terms of short-term performance, FUTUON has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -0.10% over 24 hours, and +20.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Market Information

No.2080

$ 1.33M
$ 58.52K
$ 1.33M
6.74K
6,743.41735366
ETH

The current Market Cap of Futu Holdings is $ 1.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.52K. The circulating supply of FUTUON is 6.74K, with a total supply of 6743.41735366. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.33M.

Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Futu Holdings for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.1978-0.10%
30 Days$ +24.24+13.98%
60 Days$ +47.58+31.72%
90 Days$ +47.58+31.72%
Futu Holdings Price Change Today

Today, FUTUON recorded a change of $ -0.1978 (-0.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Futu Holdings 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +24.24 (+13.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Futu Holdings 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FUTUON saw a change of $ +47.58 (+31.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Futu Holdings 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +47.58 (+31.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Futu Holdings (FUTUON)?

Check out the Futu Holdings Price History page now.

What is Futu Holdings (FUTUON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Futu Holdings is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Futu Holdings investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FUTUON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Futu Holdings on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Futu Holdings buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Futu Holdings Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Futu Holdings (FUTUON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Futu Holdings (FUTUON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Futu Holdings.

Check the Futu Holdings price prediction now!

Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Futu Holdings (FUTUON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUTUON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Futu Holdings (FUTUON)

Looking for how to buy Futu Holdings? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Futu Holdings on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUTUON to Local Currencies

1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to VND
5,199,317.7
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to AUD
A$300.3216
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to GBP
148.185
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to EUR
169.9188
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to USD
$197.58
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MYR
RM825.8844
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TRY
8,286.5052
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to JPY
¥30,032.16
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ARS
ARS$283,878.9924
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to RUB
15,806.4
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to INR
17,466.072
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to IDR
Rp3,292,998.6828
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to PHP
11,623.6314
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to EGP
￡E.9,345.534
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BRL
R$1,059.0288
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to CAD
C$274.6362
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BDT
24,187.7436
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to NGN
287,178.5784
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to COP
$771,796.875
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ZAR
R.3,398.376
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to UAH
8,308.239
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TZS
T.Sh.485,454.06
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to VES
Bs43,270.02
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to CLP
$185,725.2
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to PKR
Rs55,514.0526
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to KZT
105,430.6638
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to THB
฿6,401.592
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TWD
NT$6,051.8754
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to AED
د.إ725.1186
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to CHF
Fr158.064
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to HKD
HK$1,535.1966
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to AMD
֏75,584.229
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MAD
.د.م1,819.7118
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MXN
$3,649.3026
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SAR
ريال740.925
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ETB
Br30,269.256
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to KES
KSh25,545.1182
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to JOD
د.أ140.08422
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to PLN
721.167
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to RON
лв865.4004
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SEK
kr1,859.2278
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BGN
лв329.9586
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to HUF
Ft66,189.3
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to CZK
4,151.1558
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to KWD
د.ك60.45948
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ILS
642.135
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BOB
Bs1,363.302
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to AZN
335.886
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TJS
SM1,817.736
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to GEL
537.4176
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to AOA
Kz181,099.8522
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BHD
.د.ب74.29008
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BMD
$197.58
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to DKK
kr1,270.4394
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to HNL
L5,190.4266
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MUR
8,991.8658
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to NAD
$3,380.5938
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to NOK
kr1,977.7758
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to NZD
$341.8134
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to PAB
B/.197.58
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to PGK
K835.7634
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to QAR
ر.ق719.1912
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to RSD
дин.19,969.4106
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to UZS
soʻm2,380,481.3802
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ALL
L16,377.4062
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ANG
ƒ353.6682
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to AWG
ƒ353.6682
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BBD
$395.16
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BAM
KM331.9344
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BIF
Fr586,219.86
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BND
$254.8782
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BSD
$197.58
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to JMD
$31,707.6384
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to KHR
793,493.1348
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to KMF
Fr83,576.34
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to LAK
4,295,217.3054
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to LKR
රු60,145.3278
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MDL
L3,339.102
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MGA
Ar894,025.7904
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MOP
P1,580.64
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MVR
3,022.974
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MWK
MK343,020.6138
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to MZN
MT12,627.3378
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to NPR
रु27,866.6832
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to PYG
1,401,237.36
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to RWF
Fr286,688.58
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SBD
$1,626.0834
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SCR
2,726.604
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SRD
$7,812.3132
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SVC
$1,726.8492
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to SZL
L3,380.5938
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TMT
m693.5058
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TND
د.ت580.09488
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to TTD
$1,337.6166
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to UGX
Sh688,368.72
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to XAF
Fr111,632.7
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to XCD
$533.466
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to XOF
Fr111,632.7
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to XPF
Fr20,153.16
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BWP
P2,629.7898
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to BZD
$397.1358
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to CVE
$18,754.2936
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to DJF
Fr34,971.66
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to DOP
$12,684.636
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to DZD
د.ج25,578.7068
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to FJD
$446.5308
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to GNF
Fr1,717,958.1
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to GTQ
Q1,511.487
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to GYD
$41,333.736
1 Futu Holdings(FUTUON) to ISK
kr24,499.92

Futu Holdings Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Futu Holdings, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Futu Holdings Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Futu Holdings

How much is Futu Holdings (FUTUON) worth today?
The live FUTUON price in USD is 197.58 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FUTUON to USD price?
The current price of FUTUON to USD is $ 197.58. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Futu Holdings?
The market cap for FUTUON is $ 1.33M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FUTUON?
The circulating supply of FUTUON is 6.74K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FUTUON?
FUTUON achieved an ATH price of 194.05605335665007 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FUTUON?
FUTUON saw an ATL price of 150.44906962587248 USD.
What is the trading volume of FUTUON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FUTUON is $ 58.52K USD.
Will FUTUON go higher this year?
FUTUON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FUTUON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:06:42 (UTC+8)

Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FUTUON/USDT
$197.58
+0.09%

