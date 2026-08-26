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The live Santos FC Fan Token price today is 0.5376 USD.SANTOS market cap is 8,652,593.6671367424 USD. Track real-time SANTOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Santos FC Fan Token price today is 0.5376 USD.SANTOS market cap is 8,652,593.6671367424 USD. Track real-time SANTOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Santos FC Fan Token Logo

Santos FC Fan Token Price(SANTOS)

1 SANTOS to USD Live Price:

$0.5375
$0.5375$0.5375
+0.05%1D
USD
Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:35:06 (UTC+8)

Santos FC Fan Token Market Statistics

Santos FC Fan Token price today is $ 0.5376, up 0.05% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.5376 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.5283 - $ 0.5547 USD
Market Capitalization$ 8.65M USD (rank #963)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.86K
Circulating Supply16.09M SANTOS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (53.64%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 16.13M USD
All-Time High$ 28.60482421951988111 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:35:06

Santos FC Fan Token Price Today

The live Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) price today is $ 0.5376, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5376 per SANTOS.

Santos FC Fan Token currently ranks #963 by market capitalization at $ 8.65M, with a circulating supply of 16.09M SANTOS. During the last 24 hours, SANTOS traded between $ 0.5283 (low) and $ 0.5547 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.60482421951988111, while the all-time low was $ 0.5512743200414009.

In short-term performance, SANTOS moved +0.24% in the last hour and +11.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.86K.

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Market Information

No.963

$ 8.65M
$ 8.65M$ 8.65M

$ 64.86K
$ 64.86K$ 64.86K

$ 16.13M
$ 16.13M$ 16.13M

16.09M
16.09M 16.09M

30,000,000
30,000,000 30,000,000

30,000,000
30,000,000 30,000,000

53.64%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Santos FC Fan Token is $ 8.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.86K. The circulating supply of SANTOS is 16.09M, with a total supply of 30000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.13M.

Santos FC Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5283
$ 0.5283$ 0.5283
24H Low
$ 0.5547
$ 0.5547$ 0.5547
24H High

$ 0.5283
$ 0.5283$ 0.5283

$ 0.5547
$ 0.5547$ 0.5547

$ 28.60482421951988111
$ 28.60482421951988111$ 28.60482421951988111

$ 0.5512743200414009
$ 0.5512743200414009$ 0.5512743200414009

+0.24%

+0.05%

+11.62%

+11.62%

About Santos FC Fan Token

SANTOS is a digital asset that operates within the blockchain ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate transactions and interactions in a decentralized manner, leveraging the power of blockchain technology to ensure security, transparency, and efficiency. The primary role of SANTOS is to serve as a medium of exchange within its specific ecosystem, enabling users to participate in various activities such as trading, staking, and other blockchain-related operations. The asset operates on a consensus mechanism that is widely accepted in the crypto community, ensuring the validity and authenticity of transactions. SANTOS's issuance model is also designed to maintain a balance in supply and demand, contributing to its sustainability in the long run.

Trade Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SANTOS spot and futures markets, compare Santos FC Fan Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SANTOS/USDT
$0.5375
$0.5375$0.5375
0.00%
120.22K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Santos FC Fan Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS)

The Santos FC Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all Santos FC supporters. The token empowers Santos FC fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.

Santos FC Fan Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Santos FC Fan Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Santos FC Fan Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:35:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Santos FC Fan Token

SANTOSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SANTOS with leverage. Explore SANTOSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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SANTOS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SANTOS
SANTOS
USD
USD

1 SANTOS = 0.5376 USD