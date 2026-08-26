Santos FC Fan Token Price Today

The live Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) price today is $ 0.5376, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5376 per SANTOS.

Santos FC Fan Token currently ranks #963 by market capitalization at $ 8.65M, with a circulating supply of 16.09M SANTOS. During the last 24 hours, SANTOS traded between $ 0.5283 (low) and $ 0.5547 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.60482421951988111, while the all-time low was $ 0.5512743200414009.

In short-term performance, SANTOS moved +0.24% in the last hour and +11.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.86K.

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Market Information

Rank No.963 Market Cap $ 8.65M$ 8.65M $ 8.65M Volume (24H) $ 64.86K$ 64.86K $ 64.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.13M$ 16.13M $ 16.13M Circulation Supply 16.09M 16.09M 16.09M Max Supply 30,000,000 30,000,000 30,000,000 Total Supply 30,000,000 30,000,000 30,000,000 Circulation Rate 53.64% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Santos FC Fan Token is $ 8.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.86K. The circulating supply of SANTOS is 16.09M, with a total supply of 30000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.13M.