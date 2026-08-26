Santos FC Fan Token Price(SANTOS)
Santos FC Fan Token price today is $ 0.5376, up 0.05% in the last 24 hours.
The live Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) price today is $ 0.5376, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5376 per SANTOS.
Santos FC Fan Token currently ranks #963 by market capitalization at $ 8.65M, with a circulating supply of 16.09M SANTOS. During the last 24 hours, SANTOS traded between $ 0.5283 (low) and $ 0.5547 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.60482421951988111, while the all-time low was $ 0.5512743200414009.
In short-term performance, SANTOS moved +0.24% in the last hour and +11.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.86K.
No.963
53.64%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Santos FC Fan Token is $ 8.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.86K. The circulating supply of SANTOS is 16.09M, with a total supply of 30000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.13M.
+0.24%
+0.05%
+11.62%
+11.62%
SANTOS is a digital asset that operates within the blockchain ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate transactions and interactions in a decentralized manner, leveraging the power of blockchain technology to ensure security, transparency, and efficiency. The primary role of SANTOS is to serve as a medium of exchange within its specific ecosystem, enabling users to participate in various activities such as trading, staking, and other blockchain-related operations. The asset operates on a consensus mechanism that is widely accepted in the crypto community, ensuring the validity and authenticity of transactions. SANTOS's issuance model is also designed to maintain a balance in supply and demand, contributing to its sustainability in the long run.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Santos FC Fan Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Santos FC Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all Santos FC supporters. The token empowers Santos FC fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.
For a more in-depth understanding of Santos FC Fan Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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