Piggycell Price Today

The live Piggycell (PIGGY) price today is $ 0.01532, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01532 per PIGGY.

Piggycell currently ranks #1621 by market capitalization at $ 650.13K, with a circulating supply of 42.44M PIGGY. During the last 24 hours, PIGGY traded between $ 0.01526 (low) and $ 0.01577 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.674398453610998, while the all-time low was $ 0.00762613039746082.

In short-term performance, PIGGY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -2.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.81K.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Market Information

Rank No.1621 Market Cap $ 650.13K$ 650.13K $ 650.13K Volume (24H) $ 22.81K$ 22.81K $ 22.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.53M$ 1.53M $ 1.53M Circulation Supply 42.44M 42.44M 42.44M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 42.43% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Piggycell is $ 650.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.81K. The circulating supply of PIGGY is 42.44M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.53M.