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The live Piggycell price today is 0.01532 USD.PIGGY market cap is 650,131.5370278617672 USD. Track real-time PIGGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Piggycell price today is 0.01532 USD.PIGGY market cap is 650,131.5370278617672 USD. Track real-time PIGGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Piggycell Price(PIGGY)

1 PIGGY to USD Live Price:

$0.01532
$0.01532$0.01532
0.00%1D
USD
Piggycell (PIGGY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:49:53 (UTC+8)

Piggycell Market Statistics

Piggycell price today is $ 0.01532, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01532 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01526 - $ 0.01577 USD
Market Capitalization$ 650.13K USD (rank #1621)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 22.81K
Circulating Supply42.44M PIGGY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (42.43%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.53M USD
All-Time High$ 2.674398453610998 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:49:53

Piggycell Price Today

The live Piggycell (PIGGY) price today is $ 0.01532, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01532 per PIGGY.

Piggycell currently ranks #1621 by market capitalization at $ 650.13K, with a circulating supply of 42.44M PIGGY. During the last 24 hours, PIGGY traded between $ 0.01526 (low) and $ 0.01577 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.674398453610998, while the all-time low was $ 0.00762613039746082.

In short-term performance, PIGGY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -2.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.81K.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Market Information

No.1621

$ 650.13K
$ 650.13K$ 650.13K

$ 22.81K
$ 22.81K$ 22.81K

$ 1.53M
$ 1.53M$ 1.53M

42.44M
42.44M 42.44M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

42.43%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Piggycell is $ 650.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.81K. The circulating supply of PIGGY is 42.44M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.53M.

Piggycell Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01526
$ 0.01526$ 0.01526
24H Low
$ 0.01577
$ 0.01577$ 0.01577
24H High

$ 0.01526
$ 0.01526$ 0.01526

$ 0.01577
$ 0.01577$ 0.01577

$ 2.674398453610998
$ 2.674398453610998$ 2.674398453610998

$ 0.00762613039746082
$ 0.00762613039746082$ 0.00762613039746082

0.00%

0.00%

-2.80%

-2.80%

Trade Piggycell (PIGGY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PIGGY spot and futures markets, compare Piggycell trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PIGGY/USDT
$0.01532
$0.01532$0.01532
0.00%
1.48M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Piggycell: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Piggycell (PIGGY)

Piggycell, Korea’s top power bank network, turns real-world charging into tokenized on-chain activity as a leading RWA & DePIN protocol.

Piggycell Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Piggycell, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Piggycell Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Piggycell (PIGGY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:49:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Piggycell

PIGGYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PIGGY with leverage. Explore PIGGYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PIGGY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PIGGY
PIGGY
USD
USD

1 PIGGY = 0.01532 USD