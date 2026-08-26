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The live SongbirdFinanceToken price today is 85.79 USD.SFIN market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SFIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SongbirdFinanceToken price today is 85.79 USD.SFIN market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SFIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SongbirdFinanceToken Logo

SongbirdFinanceToken Price(SFIN)

1 SFIN to USD Live Price:

$85.79
$85.79$85.79
-0.19%1D
USD
SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:41:57 (UTC+8)

SongbirdFinanceToken Market Statistics

SongbirdFinanceToken price today is $ 85.79, down 0.19% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 85.79 USD
24-Hour Range$ 84.49 - $ 92.99 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #7304)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 19.18K
Circulating Supply0.00 SFIN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 943.69K USD
All-Time High$ 994.457762214083 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:41:57

SongbirdFinanceToken Price Today

The live SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) price today is $ 85.79, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFIN to USD conversion rate is $ 85.79 per SFIN.

SongbirdFinanceToken currently ranks #7304 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SFIN. During the last 24 hours, SFIN traded between $ 84.49 (low) and $ 92.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 994.457762214083, while the all-time low was $ 99.75607582034051.

In short-term performance, SFIN moved +0.17% in the last hour and +28.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.18K.

SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) Market Information

No.7304

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 19.18K
$ 19.18K$ 19.18K

$ 943.69K
$ 943.69K$ 943.69K

0.00
0.00 0.00

11,000
11,000 11,000

10,999.999976432917842903
10,999.999976432917842903 10,999.999976432917842903

0.00%

SGB

The current Market Cap of SongbirdFinanceToken is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.18K. The circulating supply of SFIN is 0.00, with a total supply of 10999.999976432917842903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.69K.

SongbirdFinanceToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 84.49
$ 84.49$ 84.49
24H Low
$ 92.99
$ 92.99$ 92.99
24H High

$ 84.49
$ 84.49$ 84.49

$ 92.99
$ 92.99$ 92.99

$ 994.457762214083
$ 994.457762214083$ 994.457762214083

$ 99.75607582034051
$ 99.75607582034051$ 99.75607582034051

+0.17%

-0.19%

+28.17%

+28.17%

About SongbirdFinanceToken

SFIN is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions within the digital ecosystem of the SafeInfinity project. The primary purpose of SFIN is to serve as a utility token within this ecosystem, enabling users to participate in various activities such as staking, farming, and governance. The token follows Ethereum's ERC-20 standard, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of wallets and exchanges. SFIN's supply is capped, with issuance governed by smart contracts to maintain transparency and security. As part of the SafeInfinity ecosystem, SFIN plays a crucial role in driving user engagement and promoting decentralized finance practices.

Trade SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SFIN spot and futures markets, compare SongbirdFinanceToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SFIN/USDT
$85.79
$85.79$85.79
-0.19%
223.14 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SongbirdFinanceToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)

Songbird Finance Token (SFIN) is the ecosystem's primary governance and rewards token. It has a primary focus on governing rates across the entire ecosystem and maintains a higher authority in swaying the outcome of various forms of governance proposals in the ecosystem with a 10,000/1 voting power over EXFI.

SongbirdFinanceToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SongbirdFinanceToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SongbirdFinanceToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:41:57 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SongbirdFinanceToken

SFINUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SFIN with leverage. Explore SFINUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SFIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SFIN
SFIN
USD
USD

1 SFIN = 85.79 USD