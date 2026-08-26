SongbirdFinanceToken Price Today

The live SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) price today is $ 85.79, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFIN to USD conversion rate is $ 85.79 per SFIN.

SongbirdFinanceToken currently ranks #7304 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SFIN. During the last 24 hours, SFIN traded between $ 84.49 (low) and $ 92.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 994.457762214083, while the all-time low was $ 99.75607582034051.

In short-term performance, SFIN moved +0.17% in the last hour and +28.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.18K.

SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) Market Information

Rank No.7304 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 19.18K$ 19.18K $ 19.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 943.69K$ 943.69K $ 943.69K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 11,000 11,000 11,000 Total Supply 10,999.999976432917842903 10,999.999976432917842903 10,999.999976432917842903 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain SGB

The current Market Cap of SongbirdFinanceToken is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.18K. The circulating supply of SFIN is 0.00, with a total supply of 10999.999976432917842903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.69K.