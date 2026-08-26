SongbirdFinanceToken Price(SFIN)
SongbirdFinanceToken price today is $ 85.79, down 0.19% in the last 24 hours.
The live SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) price today is $ 85.79, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFIN to USD conversion rate is $ 85.79 per SFIN.
SongbirdFinanceToken currently ranks #7304 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SFIN. During the last 24 hours, SFIN traded between $ 84.49 (low) and $ 92.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 994.457762214083, while the all-time low was $ 99.75607582034051.
In short-term performance, SFIN moved +0.17% in the last hour and +28.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.18K.
No.7304
0.00%
SGB
The current Market Cap of SongbirdFinanceToken is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.18K. The circulating supply of SFIN is 0.00, with a total supply of 10999.999976432917842903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.69K.
+0.17%
-0.19%
+28.17%
+28.17%
SFIN is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions within the digital ecosystem of the SafeInfinity project. The primary purpose of SFIN is to serve as a utility token within this ecosystem, enabling users to participate in various activities such as staking, farming, and governance. The token follows Ethereum's ERC-20 standard, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of wallets and exchanges. SFIN's supply is capped, with issuance governed by smart contracts to maintain transparency and security. As part of the SafeInfinity ecosystem, SFIN plays a crucial role in driving user engagement and promoting decentralized finance practices.
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Songbird Finance Token (SFIN) is the ecosystem's primary governance and rewards token. It has a primary focus on governing rates across the entire ecosystem and maintains a higher authority in swaying the outcome of various forms of governance proposals in the ecosystem with a 10,000/1 voting power over EXFI.
For a more in-depth understanding of SongbirdFinanceToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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