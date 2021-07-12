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The live Smooth Love Potion price today is 0.0006186 USD.SLP market cap is 22,479,911.671302 USD. Track real-time SLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Smooth Love Potion price today is 0.0006186 USD.SLP market cap is 22,479,911.671302 USD. Track real-time SLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Smooth Love Potion Logo

Smooth Love Potion Price(SLP)

1 SLP to USD Live Price:

$0.0006187
$0.0006187$0.0006187
-2.01%1D
USD
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:50:05 (UTC+8)

Smooth Love Potion Market Statistics

Smooth Love Potion price today is $ 0.0006186, down 2.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0006186 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0006089 - $ 0.0006646 USD
Market Capitalization$ 22.48M USD (rank #753)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.92K
Circulating Supply36.34B SLP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 22.48M USD
All-Time High$ 0.41907081 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:50:05

Smooth Love Potion Price Today

The live Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price today is $ 0.0006186, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006186 per SLP.

Smooth Love Potion currently ranks #753 by market capitalization at $ 22.48M, with a circulating supply of 36.34B SLP. During the last 24 hours, SLP traded between $ 0.0006089 (low) and $ 0.0006646 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.41907081, while the all-time low was $ 0.00046997062029489.

In short-term performance, SLP moved +0.63% in the last hour and +17.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.92K.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Information

No.753

$ 22.48M
$ 22.48M$ 22.48M

$ 60.92K
$ 60.92K$ 60.92K

$ 22.48M
$ 22.48M$ 22.48M

36.34B
36.34B 36.34B

--
----

36,339,980,070
36,339,980,070 36,339,980,070

2021-07-12 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Smooth Love Potion is $ 22.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.92K. The circulating supply of SLP is 36.34B, with a total supply of 36339980070. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.48M.

Smooth Love Potion Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0006089
$ 0.0006089$ 0.0006089
24H Low
$ 0.0006646
$ 0.0006646$ 0.0006646
24H High

$ 0.0006089
$ 0.0006089$ 0.0006089

$ 0.0006646
$ 0.0006646$ 0.0006646

$ 0.41907081
$ 0.41907081$ 0.41907081

$ 0.00046997062029489
$ 0.00046997062029489$ 0.00046997062029489

+0.63%

-2.01%

+17.18%

+17.18%

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. SLP is primarily used as a governance token within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, a blockchain-based game where players breed, raise, battle, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. The token is earned as a reward for gameplay and is necessary for breeding new Axies, thereby playing a crucial role in the game's economy. Its issuance is directly tied to player activity and success within the game, creating a unique interaction between gaming and cryptocurrency. As such, SLP serves as a real-world example of a utility token's potential within a digital ecosystem.

Trade Smooth Love Potion (SLP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SLP spot and futures markets, compare Smooth Love Potion trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SLP/USDT
$0.0006186
$0.0006186$0.0006186
-1.99%
95.69M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Smooth Love Potion: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).

Smooth Love Potion Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Smooth Love Potion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Smooth Love Potion Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:50:05 (UTC+8)

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SLPUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SLP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SLP
SLP
USD
USD

1 SLP = 0.0006186 USD