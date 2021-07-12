Smooth Love Potion Price(SLP)
Smooth Love Potion price today is $ 0.0006186, down 2.01% in the last 24 hours.
The live Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price today is $ 0.0006186, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006186 per SLP.
Smooth Love Potion currently ranks #753 by market capitalization at $ 22.48M, with a circulating supply of 36.34B SLP. During the last 24 hours, SLP traded between $ 0.0006089 (low) and $ 0.0006646 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.41907081, while the all-time low was $ 0.00046997062029489.
In short-term performance, SLP moved +0.63% in the last hour and +17.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.92K.
No.753
2021-07-12 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Smooth Love Potion is $ 22.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.92K. The circulating supply of SLP is 36.34B, with a total supply of 36339980070. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.48M.
+0.63%
-2.01%
+17.18%
+17.18%
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. SLP is primarily used as a governance token within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, a blockchain-based game where players breed, raise, battle, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. The token is earned as a reward for gameplay and is necessary for breeding new Axies, thereby playing a crucial role in the game's economy. Its issuance is directly tied to player activity and success within the game, creating a unique interaction between gaming and cryptocurrency. As such, SLP serves as a real-world example of a utility token's potential within a digital ecosystem.
Explore live SLP spot and futures markets, compare Smooth Love Potion trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Smooth Love Potion: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Smooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).
For a more in-depth understanding of Smooth Love Potion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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