Smooth Love Potion Price Today

The live Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price today is $ 0.0006186, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006186 per SLP.

Smooth Love Potion currently ranks #753 by market capitalization at $ 22.48M, with a circulating supply of 36.34B SLP. During the last 24 hours, SLP traded between $ 0.0006089 (low) and $ 0.0006646 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.41907081, while the all-time low was $ 0.00046997062029489.

In short-term performance, SLP moved +0.63% in the last hour and +17.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.92K.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Information

Rank No.753 Market Cap $ 22.48M$ 22.48M $ 22.48M Volume (24H) $ 60.92K$ 60.92K $ 60.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.48M$ 22.48M $ 22.48M Circulation Supply 36.34B 36.34B 36.34B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 36,339,980,070 36,339,980,070 36,339,980,070 Issue Date 2021-07-12 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Smooth Love Potion is $ 22.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.92K. The circulating supply of SLP is 36.34B, with a total supply of 36339980070. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.48M.