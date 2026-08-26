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The live Nesa price today is 0.13388 USD.NES market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nesa price today is 0.13388 USD.NES market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NES Price Info

What is NES

NES Whitepaper

NES Official Website

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Nesa Price(NES)

1 NES to USD Live Price:

$0.13388
$0.13388$0.13388
-3.54%1D
USD
Nesa (NES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:09:00 (UTC+8)

Nesa Market Statistics

Nesa price today is $ 0.13388, down 3.54% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.13388 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.12562 - $ 0.15457 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 99.86K
Circulating Supply-- NES of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 133.88M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:09:00

Nesa Price Today

The live Nesa (NES) price today is $ 0.13388, with a 3.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current NES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.13388 per NES.

Nesa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NES. During the last 24 hours, NES traded between $ 0.12562 (low) and $ 0.15457 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NES moved -2.40% in the last hour and -35.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.86K.

Nesa (NES) Market Information

--
----

$ 99.86K
$ 99.86K$ 99.86K

$ 133.88M
$ 133.88M$ 133.88M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Nesa is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 99.86K. The circulating supply of NES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.88M.

Nesa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.12562
$ 0.12562$ 0.12562
24H Low
$ 0.15457
$ 0.15457$ 0.15457
24H High

$ 0.12562
$ 0.12562$ 0.12562

$ 0.15457
$ 0.15457$ 0.15457

--
----

--
----

-2.40%

-3.54%

-35.00%

-35.00%

Trade Nesa (NES) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NES spot and futures markets, compare Nesa trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NES/USDT
$0.13264
$0.13264$0.13264
-4.37%
732.73K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nesa: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nesa (NES)

Nesa is a privacy-preserving, verifiable, decentralized AI execution layer. It allows users to run powerful AI models—language, vision, and beyond—across a globally distributed network of compute nodes, without trusting any single party. The models remain confidential, the data remains private, and the results are verifiable. Built as a lightweight Layer-1, Nesa supports on-chain verification of off-chain inference using their innovative cryptographic primitives.

Nesa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nesa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nesa Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Nesa (NES)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:09:00 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Nesa

NESUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NES with leverage. Explore NESUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NES-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NES
NES
USD
USD

1 NES = 0.13388 USD