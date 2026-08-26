Nesa Price Today

The live Nesa (NES) price today is $ 0.13388, with a 3.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current NES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.13388 per NES.

Nesa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NES. During the last 24 hours, NES traded between $ 0.12562 (low) and $ 0.15457 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NES moved -2.40% in the last hour and -35.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.86K.

Nesa (NES) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 99.86K$ 99.86K $ 99.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.88M$ 133.88M $ 133.88M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Nesa is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 99.86K. The circulating supply of NES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.88M.