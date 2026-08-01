Akita Price Today

The live Akita (AKITA) price today is $ 0.009004, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current AKITA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009004 per AKITA.

Akita currently ranks #4724 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 AKITA. During the last 24 hours, AKITA traded between $ 0.009004 (low) and $ 0.009232 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.017919750732977066, while the all-time low was $ 0.004379325666888505.

In short-term performance, AKITA moved -0.10% in the last hour and -5.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.82K.

Akita (AKITA) Market Information

Rank No.4724 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 1.82K$ 1.82K $ 1.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 900.40K$ 900.40K $ 900.40K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Akita is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.82K. The circulating supply of AKITA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 900.40K.