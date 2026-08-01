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The live Akita price today is 0.009004 USD.AKITA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time AKITA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Akita price today is 0.009004 USD.AKITA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time AKITA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AKITA Price Info

What is AKITA

AKITA Whitepaper

AKITA Official Website

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AKITA Price Forecast

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AKITA Buying Guide

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Akita Price(AKITA)

1 AKITA to USD Live Price:

$0.009004
$0.009004$0.009004
-0.09%1D
USD
Akita (AKITA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:56:06 (UTC+8)

Akita Market Statistics

Akita price today is $ 0.009004, down 0.09% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.009004 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.009004 - $ 0.009232 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4724)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.82K
Circulating Supply0.00 AKITA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 900.40K USD
All-Time High$ 0.017919750732977066 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:56:06

Akita Price Today

The live Akita (AKITA) price today is $ 0.009004, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current AKITA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009004 per AKITA.

Akita currently ranks #4724 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 AKITA. During the last 24 hours, AKITA traded between $ 0.009004 (low) and $ 0.009232 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.017919750732977066, while the all-time low was $ 0.004379325666888505.

In short-term performance, AKITA moved -0.10% in the last hour and -5.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.82K.

Akita (AKITA) Market Information

No.4724

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.82K
$ 1.82K$ 1.82K

$ 900.40K
$ 900.40K$ 900.40K

0.00
0.00 0.00

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Akita is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.82K. The circulating supply of AKITA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 900.40K.

Akita Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.009004
$ 0.009004$ 0.009004
24H Low
$ 0.009232
$ 0.009232$ 0.009232
24H High

$ 0.009004
$ 0.009004$ 0.009004

$ 0.009232
$ 0.009232$ 0.009232

$ 0.017919750732977066
$ 0.017919750732977066$ 0.017919750732977066

$ 0.004379325666888505
$ 0.004379325666888505$ 0.004379325666888505

-0.10%

-0.09%

-5.23%

-5.23%

Trade Akita (AKITA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AKITA spot and futures markets, compare Akita trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AKITA/USDT
$0.009004
$0.009004$0.009004
-0.09%
200.96K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Akita: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Akita (AKITA)

Akita is one of Ethereum’s OG dog memecoins, originally launched in 2021. At launch, 50% of the supply was sent to Vitalik Buterin, who later donated those tokens to Gitcoin. In 2026, Akita migrated to a new contract to resolve legacy technical and structural issues and create a more sustainable foundation for future growth. The project is focused on community-driven growth, building an ecosystem around the Akita IP, and maintaining strong alignment with Gitcoin going forward.

Akita Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Akita, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Akita Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Akita (AKITA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:56:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Akita

AKITAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AKITA with leverage. Explore AKITAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AKITA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AKITA
AKITA
USD
USD

1 AKITA = 0.009004 USD