AIVIVE Price Today

The live AIVIVE (AVV) price today is $ 0.009671, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009671 per AVV.

AIVIVE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AVV. During the last 24 hours, AVV traded between $ 0.009652 (low) and $ 0.009691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AVV moved 0.00% in the last hour and +2.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.30K.

AIVIVE (AVV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 63.30K$ 63.30K $ 63.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.71M$ 96.71M $ 96.71M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AIVIVE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.30K. The circulating supply of AVV is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.71M.