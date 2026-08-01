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The live AIVIVE price today is 0.009671 USD.AVV market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AVV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AIVIVE price today is 0.009671 USD.AVV market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AVV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AIVIVE Logo

AIVIVE Price(AVV)

1 AVV to USD Live Price:

$0.009672
$0.009672$0.009672
0.00%1D
USD
AIVIVE (AVV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:24:34 (UTC+8)

AIVIVE Market Statistics

AIVIVE price today is $ 0.009671, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.009671 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.009652 - $ 0.009691 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 63.30K
Circulating Supply-- AVV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 96.71M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:24:34

AIVIVE Price Today

The live AIVIVE (AVV) price today is $ 0.009671, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009671 per AVV.

AIVIVE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AVV. During the last 24 hours, AVV traded between $ 0.009652 (low) and $ 0.009691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AVV moved 0.00% in the last hour and +2.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.30K.

AIVIVE (AVV) Market Information

--
----

$ 63.30K
$ 63.30K$ 63.30K

$ 96.71M
$ 96.71M$ 96.71M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of AIVIVE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.30K. The circulating supply of AVV is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.71M.

AIVIVE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.009652
$ 0.009652$ 0.009652
24H Low
$ 0.009691
$ 0.009691$ 0.009691
24H High

$ 0.009652
$ 0.009652$ 0.009652

$ 0.009691
$ 0.009691$ 0.009691

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

+2.50%

+2.50%

Trade AIVIVE (AVV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AVV spot and futures markets, compare AIVIVE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AVV/USDT
$0.009671
$0.009671$0.009671
0.00%
6.55M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AIVIVE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AIVIVE (AVV)

Aivive is an all-in-one AI creation platform with an integrated social layer on Solana: text- and image-to-image generation, a signature AI Avatar (a conversational virtual companion), AI chat with realtime tools, a one-click X/Twitter publisher, and a community gallery. Target users: English-speaking, crypto-native AI creators (18-35), plus Web3 retail users who want consumer-AI products with transparent on-chain metrics.

AIVIVE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AIVIVE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AIVIVE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AIVIVE (AVV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:24:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AIVIVE

AVVUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AVV with leverage. Explore AVVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AVV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AVV
AVV
USD
USD

1 AVV = 0.009671 USD